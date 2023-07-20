Goals and Highlights: Chelsea 5-0 Wrexham in Friendly Game

ADVERTISEMENT
How Nkunku's first goal was scored
Thanks
END GAME
93'
Chillwell bites into the space and gets the shot off to make it five.
90'
Nkunku makes his debut with a goal after latching on to a through ball and beating the goalkeeper to make it 4-0.
80'
Conor Gallagher with a shot from outside the box that, despite the goalkeeper's deflection, the ball goes into the net for 3-0.
77'
70'
67'
59'
49'
46'
HALF TIME
42'
Maatsen pops up with the shot inside the box that goes inside the post to make it 2-0.
33'
28'
27'
24'
12'
4'
Individual play and at the far post Ian Maatsen closes the scoring to make it 1-0.
0'
Minutes away
Wrexham substitutes
25 William Boyle
8 Luke Young
16 Billy Waters
9 Ollie Palmer
29 Ryan Barnett
7 Jordan Davies
5 Aaron Hayden
11 Liam McAlinden
1 Robert Lainton
32 Max Cleworth
XI Wrexham
Chelsea substitutes
1 Kepa Arrizabalaga
6 Thiago Silva
41 Ângelo Gabriel
23 Conor Gallagher
17 Raheem Sterling
47 Lucas Bergstrom
21 Ben Chilwell
67 Lewis Hall
45 Christopher Nkunku
XI Chelsea
Already in the stadium
Coexistence
The arrival of the Blues
To be continued in the USA
Next games Chelsea
Start
Tune in here Chelsea vs Wrexham Live Score in Friendly Game
What time is Chelsea vs Wrexham match for Friendly Game?
Chelsea, England's greatest
"In the last ten, twelve or fifteen years, Chelsea is the biggest club in England. I know the Premier League very well and what the Chelsea culture means.
We are looking forward, looking forward to working with a very young group, with a different approach than in the past. We all have to understand that we have to work very hard and create a good atmosphere to achieve success in the coming years," he said.