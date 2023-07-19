Yokohama Marinos vs Celtic LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch 2023 Friendly Game

ADVERTISEMENT
When is the match between Yokohama Marinos vs Celtic how to watch it LIVE and in real time?
Probable Celtic:
Probable Yokohama:
Celtic tour:
Celtic and Manchester City
Celtic:
However, Celtic managed to come out on top in their second friendly with Portimonense last weekend when they secured a dominant 4-1 win courtesy of goals from Reo Hatate , Liel Abada , Ben Summers and Oh Hyeon-gyu.
Celtic last visited Japan in 2006 under the tutelage of Gordan Strachan, with former Japan star Shunsuke Nakamura playing for the Hoops in a 3-0 defeat of his former club Yokohama F Marinos.
Yokohama Marinos:
For the second year running, Kevin Muscat's men were knocked out in the third round of the Emperor's Cup to lower league opposition after suffering a disappointing 4-1 defeat to Machida Zelvia three days before losing 1-0 to Kawasaki Frontale in the top flight last weekend.
Defeat against the latter saw the reigning J1 League champions surrender their place at the top of the table, with Vissel Kobe overtaking them to top on goal difference and with a game in hand.
TIME AND PLACE!
After an impressive 7-game winning streak between May 28 and July 2, Yokohama F Marinos failed to win their last three games in all competitions, including back-to-back home defeats against Machida Zelvia and Kawasaki Frontale.
Celtic, meanwhile, began their pre-season preparations with a 5-3 penalty shootout win over Fraserburgh on July 1 following a 0-0 draw, before playing out another goalless draw with Portimonense in Portugal 11 days later.
The ball rolls for Yokohama Marinos-Celtic at 06 am ET at Yokohama International Stadium in Japan.
Friendly match
Date: July 19, 2023
Time: 06 am ET
Venue: Yokohama International Stadium, Japan
Broadcast: No broadcast in Brazil