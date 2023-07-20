Australia vs Ireland LIVE Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023
Where and how to watch Australia vs Ireland on TV and in real time?

Australia vs Ireland
Women's World Cup 2023 opener

Date: July 20, 2023

Time: 6 a.m.

Venue: Accor Stadium, Sydney Olympic Park, Australia
Broadcast: CazéTV and Fifa+ will broadcast live.

When is the Australia vs Ireland match, how to watch it LIVE and in real time?

The match between Australia vs Ireland will kick off at 06 am ET, being played at Accor Stadium, Olympic Park in Sydney, Australia, for the opening match of the Women's World Cup 2023. CazéTV and Fifa+ will be broadcasting live. You can check it all here at VAVEL Brazil.
The last confrontation:

The last match between the two teams took place in September 2021 in a friendly in Dublin, Ireland. The hosts beat Australia 3-2 that time.
Group B:

Australia and Ireland are currently in Group B of the 2023 Women's World Cup. The group also includes two other teams: Canada and Nigeria. At the end of three rounds, the top two teams will advance to the Round of 16.
Marissa Sheva, Republic of Ireland

"We are definitely embracing the role of being the underdogs. We know that this is a really tough group and having the opening game of the tournament against the hosts is an incredible opportunity. We’re ready to give [the Matildas] our best game – we’ve shown that we are capable of competing with the top teams in the world, and this should be no exception."
Caitlin Foord, Australia

"It [the opening game] is going to be a pinch-yourself kind of moment. I think the first moments will be quite emotional, with all our family and friends and fans. And to sing the national anthem is always special. It’s exciting – the opportunity for us to host the World Cup and show what Australia is about.”
Ireland:

Ireland earned their place at Australia & New Zealand 2023 with a 1-0 victory away to Scotland in a UEFA qualification play-off after, finishing second in their group behind Sweden.

Although they have no experience of a senior Women’s World Cup, some of the current squad featured when Ireland reached the quarter-finals at the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in 2010.

Ireland recorded their biggest-ever victory in an international fixture when they defeated Georgia 11-0 in November 2021 in their Women’s World Cup qualifying group.

Australia:

Australia have progressed through to the knockout phase at each of the last four editions of the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The Matildas’ best-ever performance at the tournament is reaching the quarter-finals, which they achieved in three successive tournaments (2007, 2011 and 2015).

Sam Kerr is one of only three players, along with Michelle Akers and Alex Morgan, to score four or more goals in a single Women’s World Cup match. She netted all Australia’s goals in their 4-1 win over Jamaica at France 2019.

TIME AND PLACE!

Australia vs Ireland is the opening match in Group B of the 2023 Women's World Cup.

Expect a febrile atmosphere and an intriguing battle on the pitch when the tournament co-hosts take on Women's World Cup debutants Republic of Ireland at Accor Stadium in Sydney Olympic Park, Australia.

The Matildas will be aiming to start their campaign with a successful first day, but they will face a tough test against Vera Pauw's resilient and well-coached side.

The ball rolls for Australia v Ireland at 06 am ET at Accor Stadium in Sydney Olympic Park, Australia.

Welcome to the Australia vs Ireland live score

Hello, soccer lover! It's now time for the Women's World Cup 2023 opener between two teams: Australia vs Ireland. The teams face each other in the first round of Group B, which also includes Canada and Nigeria. Follow everything about the duel between the Australians and the Irish here, in real time at VAVEL Brazil.
