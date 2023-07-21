Philippines vs Switzerland's Women LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Women's World Cup 2023 Match
Image: Switzerland

Stay tuned for the Philippines vs. Switzerland live stream

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Philippines vs Switzerland live, as well as the latest information from the Forsyth Barr Stadium. Stay tuned for up-to-the-minute live coverage of the match on VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Philippines vs Switzerland live online

The match will be broadcasted on TUDN channel.

The Philippines vs Switzerland can be tuned in from ViX App live streams.

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

What time is the match of Braga vs Cardiff City matchday 1 of the Women's World Cup 2023?

This is the kickoff time for the Braga vs Cardiff City match on July 19, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 03:00 hours

Bolivia: 03:00 hours

Brazil: 03:00 hours

Chile: 03:00 hours

Colombia: 03:00 hours

Ecuador: 03:00 hours

United States: 01:00 a.m. PT and 03:00 a.m. ET

Mexico: 23:00 hours

Paraguay: 23:00 hours

Peru: 01:00 hours

Uruguay: 02:00 hours

Venezuela: 00:00 hours

Japan: 00:00 hours

India: 22:00 hours 

Nigeria: 23:00 hours

South Africa: 23:00 hours

Australia: 23:00 hours

United Kingdom ET: 23:00 hours

Statements Switzerland

Inka Grings, coach of the Swiss national team, spoke before the start of the World Cup: "Jacket, sweater, long pants. It's autumn with temperatures between 10 and 15 degrees. But we're not going to Alaska anyway, where the mercury drops to minus 20. I just hope it's not always wet. But we know what we're in for and that we can't influence it."

"Go as far as possible. This is our motto. We have an interesting mix and everyone is top-notch."

"Yes, naturally. There is nothing to discuss. Norway is and remains for me the favorite in our group. They have fantastic players in their ranks with a lot of experience at the highest level. New Zealand, who are hosting us, have made huge progress in recent years. They play very good soccer. And the Philippines could be an obstacle. The Asians have nothing to lose for their first World Cup."

"For me as a player, the World Championship has always been fascinating. Because that's exactly what we want: full stadiums, the eyes of the whole world on the event, the fans, who come to the stadium on purpose to watch a game. I also find the different cultures that come together during the tournament impressive."

How is Switzerland coming along?

Switzerland played two friendlies prior to the start of the Women's World Cup, in this match, the team ended in a scoreless draw, previously they would have drawn three goals.

How does the Philippines arrive?

The Philippines comes into this match after defeating Vietnam two goals to one, the squad will be looking to give a great performance in this match and tournament.
The Philippines vs Switzerland match will be played at the Forsyth Barr Stadium.

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the live broadcast of the Philippines vs Switzerland match, corresponding to Matchday 1 of the Women's World Cup 2023. The match will take place at the Forsyth Barr Stadium at 23:00.
VAVEL Logo