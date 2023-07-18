Sevilla vs AD Ceuta LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Tune in here Sevilla vs AD Ceuta in a Friendly match
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Sevilla vs AD Ceuta match in the Friendly match.
What time is Sevilla vs AD Ceuta match for Friendly match?
This is the start time of the game Sevilla vs AD Ceuta of July 18th, in several countries:
Mexico: 11:00 a.m. CDMX
Argentina: 14:00 hours
Chile: 14:00 hours
Colombia: 12:00 noon
Peru: 12:00 noon
USA: 13:00 hours ET
Ecuador: 12:00 noon ET
Uruguay: 14:00 hours
Paraguay: 13:00 hours
Spain: 19:00 hours
Mexico: 11:00 a.m. CDMX
Argentina: 14:00 hours
Chile: 14:00 hours
Colombia: 12:00 noon
Peru: 12:00 noon
USA: 13:00 hours ET
Ecuador: 12:00 noon ET
Uruguay: 14:00 hours
Paraguay: 13:00 hours
Spain: 19:00 hours
Where and how Sevilla vs AD Ceuta and live stream
The match will not be broadcast on TV.
If you want to watch Sevilla vs AD Ceuta in streaming, it will not be broadcasted on any platform.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
If you want to watch Sevilla vs AD Ceuta in streaming, it will not be broadcasted on any platform.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Corona starter
The Mexican striker Jesús 'Tecatito' Corona returned to the starting lineup with Sevilla as part of the first starting eleven, which was measured against Cordoba in a preseason friendly duel at the Barceló Montecastillo Golf facilities, winning 0 to 2.
Jesús 'Tecatito' Corona took part in the first 45 minutes of the duel held behind closed doors and came on as a substitute, along with the rest of the starting lineup, for the second half, with the score still goalless.
Last season, Jesús Corona missed most of the match due to a serious injury to his left fibula and ankle. In his second year as a Sevilla player, 'Tecatito' played only four games, three of them in the final stretch of the campaign.
Jesús 'Tecatito' Corona took part in the first 45 minutes of the duel held behind closed doors and came on as a substitute, along with the rest of the starting lineup, for the second half, with the score still goalless.
Last season, Jesús Corona missed most of the match due to a serious injury to his left fibula and ankle. In his second year as a Sevilla player, 'Tecatito' played only four games, three of them in the final stretch of the campaign.
First victory
Sevilla sealed its first preseason friendly with a goal from Erik Lamela and Federico Gattoni, who had his first minutes with the Andalusian club, the match ended 2-0 in favor of Sevilla over Cordova.
Antecedents
This will be the 2nd meeting between the two teams, so they will want to start this match with everything they have and come out on top, in addition to scoring a victory, leaving 1 win for Sevilla, 0 draws and 0 for Ceuta.
Ceuta 0 - 2 Sevilla, Oct. 01, 1986, King's Cup
Ceuta 0 - 2 Sevilla, Oct. 01, 1986, King's Cup
Watch out for this Sevilla player
Morocco striker, 26 year old Youssef En-Nesyri has performed well, the striker has played his thirty first game in his home league, 31 as a starter and 0 as a substitute, managing to score 8 goals in the Spanish league and 1 assist, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club to stay strong in the Spanish league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments.
Watch out for this player from Ceuta
The 33 year old striker from Spain, Rodrigo Rios Lozano has performed well, the striker has played his 24th game in his local league, 24 as a starter and 0 as a substitute, managing to score 20 goals in the Spanish league and 0 assists, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club to stay strong in the Spanish league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments.
How is Sevilla doing?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several wins in the last matches, their best result was the 0-2 against Cordova, having a streak of 2 wins, 1 draw and 2 defeats, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Córdoba 0 - 2 Sevilla FC, July 14, 2023, Friendly match
Real Sociedad 2 - 1 Sevilla FC, Jun. 4, 2023, Spanish First Division
Sevilla FC 1 - 1 AS Roma, May 31, 2023, UEFA Europa League
Sevilla FC 1 - 2 Real Madrid, May 27, 2023, Spanish Primera Division
Elche 1 - 1 Sevilla FC, May 24, 2023, Spanish First Division
Córdoba 0 - 2 Sevilla FC, July 14, 2023, Friendly match
Real Sociedad 2 - 1 Sevilla FC, Jun. 4, 2023, Spanish First Division
Sevilla FC 1 - 1 AS Roma, May 31, 2023, UEFA Europa League
Sevilla FC 1 - 2 Real Madrid, May 27, 2023, Spanish Primera Division
Elche 1 - 1 Sevilla FC, May 24, 2023, Spanish First Division