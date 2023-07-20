Barracas Central vs Boca Juniors LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Argentine Cup Match
6:00 AM43 minutes ago

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Barracas Central vs Boca Juniors live match, as well as the latest information from the Estadio Único Madre de Ciudades. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
5:55 AMan hour ago

How to watch Barracas Central vs Boca Juniors Live Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the game Barracas Central vs Boca Juniors live on TV, your option is: TyC Sports Internacional

5:50 AMan hour ago

What time is Barracas Central vs Boca Juniors match for Argentine Cup?

This is the start time of the game Barracas Central vs Boca Juniors of July 20th, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 7:00 PM on TyC Sports Play and TyC Sports Argentina
Bolivia: 6:00 PM on TyC Sports Internacional
Brazil: 7:00 PM
Chile: 6:00 PM on TyC Sports Internacional
Colombia: 5:00 PM on TyC Sports Internacional
Ecuador: 5:00 PM on TyC Sports Internacional
USA (ET): 6:00 PM on TyC Sports Internacional
Spain: 12:00 AM (july 21)
Mexico: 4:00 PM on Fanatiz and TyC Sports Internacional
Paraguay: 6:00 PM on TyC Sports Internacional
Peru: 5:00 PM on TyC Sports Internacional
Uruguay: 7:00 PM on TyC Sports Internacional
Venezuela: 6:00 PM on TyC Sports Internacional

5:45 AMan hour ago

Key player - Boca Juniors

In Boca Juniors the presence of Miguel Merentiel stands out. The 27-year-old Uruguayan forward is one of the team's most outstanding players so far this season, with seven goals.

5:40 AMan hour ago

Key player - Barracas Central

In Barracas Central, the presence of Bruno Sepúlveda stands out. The 30-year-old Argentine striker is one of the team's most outstanding players so far this season, scoring five goals.

5:35 AMan hour ago

Barracas Central vs Boca Juniors history

If we take into account the number of times these two teams have faced each other since amateurism, we count six encounters. The statistics are in favor of Boca Juniors, who have been victorious in all of them.

This will be the first meeting between these two teams in the Copa Argentina.

5:30 AMan hour ago

Boca Juniors

Boca has been showing an improvement in terms of play and, above all, results in the league, but that will not be enough for its fans, who have always expected it to fight for the top places, especially in recent times when it had been dominating. The Argentine Cup is one of the shortcuts that Jorge Almirón's team has to feel with more hierarchy and they will try to prove it in this match.
5:25 AMan hour ago

Barracas Central

Barracas Central is enjoying a good present, since in the midst of everything, it was thought that it would be more concerned about the fight to avoid relegation and has been gradually forgetting that issue with an acceptable campaign in the league. However, they must now concentrate on the cup, taking into account that they have just left Club Atlético Estudiantes in the first round, and will be looking for a surprise win against Boca, having in mind that they also recently beat a big team like River.
5:20 AMan hour ago

The match will be played at the Estadio Único Madre de Ciudades

The match Barracas Central vs Boca Juniors will be played at the Estadio Único Madre de Ciudades, located in the city of Santiago del Estero, in Argentina. This venue, inaugurated in 2021, has a capacity for 30,000 spectators.
5:15 AMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the Copa Argentina match: Barracas Central vs Boca Juniors Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo