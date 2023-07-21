Philippines vs Switzerland's Women LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Women's World Cup 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned for the Philippines vs. Switzerland live stream
Where and how to watch Philippines vs Switzerland live online
The Philippines vs Switzerland can be tuned in from ViX App live streams.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
What time is the match of Braga vs Cardiff City matchday 1 of the Women's World Cup 2023?
Argentina: 03:00 hours
Bolivia: 03:00 hours
Brazil: 03:00 hours
Chile: 03:00 hours
Colombia: 03:00 hours
Ecuador: 03:00 hours
United States: 01:00 a.m. PT and 03:00 a.m. ET
Mexico: 23:00 hours
Paraguay: 23:00 hours
Peru: 01:00 hours
Uruguay: 02:00 hours
Venezuela: 00:00 hours
Japan: 00:00 hours
India: 22:00 hours
Nigeria: 23:00 hours
South Africa: 23:00 hours
Australia: 23:00 hours
United Kingdom ET: 23:00 hours
Statements Switzerland
"Go as far as possible. This is our motto. We have an interesting mix and everyone is top-notch."
"Yes, naturally. There is nothing to discuss. Norway is and remains for me the favorite in our group. They have fantastic players in their ranks with a lot of experience at the highest level. New Zealand, who are hosting us, have made huge progress in recent years. They play very good soccer. And the Philippines could be an obstacle. The Asians have nothing to lose for their first World Cup."
"For me as a player, the World Championship has always been fascinating. Because that's exactly what we want: full stadiums, the eyes of the whole world on the event, the fans, who come to the stadium on purpose to watch a game. I also find the different cultures that come together during the tournament impressive."
How is Switzerland coming along?