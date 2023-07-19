Leicester vs Leuven LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Match
"First of all, I'm really, really proud to be here," Hermansen said. “ It's a great moment for me and my family and I'm very happy. I'm really looking forward to getting started.''

“Leicester are the best of the world. a very big club. It has a lot of potential. The [Premier League winning] season is the season of the season. Of course, stands out to me. I've always followed the Premier League so for me it was a great season for the club. I really felt inspired during that season because it was a real team.”

“I talk to both of them. They are really nice guys. Are in the selection and only have positive things to say about the Club. É It's always good to have someone to turn to. I also know Victor very well. É very good for me.”

“I played two full seasons for Brøndby,” explained. “I think Ive developed really well and Im looking forward to taking the next steps with Leicester. I really like being on the ball.''

“I like to play and be as much as I can in the game. I think I'm fast on the line, in terms of reaction. I hope I can help the team by building too.”

"I think right now it’ It is important to grow and see the idea improve", said Maresca during a live broadcast of the game on Foxes Hub . "If you’ If you manage to do that and win the game, it's a must. much better. É a day to day job. We need to add more things to improve, but that's all.   to make it work. I think today the players showed that they are happy with the idea."

" have one more player inside", he added. “Sometimes the opponent doesn’t allow it because they play man to man and it’s tough. It is aggressive, so we have to find different solutions, sometimes we can go straight.''

"The idea is also important. You'll have players like Dennis [Praet] and Kiernan [Dewsbury-Hall] coming into the box, but with wingers, forwards and forwards... four or five players in the box.''

"      there are more players in the area. Something will happen. I've said from day one, you've been there. need people in the area. Otherwise, it gets difficult with just one or two players. The opponent [will] have four or five defenders."

Iversen; Doyle, Coady, Faes; Pereira, Dewsbury-Hall, Winks, Choudhury, Castagne; Vardy, Daka.
 Leicester will make This is their second pre-season game, having beaten Northampton Town 1-0 on their debut.
Cojocaru; Dom, Ricca, Pletinckx, Sadzoute; Keita, De Norre, Banzuzi; Thorsteinsson, Opoku, Nsingi.
Leuven plays its sixth pre-season friendly after having won four and lost just one in that period. The team prepares for the start of the Belgian Championship.
An international friendly is a football match played between national teams without a competitive meaning or official score. These games are usually played as part of the national teams' preparation for the next and closest official competitions to be played, such as the FIFA World Cup, continental cups or the continental qualifiers. International friendlies are an opportunity for national teams to test their teams, squads, tactics and players, as well as to build chemistry and game experience. They also allow teams to play against opponents of different levels and styles of play, enriching their experience and honing their skills for upcoming competitions on the international calendar. These international friendlies that are played, can take place throughout the entire year, outside the dates designated for official competitions, and are often played in different countries around the world, without field command of the teams that are playing in the match. specific.
The game will be played at LCFC Training Ground Match Pitch 1

The Leicester vs Leuven game will be played at LCFC Training Ground Match Pitch 1, with a capacity of 499 people.
