Necaxa vs Athletic Bilbao LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Game
Image: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
11:00 AM26 minutes ago

Tune in here Necaxa vs Athletic Bilbao Live Score in Friendly Game

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Necaxa vs Athletic Bilbao match for the Friendly Game on VAVEL US.
10:55 AM31 minutes ago

What time is Necaxa vs Athletic Bilbao match for Friendly Game?

This is the start time of the game Necaxa vs Athletic Bilbao of July 19th in several countries:

Argentina: 12:00 AM transmission to be confirmed

Bolivia: 11:00 AM transmission to be confirmed

Brazil: 12:00 AM transmission to be confirmed

Chile: 12:00 AM transmission to be confirmed

Costa Rica: 9:00 PM transmission to be confirmed

Colombia: 10:00 PM transmission to be confirmed

Ecuador: 10:00 PM transmission to be confirmed

United States (ET): 11:00 PM on ViX

Spain: 5:00 AM transmission to be confirmed

Mexico: 9:00 PM on ViX Plus

Paraguay: 11:00 AM on transmission to be confirmed

Peru: 10:00 PM transmission to be confirmed

Uruguay: 12:00 AM transmission to be confirmed

10:50 AM36 minutes ago

Key player Athletic Bilbao

One of the players who has established himself as one of the club's most important players is Iker Muniain Goñi, now 30 years old, and who continues to be a key player for Ernesto Valverde's team to shine not only in this game, but also in the next campaign in the Spanish league.
10:45 AM41 minutes ago

Key player Necaxa

If there is a player with the technical capabilities to excel, it is the Spaniard Édgar Méndez, who must become a reference in the offense and, in this game, try to shine to give joy to the Necaxa fans.
Foto: Mexsport
Image: Mexsport
10:40 AMan hour ago

Last lineup Athletic Bilbao

1. Unai Simón, 24. Hugo Rincón, 3. Vivian, 5. Prados, 15. I. Lekue, 8. Bita, 21. Ander Herrera, 11. N. Williams, 10. Muniain, 19. Nico Serrano, 12,
10:35 AMan hour ago

Last lineup Necaxa

1 Raul Gudino, 2 Fabricio Formiliano, 4 Alexis Peña, 23 Alan Montes Castro, 20 Jorge Rodriguez, 28 Cristian González, 16 José Esquivel, 25 Vicente Poggi, 7 Édgar Méndez, 15 Brayan Garnica, 9 Facundo Batista.
10:30 AMan hour ago

Athletic Club de Bilbao: gaining confidence

It should be noted that Athletic Club de Bilbao has just started its preseason ahead of the start of the LaLiga season, which will be on August 12, so they are just getting loose on the field and proof of this was the defeat they had last Sunday 2-0 against Chivas, which, in the end, ended in penalties and where they were also defeated.
10:25 AMan hour ago

Necaxa: to have a good celebration

The Rayos del Necaxa are celebrating the first centenary of their history with the right foot after having been one of the most historic and representative clubs in Mexican soccer, although the current situation is far from their tradition, since they have not been able to win at the beginning of the Apertura 2023 and have just been defeated 2-0 against Chivas Guadalajara.
10:20 AMan hour ago

The Kick-off

The Necaxa vs Athletic Bilbao match will be played at the Victoria, in Aguascalientes, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 11:00 pm ET.
10:15 AMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Friendly Game: Necaxa vs Athletic Bilbao!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.
VAVEL Logo