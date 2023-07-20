Austrália vs Irlanda LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Australia vs Ireland on TV and in real time?
The last confrontation:
Group B:
Marissa Sheva, Republic of Ireland
Caitlin Foord, Australia
Ireland:
Although they have no experience of a senior Women’s World Cup, some of the current squad featured when Ireland reached the quarter-finals at the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in 2010.
Ireland recorded their biggest-ever victory in an international fixture when they defeated Georgia 11-0 in November 2021 in their Women’s World Cup qualifying group.
Australia:
The Matildas’ best-ever performance at the tournament is reaching the quarter-finals, which they achieved in three successive tournaments (2007, 2011 and 2015).
Sam Kerr is one of only three players, along with Michelle Akers and Alex Morgan, to score four or more goals in a single Women’s World Cup match. She netted all Australia’s goals in their 4-1 win over Jamaica at France 2019.
TIME AND PLACE!
Expect a febrile atmosphere and an intriguing battle on the pitch when the tournament co-hosts take on Women's World Cup debutants Republic of Ireland at Accor Stadium in Sydney Olympic Park, Australia.
The Matildas will be aiming to start their campaign with a successful first day, but they will face a tough test against Vera Pauw's resilient and well-coached side.
The ball rolls for Australia v Ireland at 06 am ET at Accor Stadium in Sydney Olympic Park, Australia.
Women's World Cup 2023 opener
Date: July 20, 2023
Time: 6 a.m.
Venue: Accor Stadium, Sydney Olympic Park, Australia
Broadcast: CazéTV and Fifa+ will broadcast live.