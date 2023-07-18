Ajax vs Shakhtar Donetsk LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch Ajax vs Shakhtar Donetsk Live Score Here
Speak, Oleksandr Chyzhov!
''I had positive emotions, because I knew where I was going – are the national champions, a top team. Therefore, the emotions were fantastic and I accepted this invitation with pleasure.''
''I am more responsible for working with advocates – my direct duty. I also perform all other tasks for the Head Coach.''
''Every coach seeks to obtain the maximum positive results and win titles.''
''I have known Patrick for years. for a long time, because when I was at Shakhtar as a player, he was the director of the Academy. Then we crossed paths in Kazakhstan – and he was the sporting director of Kairat. And when he accepted Zorya's invitation, he called me, and we worked with him for a year in the Luhansk team – he was the main technician and I occupied the position of assistant principal technician.''
''I have known Andrii for a long time. a long time – we studied together, we also played for Vorskla, where we started our professional football career, then we played for Shakhtar. And now we become colleagues.''
''In this case, the advice is not valid. as important as personal experience. starts to work better, because when you start working better. If you've just switched from playing to coaching, there are You still don't understand. Being a coach and being a player are completely different things, nothing alike. It's a tough transition, but I think everything will work out for Andrii. He was a top player and he is a top player. a great person. I believe he will do well. as well as a coach.''
a good question. If the player came in, trained and went to rest, then the coach should think about what kind of training to give him, when and why, taking into account how each player feels. really very complicated.''
''You see, we have a lot of young players from the under-19 team now, because some members of the first team arrived earlier, some later. probably the first one the guys got together. So there’s free. There is a certain imbalance in the physical form of the players. But I believe they will reach the level of readiness we want to see in a week and a half.''
''They include maximum focus and doing whatever the coach tells you to. We have our own football philosophy, which you can learn from. you can see in Zorya, and we want to convey that philosophy to players. high pressure, so that the team plays more up front and does it in the most aggressive way possible. Therefore, boys must be well prepared physically for this work. It's very hard, not everyone likes it, but it will be worth it.''
Likely Shakhtar Donetsk!
How does Shakhtar Donetsk arrive?
Farewell to an idol!
"Dusan told us that he wanted to terminate his contract in Amsterdam. Since his arrival in 2018, he has shown just how much he is capable of doing. Is it important to the team and how is it? a true leader, on and off the field. Last season, his stats were incredible and he hasn't lost a single Eredivisie match since his transfer to Amsterdam. The fact that he is leaving is It is an incredible loss for Maurice Steijn and his team. We would have loved to keep him, but we respect his request and wish him all the best for the rest of his career. Ajax is now available. You will contact him about the next step in your career when it comes to coaching, and we will let you know that he will be there. always welcome'', said Sven Mislintat.
"The decision to leave the club was a very difficult one to make. However, I believe this is the way to go. the right time. It's not just right for me, but also for the club to start again. we had at Ajax and the successes we celebrate give me an indescribable feeling that I have never experienced in my career before. I would like to thank all the fans for the wonderful times I spent here. If it's up to me, this is the way to go. it's not a final goodbye. I will forever be an Ajax player and hope to return to Amsterdam. coming soon, in a different role as coach''. commented Tadic.