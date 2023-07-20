Atlas vs Sporting Gijon LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Game
Image: Imago7

Tune in here Atlas vs Sporting Gijon Live Score in Friendly Game

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Atlas vs Sporting Gijon match for the Friendly Game on VAVEL US.
What time is Atlas vs Sporting Gijon match for Friendly Game?

This is the start time of the game Atlas vs Sporting Gijon of July 19th in several countries:

Argentina: 11:00 PM transmission to be confirmed

Bolivia: 10:00 PM transmission to be confirmed

Brazil: 11:00 PM transmission to be confirmed

Chile: 11:00 PM transmission to be confirmed

Costa Rica: 8:00 PM transmission to be confirmed

Colombia: 9:00 PM transmission to be confirmed

Ecuador: 9:00 PM transmission to be confirmed

United States (ET): 10:00 PM on ViX

Spain: 4:00 AM transmission to be confirmed

Mexico: 8:00 PM on TUDN and ViX Plus

Paraguay: 10:00 PM transmission to be confirmed

Peru: 9:00 PM on transmission to be confirmed

Uruguay: 11:00 PM transmission to be confirmed

Key player Sporting Gijon

If there is one player who knows how Mexican soccer is played and who knows what he has to do to cause damage to defenses, it is Juan Otero, who had an outstanding performance on Sunday and will be looking to emulate the same on Wednesday at the Jalisco Stadium.
Key player Atlas

Due to the offensive losses in the last two weeks with the departure of key players such as Julián Quiñones and Julio Furch, the Uruguayan Brian Lozano will have to assume the leadership role in the team, and will have to be the leader both on and off the field.
Foto: Imago7
Last lineup Sporting Gijon

1 Yáñez, 2 Guille Rosas, 5 Pablo García, 6 Nacho Martín, 10 Nacho Méndez, 16 Diego Sánchez, 19 Juan Otero, 21 Fran Villalba, 23 Djuka, 24 Izquierdoz, 28 Leo Miguel.
Last lineup Atlas

12 Camilo Vargas, 5 Anderson Santamaría, 2 Hugo Nervo, 14 Luis Reyes, 4 José Abella, 26 Aldo Rocha, 6 Edgar Zaldivar, 17 Jaziel Martínez, 8 Mateo García, 10 Brian Lozano, 30 Eduardo Aguirre.
Sporting de Gijón: strike another blow

Sporting Gijón already gave a blow of authority by beating Santos Laguna last Sunday at the TSM Corona, and now they will try to spoil the party for Atlas to show that the talent in Spain can be a preamble to be promoted for the following season.
Atlas: building confidence

After the first three dates in Liga MX with a win, a draw and a loss, and prior to the start of the Leagues Cup, Atlas seeks to regain confidence in the friendly match against one of its distant brothers, Sporting de Gijón, when they meet at the Jalisco Stadium, which will also mean the farewell of Julio Furch and, in his place, the signing of Jordy Caicedo has already been announced.
The Kick-off

The Atlas vs Sporting Gijon match will be played at the Jalisco, in Guadalajara, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 10:00 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Friendly Game: Atlas vs Sporting Gijon!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.
