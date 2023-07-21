Spain vs Costa Rica LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
Last Lineup- Costa Rica
Solera; Porras, Villalobos, del Campo, Guillen; Valencia, Alvarado; G. Villalobos, Herrera, Chinchilla; Rodriguez.
Last Lineup- Spain
Mass; Batlle, Codina, Ivana Andres, Olga Carmona; Aitana Bonmati, Teresa Abelleira, Alexia Putellas; Salma Paralluelo, Jennifer Hermoso and Mariona.
Key Player- Costa Rica
He already played the Canada 2015 World Cup with his national team.
Key player - Spain
Putellas, a two-time winner of the Ballon d'Or, The Best award and the UEFA Best Player award, has among her great ambitions, the debt of winning a major trophy with the national team, she hopes that in this World Cup she will be given the opportunity to lift the title.
Face to face: Spain vs Costa Rica
From that match, for Spain, Irene Paredes, Alexia Putellas and Jennifer Hermoso repeat, while, Ivana Andres was on the roster, but did not play the match.
For the Ticas, Karla Alvarado, Melissa Herrera and Raquel Rodríguez are back, while Gloriana Villalobos was part of the squad but did not play in the match.
How Costa Rica arrives at the World Cup
In the European qualifiers, the Central Americans won Group B of the first phase of their qualifiers, winning all the points in dispute, scoring 22 goals in total and conceding no goals. Meanwhile, in the second phase, they finished second in Group B, with two wins and one loss, which allowed them to earn a ticket to Australia and New Zealand.
The Pura Vida team combines youth and experience, aspiring to surprise and qualify for the second round of a World Cup for the first time.
How Spain arrives at the World Cup
In the European qualifiers, the Spaniards won their qualifying group B, winning all the points in dispute, scoring 53 goals in total and conceding none. A perfect path to the World Cup.
In fact, Spain on its way to the European Championship and the World Cup has not recorded any defeats, with a record of 15 wins and one draw, and only one goal conceded.
Yesterday marked the one-year anniversary of their last defeat in an official match, in the quarterfinals of the European Championship against England, who went on to win the European title.
The stadium
This stadium will host 9 World Cup matches, 7 in the first round, one in the round of 16 and one in the quarterfinals.
The stadium has a capacity for 39,000 spectators.
The ball is rolling in the women's world cup
The world of soccer has set its eyes on women, and Australia and New Zealand will do everything possible to make this an unforgettable cup.