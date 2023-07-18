Valencia vs Nottingham Forest: Live Stream, How to Watch and Score Updates in International Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Tune in here Valencia vs Nottingham ForestLive Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Valencia vs Nottingham Forest match.
How to watch Valencia vs Nottingham Forest Live in TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game Valencia vs Nottingham Forest live on TV, your options is: none.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!
Retrospect
There are four games played between Valencia and Forest, with two wins for each side. At home Valencia have hosted Nottingham once, winning that match.
Probable Nottingham Forest
Nottingham Forest's probable team for the match is: Shelvey, Worrall, Niakhate and Boly; Drager, Yates, Danilo, Freuler and Williams; Hwang and Awoniyi.
Probable Valencia
Valencia's probable team for the match is: Domenech, Correia, Gabriel, Diakhaby and Gaya; Pepelu, Racic, Castillejo, Musah and Perez; Hugo Duro.
Abstensees
Valencia will be without the injured Andre Almeida, Guillamon and Mamardashvili. Forest's Gibbs-White is out following his part in England's UEFA European Under-21 Championship-winning campaign, as well as the injured Biancone and Wood.
LaLiga & Premier League
In the 2022-23 season Valencia were in danger of being relegated from LaLiga but narrowly escaped, finishing in 16th place with 42 points, level with Cádiz and Getafe, as well as one above Almería and two above Real Valladolid, the first relegated team. Nottingham Forest also experienced the same situation in the Premier League, staying in 16th place with 38 points, one below Bournemouth, two above Everton and four above Leicester, the first team in the relegation zone.
Last Matches: Nottingham
Nottingham Forest have already played one friendly and also have two games left in the season. On May 20 the victory was 1-0 at home to Arsenal, with Awoniyi scoring. On the 28th the draw was 1-1 away to Crystal Palace, with Awoniyi opening the scoring and Hughes equalizing. And on Saturday (15) the victory came 1-0 over Notts County.
Last Matches: Valencia
The last three games Valencia have played have been in the 22-23 season. On May 25, away from home, the defeat was to Mallorca, 1-0, with Muriqi. On the 28th the draw came at home, 2-2 with Espanyol, with goals from Diego López and Samuel Lino, while César Montes and Braithwaite scored for Espanyol. And on June 4 the draw was 1-1 away to Betis, with Ayoze Perez opening the scoring and Diego Lopez looking to equalize.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023 International Friendly match: Valencia vs Nottingham Forest Live Score!
My name is Victor Cunha and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.