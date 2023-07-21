PSG vs Le Havre: LIVE Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Friendly Match
Photo: PSG

How and where to watch the PSG vs Le Havre match live?

If you want to directly stream it: PSG TV

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

What time is PSG vs Le Havre match for Friendly Match?

This is the start time of the game PSG vs Le Havre of 21th July 2023 in several countries:

Argentina 12 pm: PSG TV

Bolivia 11am: PSG TV

Brazil 12 pm: PSG TV

Chile 11 am: PSG TV

Colombia 10 am: PSG TV

Ecuador 10 am: PSG TV

USA 11 am ET: PSG TV

Spain 5 pm: PSG TV

Mexico 10 am: PSG TV

Paraguay 11 am: PSG TV

Peru 2 pm: PSG TV

Uruguay 12 pm: PSG TV

Venezuela 11 am: PSG TV

Speak, Luis Enrique!

"I think anyone who has seen my teams play knows a bit about my ideas. I'm clearly an attacking coach. My staff and I want a team that plays from the first minute, that doesn't hold back and that attacks. We want our fans to enjoy themselves and the players to enjoy representing Paris Saint-Germain.

All the players at Paris Saint-Germain are great players: the youngsters who come from the youth teams, if they are not already, they will become great players, those who are already there, those who have been signed by the club, the stars we already have in the team. But to build a team, you need a mixture of all these things and a coach who believes in them. And in this case, I'm totally convinced that we're going to make it. 

What a blessing this is. I come here without having done anything and I am the first person to benefit from this campus, I am even the first person to have slept here. I'm repeating myself, but I'm very lucky, it's something I really appreciate. Coaches who like to play attacking soccer need top-level pitches and facilities, and here it's just wonderful from that point of view. Not many clubs in the world have facilities like this and I think they are on the same level as Paris Saint-Germain. Anyway, as I said, I am very pleased to be the first to be able to use them.

Today, in all the biggest clubs in the world, clubs with so much potential, there are at least five or six different nationalities in the dressing room. Often you have to speak three or four languages. Communicating in different languages is part of modern soccer, it's normal. I see it as an opportunity. Learning French is one of the things I want to do quickly, but I can also speak Italian with some players, English with others, Spanish... I think it's very important that everyone can communicate in the language that suits them best, but it's also very important for all foreigners who come to France and Paris to learn the French language. 

My goal is for Paris Saint-Germain fans to be proud of their team, to be proud of what they see on the pitch and to enjoy the spectacle. And they will appreciate it if they see effort, hard work, a team that attacks well and defends well, a team that plays together, a united group. If they like that, and I'm sure they do, they'll be proud of their team.

I want you to know that I want to make you proud, I want to give you the feeling that the team works, fights, plays good soccer and, above all, plays every match to take points, without ever backing down. That's what I can guarantee as a coach. I don't know if it will work, but I'm convinced we can do it, even if I can't predict the results. I hope you enjoy yourselves."

Les Ciel et Marine

Current champions of Ligue 2, the second division of France, Le Havre return to the elite of local soccer, something that has not happened since the 2008-09 season. Coach Luka Elsner, who has been at Les Ciel et Marine since June 2022, already has some reinforcements. Rassoul Ndiaye, Issa Soumaré, Daler Kuzyaev, Yoann Salmier, Loïc Nego and Kandet Diawara.
Les Rouge-et-Bleu

PSG have a new captain for the 2023-24 season: Luis Enrique, who even coached Neymar between 2014 and 2017 at Barcelona. The Spaniard already has some reinforcements for Les Rouge-et-Bleu, such as Ugarte, Asensio, Skriniar, Kang-in Lee, Hugo Ekitiké and Lucas Hernández.
Eye on the game

PSG vs Le Havre live this Friday (21), at the Campus PSG at 11 am ET, for the Friendly Match.
