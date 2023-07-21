Spain vs Costa Rica LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023
Foto: FIFA.com

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
5:38 PMan hour ago

Stay tuned for the Spain vs Costa Rica live stream

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Spain vs Costa Rica live, as well as the latest information coming out of Wellington Regional Stadium. Stay tuned to VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage of the match.
5:33 PM2 hours ago

Where and how to watch Spain vs Costa Rica live online

The match will be broadcasted on Fox Soccer and on the streaming platform Fox Soccer Plus.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
5:28 PM2 hours ago

Last Lineup- Costa Rica

In one of their most recent matches against Scotland, Costa Rica tried out this team:

Solera; Porras, Villalobos, del Campo, Guillen; Valencia, Alvarado; G. Villalobos, Herrera, Chinchilla; Rodriguez.

5:23 PM2 hours ago

Last Lineup- Spain

In one of their most recent games against Denmark, Spain tried out this team:

Mass; Batlle, Codina, Ivana Andres, Olga Carmona; Aitana Bonmati, Teresa Abelleira, Alexia Putellas; Salma Paralluelo, Jennifer Hermoso and Mariona.

5:18 PM2 hours ago

Key Player- Costa Rica

Melissa Herrera, the great star of women's soccer in the country, is the great international reference of her national team. She currently plays for Girondeus de Bordeaux in the French League, but has had the opportunity to shine in soccer in her country, in the United States and in the Colombian League. 

He already played the Canada 2015 World Cup with his national team.

5:13 PM2 hours ago

Key player - Spain

Who else but her, Alexia Putellas, one of the best players on the planet, is in charge of leading Spain to lift their first World Cup. 

Putellas, a two-time winner of the Ballon d'Or, The Best award and the UEFA Best Player award, has among her great ambitions, the debt of winning a major trophy with the national team, she hopes that in this World Cup she will be given the opportunity to lift the title. 

5:08 PM2 hours ago

Face to face: Spain vs Costa Rica

This will be the second meeting between the two teams in a World Cup. In 2015, they met for the first time, with a 1-1 result in the group stage. 
From that match, for Spain, Irene Paredes, Alexia Putellas and Jennifer Hermoso repeat, while, Ivana Andres was on the roster, but did not play the match. 

For the Ticas, Karla Alvarado, Melissa Herrera and Raquel Rodríguez are back, while Gloriana Villalobos was part of the squad but did not play in the match.

5:03 PM2 hours ago

How Costa Rica arrives at the World Cup

The Costa Rican national team will be making its second appearance in a Women's World Cup, after its first participation in 2015, returning after 8 years to the orbital stage.  

In the European qualifiers, the Central Americans won Group B of the first phase of their qualifiers, winning all the points in dispute, scoring 22 goals in total and conceding no goals. Meanwhile, in the second phase, they finished second in Group B, with two wins and one loss, which allowed them to earn a ticket to Australia and New Zealand. 

The Pura Vida team combines youth and experience, aspiring to surprise and qualify for the second round of a World Cup for the first time.

4:58 PM2 hours ago

How Spain arrives at the World Cup

The Iberian national team will be making its third consecutive appearance in a Women's World Cup, after missing the first six editions of the orbital event. 

In the European qualifiers, the Spaniards won their qualifying group B, winning all the points in dispute, scoring 53 goals in total and conceding none. A perfect path to the World Cup. 

In fact, Spain on its way to the European Championship and the World Cup has not recorded any defeats, with a record of 15 wins and one draw, and only one goal conceded. 

Yesterday marked the one-year anniversary of their last defeat in an official match, in the quarterfinals of the European Championship against England, who went on to win the European title.

4:53 PM2 hours ago

The stadium

The match will be played at the Wellington Regional Stadium, better known as Sky Stadium, located in Wellington (New Zealand). 

This stadium will host 9 World Cup matches, 7 in the first round, one in the round of 16 and one in the quarterfinals. 

The stadium has a capacity for 39,000 spectators.

Photo: Sky Stadium
Photo: Sky Stadium
4:48 PM2 hours ago

The ball is rolling in the women's world cup

The second day of the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 got underway, we will have the pleasure of sharing with you the debut of the Tico national team, against a strong rival such as Spain. 

The world of soccer has set its eyes on women, and Australia and New Zealand will do everything possible to make this an unforgettable cup.

4:43 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Spain vs Costa Rica!

My name is Mario Meza May and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo