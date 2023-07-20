Goals and Highlights: Chelsea 5-0 Wrexham in Friendly Game
Image: EFE

10:03 PM39 minutes ago

How Nkunku's first goal was scored

10:00 PM42 minutes ago

9:59 PM42 minutes ago

END GAME

CHELSEA 5-0 WREXHAM
9:58 PM44 minutes ago

93'

CHELSEA GOAL

Chillwell bites into the space and gets the shot off to make it five.

9:54 PMan hour ago

90'

CHELSEA GOAL

Nkunku makes his debut with a goal after latching on to a through ball and beating the goalkeeper to make it 4-0.

9:44 PMan hour ago

80'

CHELSEA GOAL

Conor Gallagher with a shot from outside the box that, despite the goalkeeper's deflection, the ball goes into the net for 3-0.

9:41 PMan hour ago

77'

Wrexham's header hit the post, but the referee ruled offside.
9:35 PMan hour ago

70'

It was time for rehydration.
9:27 PMan hour ago

67'

Sterling's header goes over the top of the goal.
9:23 PMan hour ago

59'

Chelsea's Casadei is cautioned for a strong sweep from behind.
9:13 PMan hour ago

49'

The Wrexham keeper saves the ball in time to save his goal.
9:12 PMan hour ago

46'

Second half kicks off between Chelsea and Wrexham
8:52 PM2 hours ago

HALF TIME

CHELSEA 2-0 WREXHAM
8:48 PM2 hours ago

42'

CHELSEA GOAL

Maatsen pops up with the shot inside the box that goes inside the post to make it 2-0.

8:39 PM2 hours ago

33'

Chelsea offside.
8:32 PM2 hours ago

28'

It was time for rehydration.
8:31 PM2 hours ago

27'

Moreira's shot from half distance goes wide.
8:29 PM2 hours ago

24'

Wrexham came out in response and took the ball away from Chelsea in the closing minutes.
8:17 PM2 hours ago

12'

Lee's rebound and shot goes wide.
8:09 PM3 hours ago

4'

CHELSEA GOAL

Individual play and at the far post Ian Maatsen closes the scoring to make it 1-0.

8:05 PM3 hours ago

0'

The game starts between Chelsea and Wrexham.
7:55 PM3 hours ago

Minutes away

We are minutes away from kick-off between Chelsea and Wrexham.
7:54 PM3 hours ago

Wrexham substitutes

3 Callum McFadzean

25 William Boyle

8 Luke Young

16 Billy Waters

9 Ollie Palmer

29 Ryan Barnett

7 Jordan Davies

5 Aaron Hayden

11 Liam McAlinden

1 Robert Lainton

32 Max Cleworth

7:49 PM3 hours ago

XI Wrexham

12 Ben Foster, 4 Ben Tozer, 22 Thomas O'Connor, 15 Eoghan O'Connell, 14 Anthony Forde, 19 Jacob Mendy, 30 James Jones, 38 Elliott Lee, 20 Andrew Cannon, 18 Sam Dalby, 10 Paul Mullin.
7:44 PM3 hours ago

Chelsea substitutes

46 Alfie Gilchrist

1 Kepa Arrizabalaga

6 Thiago Silva

41 Ângelo Gabriel

23 Conor Gallagher

17 Raheem Sterling

47 Lucas Bergstrom

21 Ben Chilwell

67 Lewis Hall

45 Christopher Nkunku

7:39 PM3 hours ago

XI Chelsea

60 Jamie Cumming, 34 Malo Gusto, 32 Marc Cucurella, 14 Trevoh Chalobah, 35 Bashir Humphreys, 30 Carney Chukwuemeka, 40 Cesare Casadei, 39 Andrey Santos, 42 Diego Moreira, 38 Ian Maatsen, 43 Nicolas Jackson.
7:34 PM3 hours ago

Already in the stadium

Wrexham wants to take advantage of the opportunity to strike an authoritative blow.
7:29 PM3 hours ago

Coexistence

Chelsea have been given a date to have a good time with their fans in the United States.
7:24 PM3 hours ago

The arrival of the Blues

This is how Chelsea arrived for this afternoon's match.
7:19 PM3 hours ago

To be continued in the USA

Wrexham will continue in the United States and will face LA Galaxy, Manchester City and Philadelphia Union over the next few days.
7:14 PM3 hours ago

Next games Chelsea

In addition to this game, Chelsea will close their pre-season against Brighton, Newcastle, Fulham and Borussia Dortmund.
7:09 PM4 hours ago

Start

Chelsea kick off their tour in the United States by facing the modest Wrexham team. We begin with VAVEL's coverage of the friendly.
7:04 PM4 hours ago

Tune in here Chelsea vs Wrexham Live Score in Friendly Game

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Chelsea vs Wrexham match for the Friendly Game on VAVEL US.
6:59 PM4 hours ago

What time is Chelsea vs Wrexham match for Friendly Game?

This is the start time of the game Chelsea vs Wrexham of July 19th in several countries:

Argentina: 8:30 PM transmission to be confirmed

Bolivia: 7:30 PM transmission to be confirmed

Brazil: 8:30 PM transmission to be confirmed

Chile: 8:30 PM transmission to be confirmed

Costa Rica: 5:30 PM transmission to be confirmed

Colombia: 6:30 PM transmission to be confirmed

Ecuador: 6:30 PM transmission to be confirmed

United States (ET): 7:30 PM transmission to be confirmed

Spain: 1:30 AM transmission to be confirmed

Mexico: 5:30 PM transmission to be confirmed

Paraguay: 7:30 PM transmission to be confirmed

Peru: 6:30 PM transmission to be confirmed

Uruguay: 8:30 PM transmission to be confirmed

6:54 PM4 hours ago

Chelsea, England's greatest

Mauricio Pochettino a couple of weeks ago before his arrival confessed that he had always admired Chelsea and therefore considered them the best team in the Premier League.

"In the last ten, twelve or fifteen years, Chelsea is the biggest club in England. I know the Premier League very well and what the Chelsea culture means.

We are looking forward, looking forward to working with a very young group, with a different approach than in the past. We all have to understand that we have to work very hard and create a good atmosphere to achieve success in the coming years," he said.

6:49 PM4 hours ago

Wrexham: to make a splash

While Wrexham is doing preseason in the United States with the mission of being able to prepare as best as possible for the start of Football League Two in neighboring England, although this team has gained relevance because it belongs to actor Ryan Reynolds, who has been present in some of the club's commitments. This modest team will still remain in the United States to play against the LA Galaxy and Philadelphia Union teams 2 of the MLS, as well as against Manchester United, which will be an acid test.
6:44 PM4 hours ago

Chelsea: back on track

After having a season to forget the previous year in which they did not transcend in anything and did not play in the Champions League or any international tournament, Chelsea will be focused on being again a protagonist in the different local tournaments and they will have their first preparation game in the Florida Cup. One of the novelties will be in the dugout with the arrival of the Argentine Mauricio Pochettino, who will be in charge of taking the reins of the club and who, among his main additions for this summer, is the arrival of the Frenchman from Leipzig, Christopher Nkunku, as well as the Belgian striker from Inter, Romelu Lukaku. Prior to the start of the Premier League, the Blues will also be taking on Borussia Dortmund on August 2 at Soldier Field in Chicago.
6:39 PM4 hours ago

The Venue

The friendly match will be played for the Florida Cup and will be held at Kenan Memorial Stadium, located in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. The stadium was inaugurated in 1927 and has been renovated several times. Today it can hold up to 50,500 people.
Foto: Universidad de Carolina
6:34 PM4 hours ago

The Kick-off

The Chelsea vs Wrexham match will be played at the Kenan Memorial Stadium, in Carolina, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 7:30 pm ET.
6:29 PM4 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's LIVE coverage of the Friendly Game: Chelsea vs Wrexham!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.
