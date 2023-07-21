Canada Nigeria battle to scoreless draw at World Cup

Canada and Nigeria faced off in Group B action at the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium in front of 21,000 fans in attendance and the game finished without a goal.

A 12:30 pm local start where Canada looked like the better team but failed to capitalize on its chances. Nigeria had some decent chances and caused Canada a scare as well to delight the loud Nigerian fans in the stadium.

In the first 15 minutes, Canada came out firing controlling possession and looking for chances to score but the Nigerian defense was doing a good job keeping them at bay.

In the 16th minute, Canada earned the first corner of the match and Adrianna Leon's cross was punched away by the Nigerian keeper Chiamaka Nnadoize who was named player of the match.

Eight minutes later Nigeria earned their first chance Ifeoma Chukwufumnay Onumonu got a shot from just outside the box forcing Canadian keeper Kailen Sheridan to make her first stop.

10 minutes later Nigeria earned a corner and Sheridan was up to the task punching the ball away out of danger to deny them. In the 43rd minute it Leon again with another cross into the box that was again punched away by Nnadozie.

Two minutes into the second half Christine Sinclair was taken down in the box and the ref went to VAR to check for a possible penalty and after review, it was deemed a penalty.

Sinclair stepped up to the spot and was denied by Nnadozie who made an outstanding save guessing right and sticking out her hand to make the save keeping the game scoreless.

In the 66th minute Evelyne Viens who had just come off the bench as a sub had a chance in a one-on-one situation but again was denied by the Nigerian keeper.

14 minutes later Sheridan made a game-saving save on Kanu Uchenna and that was the last chance of the match. Canada will now head to Perth to face Ireland on July 26th.