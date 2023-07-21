River Plate vs Talleres LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Argentine Cup Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here River Plate vs Talleres Live Score!
How to watch River Plate vs Talleres Live Stream on TV and Online?
What time is River Plate vs Talleres match for Argentine Cup?
Argentina: 10:00 PM on TyC Sports Play and TyC Sports Argentina
Bolivia: 9:00 PM on TyC Sports Internacional
Brazil: 10:00 PM
Chile: 9:00 PM on TyC Sports Internacional
Colombia: 8:00 PM on TyC Sports Internacional
Ecuador: 8:00 PM on TyC Sports Internacional
USA (ET): 9:00 PM on TyC Sports Internacional
Spain: 3:00 AM (21 de julio)
Mexico: 7:00 PM on Fanatiz and TyC Sports Internacional
Paraguay: 9:00 PM on TyC Sports Internacional
Peru: 8:00 PM on TyC Sports Internacional
Uruguay: 10:00 PM on TyC Sports Internacional
Venezuela: 9:00 PM on TyC Sports Internacional
Key player - Talleres
In Talleres, the presence of Michael Santos stands out. The 30-year-old Argentinean forward is one of the team's most outstanding players so far this season, with 13 goals.
Key player - River Plate
In River Plate, the presence of Lucas Beltrán stands out. The 22-year-old Argentine striker is one of the team's most outstanding players so far this season, with 14 goals.
River Plate vs Talleres history
If we take into account the number of times these two teams have faced each other since amateurism, we count 60 matches. The statistics are in favor of River Plate, which has been victorious on 30 occasions, while Talleres has been victorious on 17 occasions, leaving a balance of 13 draws.
This will be the first time that both teams meet in the Copa Argentina.
Talleres
Talleres de Córdoba comes to this match with the purpose of giving a blow to the table against a difficult rival like River and taking into account that in the Argentinean league it is their escort, it puts one more ingredient for this match, which will give an idea of the capabilities that the players directed by Javier Gandolfi have.
River Plate
River Plate arrives with air in its shirt for this match.The team coached by Martín Demichelis was crowned champion a few days ago in the Argentine league and confirmed its great moment. However, they must turn the page quickly and postpone the joy for a while to concentrate on the Argentine Cup, where they will have to face a tough challenge against Talleres. It is worth remembering that the "millonario" team has just defeated Racing de Córdoba 3-0 in the first round of the championship.