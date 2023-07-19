RW Oberhausen vs Borussia Dortmund: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the RW Oberhausen vs Borussia Dortmund match live?
What time is RW Oberhausen vs Borussia Dortmund match for Friendly Match?
Argentina 1 pm: No transmission
Bolivia 12 pm: No transmission
Brazil 13 pm: No transmission
Chile 12 pm: No transmission
Colombia 11 am: No transmission
Ecuador 11 am: No transmission
USA 12 pm ET: No transmission
Spain 6 pm: No transmission
Mexico 11 am: No transmission
Paraguay 12 pm: No transmission
Peru 11 am: No transmission
Uruguay 1 pm: No transmission
Venezuela 12 pm: No transmission
Speak, Edin Terzic!
We kept creating chances in the friendlies. We had some youth players with us. It's good when you can complete the blocks you have set in training with a test match. This is our second training block, our first test match. We have already seen a lot of good things. You can see some good things from the second half of the season.
I talk a lot with Mateu Morey. He's had a tough time with us. He hasn't played for almost a year. We are extremely happy. We set him up carefully to take him with us for the preparation. He managed to play 45 minutes. That means a lot to him and to us.
We had a similar situation in the past years and in the winter. We learned from that. We are in regular contact with all the boys. They are doing well and we expect good performance diagnostics at the weekend. Then they will be assembled as we did with the guys already in Dortmund to prepare them for the important phase of friendlies in the US.
Five players are not yet fully fit. Also joining the three nominees are Jamie Bynoe-Gittens and Gio Reyna, who were unfortunately injured with the squad. The boys are on track. Four of them will be at the training ground tomorrow and we hope we will all be fit by the end of pre-season at the latest. We hope Karim, Youssoufa and Felix can return to team training next week.
We signed Felix because we think he can play an important role in our team. He brings a lot of skills to enrich our game, especially in midfield. We really like the physical combined with the technical skills in tight spaces. We hope he recovers now, that he can do the full workload with us so he can find his role in the test matches.
We are thinking (about the captaincy), we had a lot of talks and good ideas. We will make the right decision. The team will be the first to know. We are not complete yet and it will take a few more days."
If you want to directly stream it: No transmission
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!