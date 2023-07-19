Northampton vs Birmingham LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch 2023 Friendly Game
Stay tuned to follow Northampton Town vs Birmingham City live in the Friendly Match 2023!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting line-ups for Northampton Town vs Birmingham City live in the Pre-Season Friendly Match 2023, as well as the latest information from the Northampton Town Stadium. Watch every minute of the match live online with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live coverage.
Where and how to watch Northampton Town vs Birmingham City online and live in the 2023 Friendly Match?

This is the kick-off time for Northampton Town vs Birmingham City in various countries on 19 July 2023:

Argentina: 14:45 hours No Broadcast

Bolivia: 13:45 hours No Broadcast

Brazil: 14:45 hours No Broadcast

Chile: 13:45 hours No Broadcast

Colombia: 12:45 no transmission

Ecuador: 12:45 no transmission

USA (ET): 14:45 USA (ET): 14:45 hours No Broadcast

Spain: 18:45 hours No Broadcast

Mexico: 12:45 no transmission

Paraguay: 14:45 hours No Broadcast

Peru: 12:45 no transmission

Uruguay: 14:45 hours No Transmission

Venezuela: 13:45 hours No Transmission

Northampton Town Sixfields Stadium

It is the stadium of Northampton Town, a very small and local stadium with a capacity of 7 thousand spectators designed for their local league, and was inaugurated on October 15, 1994, will be the setting for this friendly match between Northampton and Birmingham in the pre-season of both clubs, no doubt a very nice stadium for this match that promises to be very exciting, This stadium has also hosted many Leagues Two matches, the same stadium where Northampton Town play.

Absences

Neither team has any injured players so they will be able to count on a full squad and even on youngsters who will be looking to earn a place in the first team and fight for a place in their respective local leagues, a very interesting match.
Background

These two teams have met on 3 occasions, leaving a record of 2 wins for Northampton Town, 1 draw and Birmingham City have never been able to beat this rival so tomorrow Northampton Town will be a little bit more favourite to win in this second pre-season match, where a match full of emotions is expected.
Latest Birmingham City line-up

This is Birmingham City's latest line-up:

1.Neil Etheridge, 12.Harlee Dean, 28.Dion Sanderson, 5.Auston Trusty, 23.Emmanuel Longelo, 27.Jobe Bellingham, 31.Krystian Bielik, 7.Juninho Bacuna, 11.Jordan Graham, 17.Reda Khadra, 10.Luka Jutkiewicz. DT:John Eustace

Latest Northampton Town line-up

This is Northampton Town's latest line-up:

1.L.Burge, 9.L.Appere, 19.Kieran Bowie, 33.P.Brough, 35.Max Dyche, 23.W.Hondermarck, 7.Sam Hoskins, 20.Harvey Lintott, 17.Shaun McWilliams, 11.M.Pinnock, 6.Sam Sherring.

How does Birmingham City there?

Birmingham City, for their part, come from defeating Cartagena 2-1, a match that they suffered but in the end managed to get the win in this pre-season match, they will be looking to get ready for the new Championship tournament and to fight for promotion to the Premier League, a tournament they have wanted to reach for many years, without doubt a very exciting match awaits us with two teams looking to renew themselves for the new campaign in their respective leagues.
How does Northampton Town get there?

Northampton Town are coming off the back of a 1-0 defeat in their first warm-up game against Leicester City, they will be looking to continue preparing for the start of their local League Two campaign, they will face Birmingham with the intention of testing all their players and that the youngsters can earn a place in the first team, we expect a very close game with a lot of chances in both areas.
Good afternoon friends of VAVEL!

Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Northampton vs Birmingham live stream, corresponding to the Pre-Season Friendly Match 2023. The match will take place at Northampton Town Stadium, kick-off at 12:45pm.
