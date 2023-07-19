Northampton vs Birmingham LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch 2023 Friendly Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned to follow Northampton Town vs Birmingham City live in the Friendly Match 2023!
Where and how to watch Northampton Town vs Birmingham City online and live in the 2023 Friendly Match?
Argentina: 14:45 hours No Broadcast
Bolivia: 13:45 hours No Broadcast
Brazil: 14:45 hours No Broadcast
Chile: 13:45 hours No Broadcast
Colombia: 12:45 no transmission
Ecuador: 12:45 no transmission
USA (ET): 14:45 USA (ET): 14:45 hours No Broadcast
Spain: 18:45 hours No Broadcast
Mexico: 12:45 no transmission
Paraguay: 14:45 hours No Broadcast
Peru: 12:45 no transmission
Uruguay: 14:45 hours No Transmission
Venezuela: 13:45 hours No Transmission
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.
Northampton Town Sixfields Stadium
Absences
Background
Latest Birmingham City line-up
1.Neil Etheridge, 12.Harlee Dean, 28.Dion Sanderson, 5.Auston Trusty, 23.Emmanuel Longelo, 27.Jobe Bellingham, 31.Krystian Bielik, 7.Juninho Bacuna, 11.Jordan Graham, 17.Reda Khadra, 10.Luka Jutkiewicz. DT:John Eustace
Latest Northampton Town line-up
1.L.Burge, 9.L.Appere, 19.Kieran Bowie, 33.P.Brough, 35.Max Dyche, 23.W.Hondermarck, 7.Sam Hoskins, 20.Harvey Lintott, 17.Shaun McWilliams, 11.M.Pinnock, 6.Sam Sherring.