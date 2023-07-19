Manchester United vs Lyon: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the Manchester United vs Lyon match live?
What time is Manchester United vs Lyon match for Friendly Match?
Argentina 10 am: MUTV
Bolivia 9 am: MUTV
Brazil 10 am: MUTV
Chile 9 am: MUTV
Colombia 8 am: MUTV
Ecuador 8 am: MUTV
USA 9 am ET: MUTV
Spain 3 pm: MUTV
Mexico 8 am: MUTV
Paraguay 9 am: MUTV
Uruguay 10 am: MUTV
Venezuela 8 am: MUTV
Speak, Laurent Blanc!
The game we need to be ready for is on August 12, because it's worth three points. But if we can play well in all the friendlies it will be positive. The squad is young, so we have to be tolerant.
We programmed some things today, I considered the game as an extra training session. About Dejan Lovren, that's part of the preparation, everything was perfect until the moment Dejan got injured, but I hope he'll be back quickly."
Speak, Erik ten Hag!
They [Noam and Joe] are coming in and it's a big moment when you are coming up in the squad, in the first team. You deserve game time because for long years you worked for it. And then that moment in a very good and beautiful stadium, with a good crowd, and in that environment they are coming in and scoring and winning the game. That's very good and nice.
Licha [Lisandro Martínez] was, for the last part of the season, injured, and you can still see that now he's coming back. So he worked very hard over the summer and now he's back in the game for the first time. But you can see that he's a bit off the pace, but you can also see that Rapha and Licha fit in very well, they're very solid.
Varane is fantastic. He has a fantastic personality from the first moment I met him and, of course, I know over the years and what he has achieved at Real Madrid and in France. That's unbelievable. You think when you're young you can hardly believe you can achieve such things. But Rapha does. So that's so big. And so we are full of respect from everyone around United internally and also you see the fans who look up to him.
I think [the international players are back] on Saturday. Those players, most of them, won't show up in Edinburgh either because they need time and a good week of training. They had to have days off and relaxation. These players played most of the games last season, so they needed that rest. So we have to bring them back, but we have to do it carefully and we can't go from 0 to 100."
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!