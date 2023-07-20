New Zeland vs Norway: LIVE Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Women's World Cup
Art: VAVEL

11:13 PMan hour ago

How and where to watch the New Zeland x Norway match live?

If you want to directly stream it: Fanatiz USA, FOX Network, fuboTV, Telemundo, Peacock, RCN Nuestra Tele, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

11:08 PMan hour ago

What time is New Zeland vs Norway match for Women's World Cup?

This is the start time of the game New Zeland vs Norway of 20th July 2023 in several countries:

Argentina 4:00 am: DIRECT Sports Argentina, DIRECTV Sports App, directvsports.com

Bolivia 3:00 am: Fifa+

Brazil 4:00am: Fifa+ and CazéTv

Chile 3:00 am:RCN Nuestra Tele, DIRECTV Sports Chile, DIRECTV Sports App, directvsports.com

Colombia 2:00 am:Caracol TV, RCN Nuestra Tele, DIRECTV Sports Colombia, DIRECTV Sports App, Caracol Play, directvsports.com

Ecuador 2:00 am: RCN Nuestra Tele, DIRECTV Sports Ecuador, DIRECTV Sports App, directvsports.com

USA 3:00 am: Fanatiz USA, FOX Network, fuboTV, Telemundo, Peacock, RCN Nuestra Tele, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App

Spain 8:00 am: RCN Nuestra Tele, RTVE.es, TVE La 2

Mexico 2:00 am: RCN Nuestra Tele, TUDN, TUDN En Vivo, Fanatiz Mexico, ViX, VIX+

Paraguay 3:00 am: Fifa+

Peru 2:00 am: RCN Nuestra Tele, DIRECTV Sports Peru, DIRECTV Sports App, directvsports.com

Uruguay 4:00 am: DIRECTV Sports Uruguay, DIRECTV Sports App, directvsports.com

Venezuela 3:00 am: RCN Nuestra Tele, DIRECTV Sports Venezuela, DIRECTV Sports App, directvsports.com

11:03 PMan hour ago

Refereeing

Referee: Yoshimi Yamashita (JAP)

Assistants: Makoto Bozono (JAP) and Naomi Teshirogi (JAP)

Fourth official: Ivana Martincic (CRO)

VAR: Tatiana Guzman (NIC)

AVAR: Carol Anne Chenard (CAN)

Offside VAR: Chantal Boudreau (CAN)

10:58 PMan hour ago

Probable line-up for Norway

Mikalsen; Bjelde, Mjelde, Harviken and Tuva Hansen; Boe Risa and Josendal; Graham Hansen, Maanum and Reiten; Hegerberg.
10:53 PMan hour ago

Norway's situation

In contrast to their opening opponents, Norway come into the first round with no fitness concerns and should be at full strength for Thursday's clash. The Norwegians treat the first leg as a crucial one to book their place in the last 16, as they consider the group to be balanced.
 
Photo: NFF
Photo: NFF
10:48 PM2 hours ago

New Zealand's probable line-up

Esson; CJ Bott, Stott, Bowen and Riley; Hassett, Percival, Steinmetz; Riley, Wilkinson and Hand.
10:43 PM2 hours ago

New Zealand's situation

Home side Australia, New Zealand's squad is in doubt for the first match, especially the fitness of the trio Hassett, CJ Bott and Stott; all three have been held out of some training sessions in recent days.
 
Photo: NFF
Photo: OFC
10:38 PM2 hours ago

How do the teams fare?

New Zealand come to the World Cup aiming to make history on home soil. The Oceania side, making their sixth appearance at a Women's World Cup, are looking for their first positive result at the sport's biggest tournament.

Norway, on the other hand, carry the tradition of being a champion team of the tournament. From the 1995 title, the team brings to New Zealand Hege Riise, a legend as a player and current coach of the country. The Scandinavian team is looking to spring a surprise and go far.

In the history of the Women's Cup, Norway and New Zealand have only met once before: in the 1991 edition in China. The Europeans won 4-0. Mccahill (own goal), Medalen (twice) and Hege Riise (who also coaches Norway today) scored the goals. The match took place on November 19 of that year.

There have been 5 matches between the countries in history. Four Norwegian wins and one New Zealand victory.

10:33 PM2 hours ago

Their time has come!

The time is coming! In the early hours of this Thursday (20), another edition of the Women's World Cup begins. At 4:00 a.m., at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand and Norway play the opening match of the World Cup.
10:28 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the Women's World Cup Match: New Zeland vs Norway Live Updates!

My name is Lucas Barros and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL USA.
