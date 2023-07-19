Chelsea vs Wrexham LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Game
Image: EFE

7:00 AM2 hours ago

Tune in here Chelsea vs Wrexham Live Score in Friendly Game

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Chelsea vs Wrexham match for the Friendly Game on VAVEL US.
6:55 AM2 hours ago

What time is Chelsea vs Wrexham match for Friendly Game?

This is the start time of the game Chelsea vs Wrexham of July 19th in several countries:

Argentina: 8:30 PM transmission to be confirmed

Bolivia: 7:30 PM transmission to be confirmed

Brazil: 8:30 PM transmission to be confirmed

Chile: 8:30 PM transmission to be confirmed

Costa Rica: 5:30 PM transmission to be confirmed

Colombia: 6:30 PM transmission to be confirmed

Ecuador: 6:30 PM transmission to be confirmed

United States (ET): 7:30 PM transmission to be confirmed

Spain: 1:30 AM transmission to be confirmed

Mexico: 5:30 PM transmission to be confirmed

Paraguay: 7:30 PM transmission to be confirmed

Peru: 6:30 PM transmission to be confirmed

Uruguay: 8:30 PM transmission to be confirmed

6:50 AM2 hours ago

Chelsea, England's greatest

Mauricio Pochettino a couple of weeks ago before his arrival confessed that he had always admired Chelsea and therefore considered them the best team in the Premier League.

"In the last ten, twelve or fifteen years, Chelsea is the biggest club in England. I know the Premier League very well and what the Chelsea culture means.

We are looking forward, looking forward to working with a very young group, with a different approach than in the past. We all have to understand that we have to work very hard and create a good atmosphere to achieve success in the coming years," he said.

6:45 AM2 hours ago

Wrexham: to make a splash

While Wrexham is doing preseason in the United States with the mission of being able to prepare as best as possible for the start of Football League Two in neighboring England, although this team has gained relevance because it belongs to actor Ryan Reynolds, who has been present in some of the club's commitments. This modest team will still remain in the United States to play against the LA Galaxy and Philadelphia Union teams 2 of the MLS, as well as against Manchester United, which will be an acid test.
6:40 AM2 hours ago

Chelsea: back on track

After having a season to forget the previous year in which they did not transcend in anything and did not play in the Champions League or any international tournament, Chelsea will be focused on being again a protagonist in the different local tournaments and they will have their first preparation game in the Florida Cup. One of the novelties will be in the dugout with the arrival of the Argentine Mauricio Pochettino, who will be in charge of taking the reins of the club and who, among his main additions for this summer, is the arrival of the Frenchman from Leipzig, Christopher Nkunku, as well as the Belgian striker from Inter, Romelu Lukaku. Prior to the start of the Premier League, the Blues will also be taking on Borussia Dortmund on August 2 at Soldier Field in Chicago.
6:35 AM3 hours ago

The Venue

The friendly match will be played for the Florida Cup and will be held at Kenan Memorial Stadium, located in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. The stadium was inaugurated in 1927 and has been renovated several times. Today it can hold up to 50,500 people.
Foto: Universidad de Carolina
Foto: Universidad de Carolina
6:30 AM3 hours ago

The Kick-off

The Chelsea vs Wrexham match will be played at the Kenan Memorial Stadium, in Carolina, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 7:30 pm ET.
6:25 AM3 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Friendly Game: Chelsea vs Wrexham!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.
