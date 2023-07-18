Tottenham vs West Ham: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Friendly Match
Photo: Tottenham

3:06 PM2 hours ago

How and where to watch the Tottenham vs West Ham match live?

If you want to watch the game Tottenham vs West Ham live on TV, your options is: CBS Sports Network

If you want to directly stream it: Paramount+

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

3:01 PM2 hours ago

What time is Tottenham vs West Ham match for Friendly Match?

This is the start time of the game Tottenham vs West Ham of 18th July 2023 in several countries:

Argentina 7 am: Star +

Bolivia 6 pm: Star +

Brazil 7 am: Star +

Chile 6 am: Star +

Colombia 5 am: Star +

Ecuador 5  am: Star +

USA 6 am ET: CBS Sports Network, Paramount+

Spain 12 pm: SpursPlay

Mexico 5 am: Star +

Paraguay 6 am: Star +

Peru 5 am: Star +

Uruguay 7 am: Star +

Venezuela 6 am: Star +

2:56 PM2 hours ago

Speak, David Moyes!

"Ange will never come under as much pressure as he did when he was managing Celtic. Celtic are probably the third or fourth club with the most fans in the world, and if you've coached Celtic you're used to pressure, so he'll have no problem [managing Tottenham in the Premier League.

I was talking about how much he liked Glasgow because I'm from Glasgow and he had to live there as an Australian, and he moved to London and whether he's settled or found a home yet. I was lucky enough to manage against him in Melbourne with Manchester United a long time ago and we played Celtic a few years ago in a pre-season friendly so it was good to catch up with him.

We're not too far along [in choosing a new captain after Declan Rice's departure] as it only happened a day or so ago, so we've got time to think about it. That will be decided by myself. 

Players come and go from all clubs, not just our club, and I've had that before, so you find a new way to prepare and do things and we will, but it was only done on Saturday so it's very quick it happened, really. I think a captain is extremely important. I've had some great lads captain my teams over the years. Mark Noble was exceptional here at West Ham and Phil Neville was exceptional for me at Everton. Declan was great in the short period he was my captain here at West Ham.

Longevity is a very important thing and sometimes it's a bit underestimated because I think we're always worried about winning. I'm proud to have so many games in the Premier League. I always say, if you love the game, and you love it with an incredible passion and you embrace it and you try to get on with it. e, we have so many good managers who have come to the Premier League over the years.

I'm happy to carry on because I love the game, I love coaching, I love playing and all the things related to that, so those are the reasons why I think the longevity is with me and I've been lucky enough to stay with this.

I think Australian soccer has developed and the country is ready to host a major tournament because the facilities are excellent. The distances are great between Perth and Sydney or Melbourne, but I wouldn't be surprised in the future if Australia hosts the Men's World Cup in the next few years. I think it depends a lot on how the Women's World Cup goes and how it is viewed by FIFA.

Australian players might not be talked about but that's partly because the level of the Premier League is so high and players come from all the top European leagues and we can now sign players from South America more easily than in the past.

It starts to squeeze out the smaller countries, like with Scotland, and we've seen less Scottish players coming through to the Premier League, mainly because of the players coming from so many different countries. Now, you have to be at the top to play in the Premier League, but I still think for one of the Australian players to be in the Italian, Spanish or French league would be good for them, without hurting the Australian league itself. Let's be fair, most of the top teams and top players are playing in Europe at the moment."

2:51 PM2 hours ago
2:46 PM2 hours ago

Speak, Son!

"I joined (the team) in Australia and the guys look happy, refreshed and sharp. It's always good to see the players and staff. It's my first time in Perth, fantastic sunshine, people welcoming us, I'm happy to be here. It feels like the whole family has come together again. It's a very exciting time, we have to work hard together and get this club back to where we belong. I have a good memory with the gaffer - okay, for him it's a good memory, not for me, in 2015 he won the Asia Cup (with Australia), I lost the final - but I could see at that time they were playing amazing, so playing with him, it will be exciting moments. I will give everything I have for him, for the club, for my teammates, also for the fans. I'm really looking forward to it, very excited and from what I can see in training I think people can get very excited It was a really disappointing season for me, physically, I couldn't play 100 percent. I didn't want to let people down, I wanted to keep going. I'm glad the problem has been solved, I'm really looking forward to starting this season, starting again and making everyone proud. The boys seem very happy, very fresh. I feel good, enjoying the soccer, very happy. Playing with this emblem is always a great honor. Going into the new season, the first game is always important. It's going to be an exciting game, fitness is important, so is the result. The boys will enjoy their soccer and I'm looking forward to playing in an incredible stadium and an incredible city in front of our fans."
2:41 PM2 hours ago
2:36 PM3 hours ago

Hammers

In contrast, West Ham have already started their preparation, with two friendly matches played. The Hammers had two victories, a 6-2 win against Perth Glory , and another 4-1 win against Boreham Wood.
2:31 PM3 hours ago

Spurs

Tottenham are preparing to start their pre-season with Ange Postecoglou as coach.  However, the new coach has some players in the medical department: Rodrigo Bentancur (knee), Fraser Forster (back), Bryan Gil (back), Troy Parrott (groin) and Ryan Sessegnon (thigh).
2:26 PM3 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the Friendly Match Match: Tottenham vs West Ham Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on  VAVEL USA.
