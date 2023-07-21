Nigeria vs Canada LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is Nigeria vs Canada match for FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023?
This is the start time of the game Nigeria vs Canada of 20th July in several countries:
|
Where to watch Nigeria vs Canada
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
Streams and Tv Chanel
|
United Satates
|
July 20, 2023
|
22:30 ET
|
FOX Soccer 1, FOX Soccer 2, FOX Soccer Plus
|
Argentina
|
July 20, 2023
|
23:30
|
Direct Tv Sports
|
Bolivia
|
July 20, 2023
|
21:30
|
Brasil
|
July 20, 2023
|
23:30
|
Chile
|
July 20, 2023
|
23:30
|
Colombia
|
July 20, 2023
|
21:30
|
Ecuador
|
July 20, 2023
|
21:30
|
Spain
|
July 21, 2023
|
3:30
|
Mexico
|
July 20, 2023
|
20:30
|
Sky Sports
|
Peru
|
July 20, 2023
|
21:30
Watch out for this player of Canada Women:
The player to watch for this match will be midfielder, Sophie Schmidt, the current center midfielder has been an important piece in her national team and has proven it by becoming the goal ally for her team, now, she will look to break the nets and be the difference that balances the scales in favor of her team.
Watch out for this Nigeria women's player:
The player to watch for this match will be the right midfielder or sometimes central midfielder, Toni Payne, the current attacker through the center has been an important piece in her selection and has proven it by becoming the goal ally for her team, now, she will look to break the nets and be the difference that balances the scales in favor of her team.
Canada women's final lineup:
K. Sheridan; A. Chapman, V. Giles, J. Rose, A. Lawrence; J. Grosso, S. Schmidt, J. Fleming; A. Leon, C. Sinclair, J. Huitema.
Last Nigeria women's line-up:
C. Nnadozie; R. Imuran, O. Ebi, B. Damehin, M. Alozie; H. Ayinde; R. Ajibade, J. Echegini, T. Payne, E. Okoronkwo; A. Oshoala.
Background:
Nigeria Women and Canada Women have met a total of five times (1 win for the Nigerians, 2 draws, 2 wins for Canada) where the scales are tipped in favor of the CONCACAF side. In terms of goals, Canada women's team has the advantage with 9 goals, while Nigeria has only 7. Their last meeting dates back to a friendly in April 2022 where the two sides played to a 2-2 draw.
About the Stadium:
Melbourne Rectangular Stadium, officially known as Marvel Stadium for sponsorship purposes, is a multi-purpose stadium located in Melbourne, Australia. It is one of the most important stadiums in the country and is recognized for its unique design and its ability to adapt to different sporting events and shows.
Opened in 2000, the stadium was built as part of the Docklands development, a revitalized area in the city of Melbourne. It was originally called Etihad Stadium due to a sponsorship deal with Etihad Airways. However, in 2018, the name changed to Marvel Stadium due to a new sponsorship deal with Marvel Entertainment.
The goal is to transcend
Canada's women's team arrives at this World Cup with the objective of transcending in women's football and demonstrating that in CONCACAF, the dominance of the United States is over and they are ready to raise their hand. The Canadian women's national team comes to this game after having played in the SheBelieves Cup where they debuted with a 0-2 loss to the United States, however, in round 2 they beat the Brazilian national team 2-0 and lost to Japan Women's by a resounding 0-3 that gave them the chance to be eliminated from the competition.
In search of a first win
The Nigeria women's national team arrives at the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia/New Zealand 2023 with a three-game winning streak, the first of which was against Costa Rica in February where the Africans won by the minimum difference over the CONCACAF team, the second victory came against Haiti in March where the Nigerian team managed to score two goals and take the victory by a score of 2-1, finally, the third victory came in the same month against New Zealand, being convincing and winning by a score of 0-3.
The World Cup adventure begins
The Women's World Cup adventure kicks off for 32 teams that will seek to touch glory and make history in women's football, naming themselves as the new world champions and giving a historic achievement to their respective countries. The Women's World Cup 2023 will undoubtedly generate excitement and expectations around the world, and will provide a platform for female footballers to showcase their talent and skills on the world stage. The tournament will not only attract soccer fans, but also people who support gender equality and the promotion of women's sports. Finally, the tournament will be held in Australia and New Zealand, making it the first Women's World Cup to be jointly hosted by two countries.
Kick-off time
The Nigeria vs Canada match will be played at Marvel Stadium, in Melbourne, Australia. The kick-off is scheduled at 22:30 pm ET.
