Betis vs Monaco: Live Stream, How to Watch and Score Updates in International Friendly Match

How to watch Betis vs Monaco Live in TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game Betis vs Monaco live on TV, your options is: ESPN Deportes.
If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and ESPN+ app.
What time is Betis vs Monaco match for Friendly Match?
This is the start time of the game Betis vs Monaco of 19th July 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 3PM in Star+
Bolivia: 2PM in Star+
Brazil: 3PM in ESPN, Star+
Chile: 2PM in Star+
Colombia: 1PM in Star+
Ecuador: 1PM in Star+
USA (ET): 2PM in ESPN Deportes, ESPN+
Spain: 8PM in Betis TV, Movistar+, M+, LALIGA TV
Mexico: 1PM in ESPN Mexico, Star+
Paraguay: 3PM in Star+
Peru: 1PM in Star+
Uruguay: 3PM in Star+
Venezuela: 2PM in Star+
Retrospect
Betis and Monaco have met twice in their history in Champions League qualifying. The matches took place in the 2005-06 season, with a 2-2 draw in France, with goals from Maoulida and Lopez for Monaco, while Ricardo Oliveira scored twice for Betis. And a 1-0 win in Spain for Betis, with a late goal from Edu.
Probable Monaco
Monaco's probable team for the match is: Nubel, Matsima, Disasi, Sarr and Caio Henrique; Diatta, Fofana, Camara and Golovin; Minamino and Ben Yedder.
Probable Betis
Betis' probable team for the match is: Bravo, Sabaly, Pezzella, Víctor Ruiz and Juan Miranda; William Carvalho, Guido Rodríguez, Canales, Ayoze Pérez and Juanmi; Borja Iglesias.
Injurie
Betis have Fekir out injured, while Monaco will be at full strength for the match.
LaLiga and Ligue 1
In LaLiga, Real Betis closed the season in sixth place with 60 points, four points below Villarreal and 11 points below Real Sociedad, seven points above Osasuna and nine points above Athletic Bilbao. In Ligue 1, Monaco are also sixth on 65 points, three clear of Lyon, six clear of Clermont and seven clear of Nice, as well as two points below Lille and three behind Rennes.
Last Matches: Monaco
Monaco arrive for the match with a draw and a defeat in pre-season friendlies. The draw was on Sunday (9), 1-1 with Union Saint-Gilleoise. And on Saturday (15), the defeat came 3-0 to Cercle Brugge.
Last Matches: Betis
Betis have played just one pre-season friendly so far, losing 3-1 to Eintracht Braunschweig on Saturday.
