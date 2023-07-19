Crawley Town vs Crystal Palace LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch 2023 Friendly Game

ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share the starting line-ups for Crawley Town vs Crystal Palace live for the 2023 Friendly Match, as well as the latest information from Broadfield Stadium. Do not lose detail of the game with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Crawley Town vs Crystal Palace online and live from the 2023 Friendly Match?
This is the start time of the Crawley Town vs Crystal Palace match in various countries:
Argentina: 2:45 p.m. No Transmission
Bolivia: 1:45 p.m. No Transmission
Brazil: 2:45 p.m. No Transmission
Chile: 1:45 p.m. No Transmission
Colombia: 12:45 pm No Transmission
Ecuador: 12:45 pm No Transmission
USA (ET): 2:45 p.m. Non-Broadcast
Spain: 6:45 p.m. No Transmission
Mexico: 12:45 pm No Transmission
Paraguay: 2:45 p.m. No Transmission
Peru: 12:45 p.m. No Transmission
Uruguay: 2:45 p.m. No Transmission
Venezuela: 1:45 p.m. No Transmission
Eberechi Eze, a must see player!
The Crystal Palace midfielder is one of the great referents of his club on offense and the team's top scorer. Billing seeks to continue his development in European football and be a fundamental part of Crystal Palace's football generation. This is one of the team's promises and his offensive contribution is vital for the team's aspirations in all competitions. During the past season, the player participated in 40 games where he got 10 goals and 4 assists. The British midfielder had a great season and Crystal Palace will try to make this the mainstay of offense that brings them closer to achieving their goals.
How does Crystal Palace arrive?
The Eagles are preparing for the 2023-2024 Premier League season where they will continue to fight for a place in some European competition, although the main objective is to avoid relegation and remain in the top flight of English football. Crystal Palace finished eleventh in the Premier League with 45 points, after 11 wins, 12 draws and 15 losses. However, his path in the Premier League did not reach a place in any UEFA competition, remaining 17 points behind the places that go to these international competitions. Some interesting names in this group are Eberechi Eze, Jordan Ayew, Will Hughes, Cheick Doucouré, Sam Johnstone and Joel Ward, these are the players who have a great preparation and will be the pillars in all lines of the team. The team underwent a number of important changes and was forced to strengthen the squad for a new adventure in the Premier League. Crystal Palace will seek to be one of the protagonists in the championship and reach new levels in all the competitions in which it participates.
Dom Telford, a must see player!
The Crawley Town forward is one of the great figures of the club and will seek to continue being the top reference in the team's attack. Now, after passing last season, Telford is running to be one of the top references in the forward that Crawley Town needs and his contribution will be very important for the future and the search for the title of the fourth division of football in England. In the previous campaign, he registered 15 goals and 3 assists in 47 games.
How does Crawley Town get here?
Crawley Town comes to this friendly duel seeking to continue developing its quality as a team for the upcoming League Two season, after finishing in twenty-second place in the fourth division of English football with 46 units, after 11 wins, 13 draws and 22 losses. Crawley Town comes with a renewed squad that includes some interesting players such as Dom Telford, Ashley Nadesan, Danilo Orsi, Joel Lynch and Kellan Gordon. Crawley Town is not a power in British football and it is a great team that constantly fights to stay in its category, it will seek to give its best game and begin to have more clarity regarding the squad and the line-up with which they will start next season .
Where's the game?
The Broadfield Stadium located in the city of Crawley, England will host this duel between two teams looking to start the next season in a good way in their respective competitions. This stadium has a capacity for 6,100 fans and was inaugurated in 1997.
