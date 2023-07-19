Yokohama Marinos vs Celtic LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch 2023 Friendly Game
Foto: Divulgação / Celtic

Where and how to watch Yokohama Marinos vs Celtic on TV and in real time?

Yokohama Marinos vs Celtic

Friendly match

Date: July 19, 2023

Time: 06 am ET

Venue: Yokohama International Stadium, Japan
Broadcast: No broadcast in Brazil

When is the match between Yokohama Marinos vs Celtic how to watch it LIVE and in real time?

The match between Yokohama Marinos x Celtic will start at 16h (Brasília time), being played at the Yokohama International Stadium, in Japan, in a preparatory friendly for the season. The duel will not be broadcast in Brazil. You can check everything here at VAVEL Brazil.
Probable Celtic:

Hart; Galês, Kobayashi, Starfelt, Taylor; O'Riley, McGregor, Hatate; Abada, Furuhashi, Maeda
Probable Yokohama:

Ichimori; Matsubara, Eduardo, Kamijima, Nagato; Watanabe, Fujita; Matheus, Nishimura, Elber; Lopes
Celtic tour:

After their tour of Japan, the reigning Scottish Premiership champions will travel to Dublin to face Wolverhampton Wanderers on July 29, before returning to Parkhead for James Forrest's testimonial against Athletic Bilbao three days later.
Celtic and Manchester City

Muscat and company now turn their attentions away from domestic duties as they prepare for challenging back-to-back friendlies against two three-time champions in the form of Celtic and Manchester City, taking on the former on Wednesday four days before facing the latter in the J1 League World Challenge.
Celtic:

Celtic, meanwhile, began their pre-season preparations with a 5-3 penalty shoot-out win over Fraserburgh on July 1 following a 0-0 draw, before playing out another goalless draw with Portimonense in Portugal 11 days later.

However, Celtic managed to come out on top in their second friendly with Portimonense last weekend when they secured a dominant 4-1 win courtesy of goals from Reo Hatate , Liel Abada , Ben Summers and Oh Hyeon-gyu.

Celtic last visited Japan in 2006 under the tutelage of Gordan Strachan, with former Japan star Shunsuke Nakamura playing for the Hoops in a 3-0 defeat of his former club Yokohama F Marinos.

Yokohama Marinos:

After an impressive seven-game winning streak between May 28 and July 2, Yokohama F Marinos have failed to win their last three games in all competitions, including back-to-back home defeats against Machida Zelvia and Kawasaki Frontale.

For the second year running, Kevin Muscat's men were knocked out in the third round of the Emperor's Cup to lower league opposition after suffering a disappointing 4-1 defeat to Machida Zelvia three days before losing 1-0 to Kawasaki Frontale in the top flight last weekend.

Defeat against the latter saw the reigning J1 League champions surrender their place at the top of the table, with Vissel Kobe overtaking them to top on goal difference and with a game in hand.

TIME AND PLACE!

The match between Yokohama Marinos vs Celtic is valid in International Friendly.

The ball rolls for Yokohama Marinos-Celtic at 06 am ET at Yokohama International Stadium in Japan.

Welcome to the Yokohama Marinos vs Celtic live score

Hello, soccer lover! Now it's time for the third and International Friendly between two teams: on one side the Europeans of Celtic, who play in the Scottish top flight. On the other side is the Asian team Yokohama F. Marinos from Japan. Follow everything about the duel between the Europeans and Asians here, in real time at VAVEL Brasil.
