Benfica vs Celta de Vigo LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch Friendly Match
Foto: Benfica

4:00 AM17 minutes ago

Where and how to watch Benfica vs Celta de Vigo on TV and in real time?

Date: July 21, 2023

Time: 3:30 pm ET

Venue: Estádio Algarve, in Portugal
Broadcast: no broadcast in Brazil

3:55 AM22 minutes ago

When is the Benfica vs Celta de Vigo match, how to watch it LIVE and in real time?

The match between Benfica and Celta de Vigo will start at 3:30 pm ET, being played at the Algarve Stadium in Portugal, in a friendly match to prepare for the season. The duel will not be broadcast in Brazil. You can check everything here at VAVEL Brasil.
3:50 AM27 minutes ago

Probable Celta de Vigo:

Villar, Mingueza, Dominguez, Nunez, Galan, Veiga, Beltran, Oscar, Perez, De La Torre e Seferovic.
3:45 AM32 minutes ago

Probable Benfica:

Vlachodimos, Grimaldo, Morato, Otamendi, Bah, Gonçalves Neves, Florentino, Di Maria, Rafa Silva, João Mário e Gonçalo Ramos.
3:40 AM37 minutes ago

Celta de Vigo as visitors:

In their 5 most recent encounters they have recorded 2 wins, 1 draw and 2 defeats, beating Al Nassr Riyadh and Barcelona, as well as drawing with Girona and losing to Athletic Bilbao and also Cadiz.

Away from home, Spanish side Celta de Vigo have recorded a recent run of 2 wins, 3 draws and 5 defeats in their last 10 matches in this condition.

3:35 AM42 minutes ago

Celta de Vigo

Spanish side Celta de Vigo, meanwhile, won their only friendly so far and will be looking to repeat that performance to get another important result to boost their players' confidence.

The Spanish side recently announced the arrival of coach Rafa Benitez to lead the team into the new season and will be looking to improve on their campaign in the Spanish top flight, where they have done just enough to stay clear of relegation but have barely troubled the top flight.

Their last official match came on June 4, when they beat reigning league champions Barcelona 2-1 at home. In their only friendly so far this season, Celta de Vigo beat Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr Riyadh 5-0 without giving their rivals a chance, with one player sent off.

3:30 AMan hour ago

Benfica as client:

In the last 5 times they have taken to the field this year, the Portuguese side have recorded a recent performance of 4 wins, 1 draw and no defeats. In the meantime, the team has beaten Portimonense, Santa Clara, Southampton and also Basel, as well as having drawn with Sporting.

As a home team, they have 8 wins, no draws and only 2 defeats in their last 10 matches.

3:25 AMan hour ago

Benfica:

Benfica made international headlines last week when they announced the signing of Argentine midfielder Ángel Di Maria, as well as other important changes.

Therefore, the period of friendly matches before starting to play official competitions has enormous importance for the Benfica team, which arrives motivated to be able to repeat the great campaign it had last season, when it returned to win a trophy of expression on the national scene by taking the title of Liga Portugal with a dominant performance over the other competitors.

The Benfica team arrives to play its third friendly in this pre-season and boasts a 100% record, since it measured forces against Southampton, England, in its first duel and won by the score of 2-0, in addition to also defeating Basel, Switzerland in the following duel.

3:20 AMan hour ago

TIME AND PLACE!

The ball rolls for Benfica vs Celta de Vigo at 3:30 pm at the Algarve Stadium in Portugal.

3:15 AMan hour ago

Welcome to the Benfica vs Celta de Vigo live score

Hello, soccer lover! Now it's time for the third and International Friendly match between two teams from Europe: on one side Benfica, who are current Portuguese champions. While on the other side is the Celta de Vigo team from Spain. Follow everything of the duel between the Europeans here, in real time of VAVEL Brazil.
