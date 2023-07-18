Cheltenham Town vs West Brom LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch 2023 Friendly Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay with us to follow Cheltenham vs West Brom live from the 2023 Friendly Match!
In a few moments we will share the starting line-ups for Cheltenham vs West Brom live for the 2023 Friendly Match, as well as the latest information coming from Whaddon Road. Do not lose detail of the game with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Cheltenham vs West Brom online and live from the 2023 Friendly Match?
This is the start time of the Cheltenham vs West Brom match in various countries:
Argentina: 2:45 p.m. No Transmission
Bolivia: 1:45 p.m. No Transmission
Brazil: 2:45 p.m. No Transmission
Chile: 1:45 p.m. No Transmission
Colombia: 12:45 pm No Transmission
Ecuador: 12:45 pm No Transmission
USA (ET): 2:45 p.m. Non-Broadcast
Spain: 6:45 p.m. No Transmission
Mexico: 12:45 pm No Transmission
Paraguay: 2:45 p.m. No Transmission
Peru: 12:45 p.m. No Transmission
Uruguay: 2:45 p.m. No Transmission
Venezuela: 1:45 p.m. No Transmission
Grady Diangana, a must see player!
The West Brom winger is one of his club's great references on offense and the team's top scorer. Diangana is looking to continue his development in European football and be a key player for West Brom in attack. This is one of the team's promises and his offensive contribution is vital for the team's aspirations in all competitions. During last season, the forward participated in 35 games where he got 14 goals and 3 assists. The British striker had a great season and West Brom will try to make this the mainstay of offense that brings them closer to achieving their goals.
How does West Brom arrive?
West Brom is preparing for the 2023-2024 EFL Championship season where they will continue to seek promotion to the Premier League and are running as one of the great candidates to fight for one of the tickets. West Brom finished ninth in the EFL Championship with 66 points, after 18 wins, 12 draws and 16 losses. However, their path to the Premier League ended when they stayed 3 points behind the positions they fought for in the Playoffs. Some interesting names in this group are Grady Diangana, Daryl Dike, Semi Ajayi, John Swift and Jade Wallace, these are the players who have a great preparation and will be the mainstays in all lines of the team. The team underwent a number of important changes and was forced to strengthen the squad for a new adventure in the EFL Championship. West Brom will seek to be one of the protagonists within the championship and reach new levels in all the championships in which it participates.
Aidan Keena, a must see player!
The Cheltenham striker is one of the great figures of the club and will seek to begin to be noticed as the highest reference in the team's attack. Now, after passing last season, Keena is running to be one of the top references in the forward that Chetenham needs and her contribution will be very important for the future and the search for promotion to return to the EFL Championship, in the previous season, he recorded 8 goals and 5 assists in 25 games.
How does Cheltenham get here?
Cheltenham comes to this friendly duel seeking to continue developing its quality as a team for the upcoming League One season, after remaining in the third division of British football by finishing in sixteenth place in League One with 54 units , after 14 wins, 12 draws and 20 losses. Cheltenham comes with a renewed squad that includes some interesting players such as Aidan Keena, Will Goodwin, Ben Williams, Sean Long and Liam Sercombe. Cheltenham is not a British soccer powerhouse, but it is a great team that is constantly fighting to get promoted to other divisions. It will seek to give its best game and begin to have more clarity regarding the squad and the line-up with which they will start next season.
Where's the game?
The Whaddon Road located in the city of Cheltenham, England will host this duel between two teams looking to start the next season in a good way in their respective competitions. This stadium has a capacity for 7,100 fans and was inaugurated in 1927.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Cheltenham vs West Brom match, corresponding to the 2023 Friendly Match. The match will take place at Whaddon Road, at 2:45 o'clock.