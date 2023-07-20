Barracas Central vs Boca Juniors LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Argentine Cup Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Barracas Central vs Boca Juniors Live Score!
How to watch Barracas Central vs Boca Juniors Live Stream on TV and Online?
What time is Barracas Central vs Boca Juniors match for Argentine Cup?
Argentina: 7:00 PM on TyC Sports Play and TyC Sports Argentina
Bolivia: 6:00 PM on TyC Sports Internacional
Brazil: 7:00 PM
Chile: 6:00 PM on TyC Sports Internacional
Colombia: 5:00 PM on TyC Sports Internacional
Ecuador: 5:00 PM on TyC Sports Internacional
USA (ET): 6:00 PM on TyC Sports Internacional
Spain: 12:00 AM (july 21)
Mexico: 4:00 PM on Fanatiz and TyC Sports Internacional
Paraguay: 6:00 PM on TyC Sports Internacional
Peru: 5:00 PM on TyC Sports Internacional
Uruguay: 7:00 PM on TyC Sports Internacional
Venezuela: 6:00 PM on TyC Sports Internacional
Key player - Boca Juniors
In Boca Juniors the presence of Miguel Merentiel stands out. The 27-year-old Uruguayan forward is one of the team's most outstanding players so far this season, with seven goals.
Key player - Barracas Central
In Barracas Central, the presence of Bruno Sepúlveda stands out. The 30-year-old Argentine striker is one of the team's most outstanding players so far this season, scoring five goals.
Barracas Central vs Boca Juniors history
This will be the first meeting between these two teams in the Copa Argentina.