New Mexico United vs Sunderland LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Game

New México United vs Sunderland Live Score in Friendly Game
Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this New México United vs Sunderland match for the Friendly Game.
What time is New México United vs Sunderland match for Friendly Game?
This is the start time of the game New México United vs Sunderland of July 19th in several countries:
Argentina: 10:00 PM transmission to be confirmed
Bolivia: 9:00 PM transmission to be confirmed
Brazil: 10:00 PM transmission to be confirmed
Chile: 10:00 PM transmission to be confirmed
Costa Rica: 7:00 PM transmission to be confirmed
Colombia: 8:00 PM transmission to be confirmed
Ecuador: 8:00 PM transmission to be confirmed
United States (ET): 9:00 PM transmission to be confirmed
Spain: 3:00 AM transmission to be confirmed
Mexico: 7:00 PM transmission to be confirmed
Paraguay: 9:00 PM transmission to be confirmed
Peru: 8:00 PM transmission to be confirmed
Uruguay: 10:00 PM transmission to be confirmed
Sunderland: Aiming for the Premier League
Sunderland has been one of the teams in recent years that has managed to be in the Premier League, but has suffered multiple relegations and now they will seek again to be promoted to the top flight. This team has already started its preseason by beating San Antonio FC 3-1 last Saturday, and had previously defeated Gateshead and South Shields; after this match they will face Carolina, Mallorca and Hartlepool, before the start of the season against Ipswich Town in the EFL Championship.
New Mexico United: looking to make a splash
New Mexico United is a team that plays in the USL Championship, the second division of soccer, but wants to show that it can compete with top-level rivals, especially when they are in England. New Mexico has just defeated Detroit City FC by the minimum difference with a goal by Alexander Waggoner and, for this Wednesday, they want to win in a friendly game.
The venue for the match
The venue for the game this time will be the Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park located in Albuquerque, New Mexico, which is usually used for baseball duels. It was inaugurated on October 25, 2001 and can hold up to 13,500 spectators, although for this occasion it will be transformed into a soccer field.
The Kick-off
The New México United vs Sunderland match will be played at the Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park, in Carolina, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 9:00 pm ET.
New México United vs Sunderland
My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.