Oxford United vs Swansea City LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Match

Watch out for this Oxford United player:
For this match, the player to watch will be the team's center forward; Marcus Browne. The current Oxford United center forward has played a key role in the few victories obtained last season, helping to retain possession of the ball and having a great ability to distribute it in the opponent's field, also, his great right foot is a latent danger for all goalkeepers so he will be important to get the victory.
Latest Oxford United line-up:
S. Eastwood; S. Long, E. Moore, S. Findlay, C. Brown; M. McGuane, C. Brannagan; T. Goodrham, B. Bodin, M. Browne; K. Joseph.
Watch out for this Swansea City player:
For this match, the player to watch will be the attacking midfielder, Olivier Ntcham. The Cameroonian attacker is always a latent danger in the box, whether or not he has the ball under his control, so opposing defenses must always be alert as Olivier Ntcham knows how to sneak between the defensive lines to get unmarked and score a goal for Swansea City.
Last Swansea City line-up:
A. Fisher; J. Latibeaudiere, B. Cabango, N. Wood-Gordon, R. Manning; M. Grimes; L. Cullen, L. Cundle, O. Nitcham, J. Paterson; J. Piroe.
Background:
Swansea City and Oxford United have met on a total of 17 occasions (4 Swansea City wins, 3 draws, 8 Oxford United wins) with the scales tipping in favor of the away side. In terms of goals, 13 goals have been scored in favor of the home side and 23 for the visitors. Their last meeting was in the League Cup 2022/2023 in the first round where Oxford beat Swansea City 5-3 on penalties.
About the Stadium
The Kassam Stadium is a soccer and rugby union stadium located in Oxford, England. It is home to Oxford United Football Club, which competes in the English Football League and Oxford RLFC.
The stadium was opened in 2001 and is named after its sponsor, Firoz Kassam, a Franco-British businessman. It has a capacity of approximately 12,500 spectators and is designed as a multifunctional stadium with facilities for soccer and rugby.
To change this season
On the other hand, Swansea City will be looking to have a completely different season from the previous ones, as long as it is positive since, remembering their last performances in the Championship, the Swans have not managed to get out of the mid-table zone and have regularly taken over the 14th or 17th positions, so, for this new adventure, Swansea City will at least look to be fighting for a place in the positions to be promoted to the Premier League. Swansea City is also hoping to do well in the FA Cup and Carabao Cup.
Aiming for promotion
On the one hand, Oxford United will be looking to have a fruitful season, seeking promotion to the second division of the English League and to continue making great strides in their history to one day reach the highest level of English soccer. Last season they were close to promotion since they were positioned in the upper half of the general table of the third division and the points were not enough to seek a direct pass to the silver division, now, the only thing left to do is to have a good performance and try to tie the first or second place for promotion.
Start preparing for the upcoming season
Little by little the days continue to advance and that means that the arrival of the 23/24 season is getting closer and closer for the teams to undertake a new adventure in their respective leagues and achieve the desired objectives, whether it is to fight for the league title, enter European competitions, avoid relegation or win their respective cups, which means starting to plan what will be 10 months of actions and emotions where goals and controversies will not be lacking in the most beautiful sport in the world. In this match, Oxford United from the English third division will face Swansea City from the Championship, both teams are looking to be in good shape for the start of the season in August to start their leagues at the highest level.
Kick-off time
The Oxford United vs Swansea City match will be played at Kassam Stadium, in Oxford, England. The kick-off is scheduled at 14:30 pm ET.
