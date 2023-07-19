RW Oberhausen vs Borussia Dortmund: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Friendly Match
How and where to watch the RW Oberhausen vs Borussia Dortmund match live?

What time is RW Oberhausen vs Borussia Dortmund match for Friendly Match?

This is the start time of the game RW Oberhausen vs Borussia Dortmund of 19th July 2023 in several countries:

Speak, Edin Terzic!

"Westfalia Rhynern organized everything perfectly. Many families with children came. It is extremely important for us not only to have a training boost, but also to be able to show good soccer. We managed it. I think many people go home with happy faces.

We kept creating chances in the friendlies. We had some youth players with us. It's good when you can complete the blocks you have set in training with a test match. This is our second training block, our first test match. We have already seen a lot of good things. You can see some good things from the second half of the season.

I talk a lot with Mateu Morey. He's had a tough time with us. He hasn't played for almost a year. We are extremely happy. We set him up carefully to take him with us for the preparation. He managed to play 45 minutes. That means a lot to him and to us.

We had a similar situation in the past years and in the winter. We learned from that. We are in regular contact with all the boys. They are doing well and we expect good performance diagnostics at the weekend. Then they will be assembled as we did with the guys already in Dortmund to prepare them for the important phase of friendlies in the US.


Five players are not yet fully fit. Also joining the three nominees are Jamie Bynoe-Gittens and Gio Reyna, who were unfortunately injured with the squad. The boys are on track. Four of them will be at the training ground tomorrow and we hope we will all be fit by the end of pre-season at the latest. We hope Karim, Youssoufa and Felix can return to team training next week.

We signed Felix because we think he can play an important role in our team. He brings a lot of skills to enrich our game, especially in midfield. We really like the physical combined with the technical skills in tight spaces. We hope he recovers now, that he can do the full workload with us so he can find his role in the test matches.

We are thinking (about the captaincy), we had a lot of talks and good ideas. We will make the right decision. The team will be the first to know. We are not complete yet and it will take a few more days."

Borussia Dortmund are coming off the back of a 7-0 thrashing of Westfalia Rhynern, who play in the Oberliga Westfalen, a regional league in Westphalia.
RW Oberhausen compete in the 3. Fussball-Liga, Germany's third division. The team from North Rhine-Westphalia has already played two friendly matches, both against local teams: Duren, a 2-0 win, and a 1-1 draw against Germania Ratingen.
RW Oberhausen vs Borussia Dortmund live this Wednesday (19), at the Niederrheinstadion at 12 pm ET, for the Friendly Match.
