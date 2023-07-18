Hull City vs Barnsley LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is Hull City vs Barnsley match for Friendly Match?
This is the start time of the game Hull City vs Barnsley of 18th July in several countries
|
Live Streams
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV CHANNEL and Live Streams
|
USA
|
July 18, 2023
|
14:45 ET
|
Argentina
|
July 18, 2023
|
15:45
|
Bolivia
|
July 18, 2023
|
13:45
|
Brazil
|
July 18, 2023
|
15:45
|
Chile
|
July 18, 2023
|
15:45
|
Colombia
|
July 18, 2023
|
13:45
|
Ecuador
|
July 18, 2023
|
13:45
|
Spain
|
July 18, 2023
|
19:45
|
Mexico
|
July 18, 2023
|
12:45
|
Peru
|
July 18, 2023
|
13:45
Watch out for this Barnsley player:
For this match, the player to watch will be the team's center forward; Devante Cole. Barnsley's current center forward has played a key role in the few victories obtained last season, helping to retain possession of the ball and having a great ability to distribute it in the opponent's field, also, his great right foot is a latent danger for all goalkeepers so he will be important to get the victory.
Latest Barnsley lineup:
H. Isted; B. Thomas, M. Andersen, L. Kitching; J. Williams, A. Phillips, L. Connell, H. Kane, N. Caden; S. Tedic, D. Cole.
Watch out for this Hull City player:
For this match, the player to watch will be the iconic center forward, Liam Delap. The English striker is always a latent danger in the box, whether or not he has the ball under his control, so opposing defenses must always be alert as Liam Delap knows how to sneak between the defensive lines to get unmarked and score a goal for Hull City.
Last Hull City line-up:
T. Lo-Tutala; J. D. Lake, S. McLoghhilin, A. Jones, L. Coyle; B. Tetteh, G. Docherty, J. Seri, A. Sayyadmanesh; O. Tufan, L. Delap.
Background:
Hull City and Barnsley have met on a total of 90 occasions (36 Hull City wins, 21 draws, 33 Barnsley wins) with the scales tipping in favor of the away side. In terms of goals, 141 goals have been scored in favor of the home side and 126 for the visitors. Their last meeting was on matchday 34 of the 2021/22 season, when Hull City lost 0-2 to Barnsley.
About the Stadium
The MKM Stadium, formerly known as the KCOM Stadium, is a stadium located in Kingston upon Hull, England. It is home to two soccer teams, Hull City A.F.C. and Hull F.C. rugby union team. The stadium was opened in 2002 and has become an iconic venue for sports fans in Hull.
The stadium was built to replace the teams' former stadiums, Hull City's Boothferry Park and Hull F.C.'s Boulevard. It was designed by architectural firm The Miller Partnership and has a capacity of approximately 25,586.
To change this season
On the other hand, Hull City will look to have a completely different season from the previous ones, as long as it is positive, since remembering their last performances in the Championship, the feline team has not been able to get out of the mid-table zone and they have regularly been in the 11th or 12th positions, so for this new adventure, Hull City will at least look to be fighting for a place in the positions to be promoted to the Premier League. Also, Hull City is hoping to do well in the FA Cup and Carabao Cup.
Aiming for promotion
On the one hand, Barnsley will be looking to have a fruitful season seeking promotion to the second division of the English League and to continue making great strides in their history to one day reach the top flight of English soccer. Last season they were close to promotion since they were positioned in the high zone of the general table of the third division and the points were not enough to seek the direct pass to the silver division, however, they managed to fight to get into the eliminatory playoffs that were looking for the third lucky one to advance in the division but they fell in the semifinals against Bolton Wanderers, now, they only have to have a good performance again and try to tie the first or second place to be promoted.
Start preparing for the upcoming season
Little by little the days continue to advance and that means that the arrival of the 23/24 season is getting closer and closer for the teams to undertake a new adventure in their respective leagues and achieve the desired objectives, whether it is to fight for the league title, enter European competitions, avoid relegation or win their respective cups, which means starting to plan what will be 10 months of actions and emotions where goals and controversies will not be lacking in the most beautiful sport in the world. In this match, Barnsley from the English third division will face Hull City from the Championship, both teams are looking to be in good shape for the start of the season in August to start their leagues at the highest level.
