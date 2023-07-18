Rangers vs Newcastle LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
The match will be broadcasted on Fox Sports channel.
Rangers vs Newcastle can be tuned in from ViX App live streams.
What time is the Rangers vs Newcastle friendly match for the 2023-2024 season?
This is the kick-off time for the Rangers vs Newcastle match on July 17, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 16:45 hours
Bolivia: 16:45 hours
Brazil: 16:45 hours
Chile: 16:45 hours
Colombia: 4:45 p.m.
Ecuador: 4:45 p.m.
United States: 2:45 p.m. PT and 4:45 p.m. ET
Mexico: 12:45 p.m.
Paraguay: 12:45 p.m.
Peru: 2:45 p.m.
Uruguay: 3:45 p.m. ET
Venezuela: 1:45 p.m.
Japan: 1:45 p.m.
India: 11:45 a.m.
Nigeria: 12:45 p.m.
South Africa: 12:45 p.m.
Australia: 12:45 p.m.
United Kingdom ET: 12:45 p.m.
Newcastle Statement
Matt Ritchie spoke ahead of the game: Yes, of course (I could have left the club). I think everyone knows the situation I found myself in, I was coming to the end of my contract." "I had an option year which was then in the hands of the club. But the manager and the soccer club made me feel that I was valued and that I had a role to play and I'm excited about that."
How is Newcastle coming along?
Newcastle just started their pre-season, the English team beat Gateshead in their first friendly match three goals to two, their last official match was in the EFL Cup and they lost to Manchester United, leaving much to be desired in their performance. In this new Premier tournament will go all out to seek the top places in this league.
How does Rangers arrive?
Rangers comes to this meeting after beating two goals to zero to Hallescher, the Scottish team will seek to continue giving positive results in the face of the new contest of the Scottish Premiership, the team will seek to give a better face also in the Scottish Cup where he left after losing to Celtic in the semifinal. Rangers will be looking for one more victory and thus continue to prepare properly.
The match Rangers vs Newcastle will be played at the Ibrox Stadium
The Rangers vs Newcastle match will be played at the Ibrox Stadium, located in Glasgow, Scotland. The stadium has a capacity for 18,000 people.
Welcome to the Rangers vs Newcastle live stream, corresponding to the friendly match for the new 2023-2024 season. The match will take place at Ibrox Stadium, at 12:45 pm.