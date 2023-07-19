Salford vs West Bromwich LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Salford vs West Bromwich in a Friendly match
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Salford vs West Bromwich match in the Friendly match.
What time is Salford vs West Bromwich match for Friendly match?
This is the start time of the game Salford vs West Bromwich of July 19th, in several countries:
Mexico: 12:45 p.m. CDMX
Argentina: 3:45 p.m.
Chile: 3:45 p.m.
Colombia: 1:45 p.m.
Peru: 1:45 p.m.
USA: 2:45pm ET
Ecuador: 1:45 p.m. ET
Uruguay: 3:45 p.m. ET
Paraguay: 2:45 p.m. ET
Spain: 8:45 p.m. ET
Where and how Salford vs West Bromwich and live stream
The match will not be broadcast on TV.
If you want to watch Salford vs West Bromwich in streaming, it will not be broadcasted on any platform.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Keep an eye on this West Bromwich player
England striker, 24 year old Brandon Thomas-Asante has performed well, the striker has played his thirty third game in his home league, 20 as a starter and 13 as a substitute, managing to score 7 goals in the English league and 0 assists, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club to stay strong in the English league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments.
Watch out for this Salford player
Scotland striker, 25 year old Callum Hendry has performed well, the striker has played his forty first game in his local league, 35 as a starter and 6 as a substitute, managing to score 12 goals in the English league and 5 assists, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club to stay strong in the English league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments.
How is Salford City coming?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several victories in the last matches, their best result was the 2-3 against Walsall, having a streak of 3 wins, 0 draws and 2 defeats, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive. Stockport County 2 - 1 Salford City, May 20, 2023, League Two of England Salford City 1 - 0 Stockport County, May 13, 2023, England League Two Salford City 0 - 1 Gillingham, May 8, 2023, England League Two Carlisle United 2 - 3 Salford City, Apr. 29, 2023, England League Two Walsall 2 - 3 Salford City, Apr. 22, 2023, League Two England
How is West Bromwich Albion coming?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several defeats in the last matches, their best result was the 0-2 against Blackpool, having a streak of 2 wins, 0 draws and 3 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive. Swansea City 3 - 2 West Bromwich Albion, May 8, 2023, England Championship West Bromwich Albion 2 - 1 Norwich City, Apr. 29, 2023, English Championship Sheffield United 2 - 0 West Bromwich Albion, Apr. 26, 2023, England Championship West Bromwich Albion 1 - 2 Sunderland, Apr. 23, 2023, England Championship Blackpool 0 - 2 West Bromwich Albion, Apr. 18, 2023, England Championship
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Salford vs West Bromwich friendly match. The match will take place at the Peninsula Stadium, at 14:45.