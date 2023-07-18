Tottenham vs West Ham: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the Tottenham vs West Ham match live?
What time is Tottenham vs West Ham match for Friendly Match?
Argentina 7 am: Star +
Bolivia 6 pm: Star +
Brazil 7 am: Star +
Chile 6 am: Star +
Colombia 5 am: Star +
Ecuador 5 am: Star +
USA 6 am ET: CBS Sports Network, Paramount+
Spain 12 pm: SpursPlay
Mexico 5 am: Star +
Paraguay 6 am: Star +
Peru 5 am: Star +
Uruguay 7 am: Star +
Venezuela 6 am: Star +
Speak, David Moyes!
I was talking about how much he liked Glasgow because I'm from Glasgow and he had to live there as an Australian, and he moved to London and whether he's settled or found a home yet. I was lucky enough to manage against him in Melbourne with Manchester United a long time ago and we played Celtic a few years ago in a pre-season friendly so it was good to catch up with him.
We're not too far along [in choosing a new captain after Declan Rice's departure] as it only happened a day or so ago, so we've got time to think about it. That will be decided by myself.
Players come and go from all clubs, not just our club, and I've had that before, so you find a new way to prepare and do things and we will, but it was only done on Saturday so it's very quick it happened, really. I think a captain is extremely important. I've had some great lads captain my teams over the years. Mark Noble was exceptional here at West Ham and Phil Neville was exceptional for me at Everton. Declan was great in the short period he was my captain here at West Ham.
Longevity is a very important thing and sometimes it's a bit underestimated because I think we're always worried about winning. I'm proud to have so many games in the Premier League. I always say, if you love the game, and you love it with an incredible passion and you embrace it and you try to get on with it. e, we have so many good managers who have come to the Premier League over the years.
I'm happy to carry on because I love the game, I love coaching, I love playing and all the things related to that, so those are the reasons why I think the longevity is with me and I've been lucky enough to stay with this.
I think Australian soccer has developed and the country is ready to host a major tournament because the facilities are excellent. The distances are great between Perth and Sydney or Melbourne, but I wouldn't be surprised in the future if Australia hosts the Men's World Cup in the next few years. I think it depends a lot on how the Women's World Cup goes and how it is viewed by FIFA.
Australian players might not be talked about but that's partly because the level of the Premier League is so high and players come from all the top European leagues and we can now sign players from South America more easily than in the past.
It starts to squeeze out the smaller countries, like with Scotland, and we've seen less Scottish players coming through to the Premier League, mainly because of the players coming from so many different countries. Now, you have to be at the top to play in the Premier League, but I still think for one of the Australian players to be in the Italian, Spanish or French league would be good for them, without hurting the Australian league itself. Let's be fair, most of the top teams and top players are playing in Europe at the moment."
If you want to directly stream it: Paramount+
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!