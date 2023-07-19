Manchester United vs Lyon: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Friendly Match
Photo: Manchester United

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
6:27 PM32 minutes ago

How and where to watch the Manchester United vs Lyon match live?

If you want to directly stream it: MUTV

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

6:22 PM37 minutes ago

What time is Manchester United vs Lyon match for Friendly Match?

This is the start time of the game Manchester United vs Lyon of 19th July 2023 in several countries:

Argentina 10 am: MUTV

Bolivia 9 am: MUTV

Brazil 10 am: MUTV

Chile 9 am: MUTV

Colombia 8 am: MUTV

Ecuador 8 am: MUTV

USA 9 am ET: MUTV

Spain 3 pm: MUTV

Mexico 8 am: MUTV

Paraguay 9 am: MUTV

Uruguay 10 am: MUTV

Venezuela 8 am: MUTV

6:17 PM42 minutes ago

Speak, Laurent Blanc!

"We have to highlight the victory. We played to improve our physicality, but we always want to seek victory. It's better for everyone. We had a good training session in the morning, but it was necessary to win today as well. Overall, it's a good thing and this way we can work well.

The game we need to be ready for is on August 12, because it's worth three points. But if we can play well in all the friendlies it will be positive. The squad is young, so we have to be tolerant.

We programmed some things today, I considered the game as an extra training session. About Dejan Lovren, that's part of the preparation, everything was perfect until the moment Dejan got injured, but I hope he'll be back quickly."

6:12 PMan hour ago
Lyon
Lyon
6:07 PMan hour ago

Speak, Erik ten Hag!

"I think we saw some good things in the first game. We already trained last year, so we have a good base. You can see that in the game. But yes, also some guys came in and fitted in. We are now in one week [of] training. We have introduced the rules and the principles. And what I see, what I can say: we saw good things.

They [Noam and Joe] are coming in and it's a big moment when you are coming up in the squad, in the first team. You deserve game time because for long years you worked for it. And then that moment in a very good and beautiful stadium, with a good crowd, and in that environment they are coming in and scoring and winning the game. That's very good and nice.

Licha [Lisandro Martínez] was, for the last part of the season, injured, and you can still see that now he's coming back. So he worked very hard over the summer and now he's back in the game for the first time. But you can see that he's a bit off the pace, but you can also see that Rapha and Licha fit in very well, they're very solid.

Varane is fantastic. He has a fantastic personality from the first moment I met him and, of course, I know over the years and what he has achieved at Real Madrid and in France. That's unbelievable. You think when you're young you can hardly believe you can achieve such things. But Rapha does. So that's so big. And so we are full of respect from everyone around United internally and also you see the fans who look up to him.

I think [the international players are back] on Saturday. Those players, most of them, won't show up in Edinburgh either because they need time and a good week of training. They had to have days off and relaxation. These players played most of the games last season, so they needed that rest. So we have to bring them back, but we have to do it carefully and we can't go from 0 to 100."

6:02 PMan hour ago
Manchester United
Manchester United
5:57 PMan hour ago

Les Gones

Like United, Lyon have also played a preparatory match. Les Gones face a more modest opponent, Dutch side De Treffers, where they won 2-1.
5:52 PMan hour ago

Red Devils

Manchester United have already begun their preparations, having played a friendly against rivals Leeds United on the 12th of this month. The Red Devils triumphed 2-0.
5:47 PMan hour ago

Eye on the game

Manchester United vs Lyon live this Wednesday (19), at the Murrayfield Stadium at 9 am ET, for the Friendly Match.
5:42 PMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the Friendly Match: Manchester United vs Lyon Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on  VAVEL USA.
VAVEL Logo