Necaxa vs Athletic Bilbao LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Game

Necaxa vs Athletic Bilbao Live Score in Friendly Game
Necaxa vs Athletic Bilbao match for the Friendly Game
What time is Necaxa vs Athletic Bilbao match for Friendly Game?
This is the start time of the game Necaxa vs Athletic Bilbao of July 19th in several countries:
Argentina: 12:00 AM transmission to be confirmed
Bolivia: 11:00 AM transmission to be confirmed
Brazil: 12:00 AM transmission to be confirmed
Chile: 12:00 AM transmission to be confirmed
Costa Rica: 9:00 PM transmission to be confirmed
Colombia: 10:00 PM transmission to be confirmed
Ecuador: 10:00 PM transmission to be confirmed
United States (ET): 11:00 PM on ViX
Spain: 5:00 AM transmission to be confirmed
Mexico: 9:00 PM on ViX Plus
Paraguay: 11:00 AM on transmission to be confirmed
Peru: 10:00 PM transmission to be confirmed
Uruguay: 12:00 AM transmission to be confirmed
Key player Athletic Bilbao
One of the players who has established himself as one of the club's most important players is Iker Muniain Goñi, now 30 years old, and who continues to be a key player for Ernesto Valverde's team to shine not only in this game, but also in the next campaign in the Spanish league.
Key player Necaxa
If there is a player with the technical capabilities to excel, it is the Spaniard Édgar Méndez, who must become a reference in the offense and, in this game, try to shine to give joy to the Necaxa fans.
Last lineup Athletic Bilbao
1. Unai Simón, 24. Hugo Rincón, 3. Vivian, 5. Prados, 15. I. Lekue, 8. Bita, 21. Ander Herrera, 11. N. Williams, 10. Muniain, 19. Nico Serrano, 12,
Last lineup Necaxa
1 Raul Gudino, 2 Fabricio Formiliano, 4 Alexis Peña, 23 Alan Montes Castro, 20 Jorge Rodriguez, 28 Cristian González, 16 José Esquivel, 25 Vicente Poggi, 7 Édgar Méndez, 15 Brayan Garnica, 9 Facundo Batista.
Athletic Club de Bilbao: gaining confidence
It should be noted that Athletic Club de Bilbao has just started its preseason ahead of the start of the LaLiga season, which will be on August 12, so they are just getting loose on the field and proof of this was the defeat they had last Sunday 2-0 against Chivas, which, in the end, ended in penalties and where they were also defeated.
Necaxa: to have a good celebration
The Rayos del Necaxa are celebrating the first centenary of their history with the right foot after having been one of the most historic and representative clubs in Mexican soccer, although the current situation is far from their tradition, since they have not been able to win at the beginning of the Apertura 2023 and have just been defeated 2-0 against Chivas Guadalajara.
The Kick-off
The Necaxa vs Athletic Bilbao match will be played at the Victoria, in Aguascalientes, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 11:00 pm ET.
Necaxa vs Athletic Bilbao
My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.