New Zeland vs Norway: LIVE Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Women's World Cup

Argentina 4:00 am: DIRECT Sports Argentina, DIRECTV Sports App, directvsports.com
Bolivia 3:00 am: Fifa+
Brazil 4:00am: Fifa+ and CazéTv
Chile 3:00 am:RCN Nuestra Tele, DIRECTV Sports Chile, DIRECTV Sports App, directvsports.com
Colombia 2:00 am:Caracol TV, RCN Nuestra Tele, DIRECTV Sports Colombia, DIRECTV Sports App, Caracol Play, directvsports.com
Ecuador 2:00 am: RCN Nuestra Tele, DIRECTV Sports Ecuador, DIRECTV Sports App, directvsports.com
USA 3:00 am: Fanatiz USA, FOX Network, fuboTV, Telemundo, Peacock, RCN Nuestra Tele, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App
Spain 8:00 am: RCN Nuestra Tele, RTVE.es, TVE La 2
Mexico 2:00 am: RCN Nuestra Tele, TUDN, TUDN En Vivo, Fanatiz Mexico, ViX, VIX+
Paraguay 3:00 am: Fifa+
Peru 2:00 am: RCN Nuestra Tele, DIRECTV Sports Peru, DIRECTV Sports App, directvsports.com
Uruguay 4:00 am: DIRECTV Sports Uruguay, DIRECTV Sports App, directvsports.com
Venezuela 3:00 am: RCN Nuestra Tele, DIRECTV Sports Venezuela, DIRECTV Sports App, directvsports.com
Assistants: Makoto Bozono (JAP) and Naomi Teshirogi (JAP)
Fourth official: Ivana Martincic (CRO)
VAR: Tatiana Guzman (NIC)
AVAR: Carol Anne Chenard (CAN)
Offside VAR: Chantal Boudreau (CAN)
Norway, on the other hand, carry the tradition of being a champion team of the tournament. From the 1995 title, the team brings to New Zealand Hege Riise, a legend as a player and current coach of the country. The Scandinavian team is looking to spring a surprise and go far.
In the history of the Women's Cup, Norway and New Zealand have only met once before: in the 1991 edition in China. The Europeans won 4-0. Mccahill (own goal), Medalen (twice) and Hege Riise (who also coaches Norway today) scored the goals. The match took place on November 19 of that year.
There have been 5 matches between the countries in history. Four Norwegian wins and one New Zealand victory.
