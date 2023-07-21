Benfica vs Celta de Vigo LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Benfica vs Celta de Vigo on TV and in real time?
Celta de Vigo as visitors:
Away from home, Spanish side Celta de Vigo have recorded a recent run of 2 wins, 3 draws and 5 defeats in their last 10 matches in this condition.
Celta de Vigo
The Spanish side recently announced the arrival of coach Rafa Benitez to lead the team into the new season and will be looking to improve on their campaign in the Spanish top flight, where they have done just enough to stay clear of relegation but have barely troubled the top flight.
Their last official match came on June 4, when they beat reigning league champions Barcelona 2-1 at home. In their only friendly so far this season, Celta de Vigo beat Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr Riyadh 5-0 without giving their rivals a chance, with one player sent off.
Benfica as client:
As a home team, they have 8 wins, no draws and only 2 defeats in their last 10 matches.
Benfica:
Therefore, the period of friendly matches before starting to play official competitions has enormous importance for the Benfica team, which arrives motivated to be able to repeat the great campaign it had last season, when it returned to win a trophy of expression on the national scene by taking the title of Liga Portugal with a dominant performance over the other competitors.
The Benfica team arrives to play its third friendly in this pre-season and boasts a 100% record, since it measured forces against Southampton, England, in its first duel and won by the score of 2-0, in addition to also defeating Basel, Switzerland in the following duel.
TIME AND PLACE!
Spanish side Celta de Vigo, meanwhile, won their only friendly so far this season and will be looking to repeat that performance to get another important result to boost their confidence.
The ball rolls for Benfica vs Celta de Vigo at 3:30 pm at the Algarve Stadium in Portugal.
Friendly match
Date: July 21, 2023
Time: 3:30 pm ET
Venue: Estádio Algarve, in Portugal
Broadcast: no broadcast in Brazil