Atlas vs Sporting Gijon LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Game

Atlas vs Sporting Gijon Live Score in Friendly Game
Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Atlas vs Sporting Gijon match for the Friendly Game.
What time is Atlas vs Sporting Gijon match for Friendly Game?
This is the start time of the game Atlas vs Sporting Gijon of July 19th in several countries:
Argentina: 11:00 PM transmission to be confirmed
Bolivia: 10:00 PM transmission to be confirmed
Brazil: 11:00 PM transmission to be confirmed
Chile: 11:00 PM transmission to be confirmed
Costa Rica: 8:00 PM transmission to be confirmed
Colombia: 9:00 PM transmission to be confirmed
Ecuador: 9:00 PM transmission to be confirmed
United States (ET): 10:00 PM on ViX
Spain: 4:00 AM transmission to be confirmed
Mexico: 8:00 PM on TUDN and ViX Plus
Paraguay: 10:00 PM transmission to be confirmed
Peru: 9:00 PM on transmission to be confirmed
Uruguay: 11:00 PM transmission to be confirmed
Key player Sporting Gijon
If there is one player who knows how Mexican soccer is played and who knows what he has to do to cause damage to defenses, it is Juan Otero, who had an outstanding performance on Sunday and will be looking to emulate the same on Wednesday at the Jalisco Stadium.
Key player Atlas
Due to the offensive losses in the last two weeks with the departure of key players such as Julián Quiñones and Julio Furch, the Uruguayan Brian Lozano will have to assume the leadership role in the team, and will have to be the leader both on and off the field.
Last lineup Sporting Gijon
1 Yáñez, 2 Guille Rosas, 5 Pablo García, 6 Nacho Martín, 10 Nacho Méndez, 16 Diego Sánchez, 19 Juan Otero, 21 Fran Villalba, 23 Djuka, 24 Izquierdoz, 28 Leo Miguel.
Last lineup Atlas
12 Camilo Vargas, 5 Anderson Santamaría, 2 Hugo Nervo, 14 Luis Reyes, 4 José Abella, 26 Aldo Rocha, 6 Edgar Zaldivar, 17 Jaziel Martínez, 8 Mateo García, 10 Brian Lozano, 30 Eduardo Aguirre.
Sporting de Gijón: strike another blow
Sporting Gijón already gave a blow of authority by beating Santos Laguna last Sunday at the TSM Corona, and now they will try to spoil the party for Atlas to show that the talent in Spain can be a preamble to be promoted for the following season.
Atlas: building confidence
After the first three dates in Liga MX with a win, a draw and a loss, and prior to the start of the Leagues Cup, Atlas seeks to regain confidence in the friendly match against one of its distant brothers, Sporting de Gijón, when they meet at the Jalisco Stadium, which will also mean the farewell of Julio Furch and, in his place, the signing of Jordy Caicedo has already been announced.
The Kick-off
The Atlas vs Sporting Gijon match will be played at the Jalisco, in Guadalajara, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 10:00 pm ET.
Atlas vs Sporting Gijon
This game.