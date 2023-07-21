2023 Women's World Cup: New Zealand 1-0 Norway: Football Ferns earn historic victory in tournament opener

New Zealand kicked off the 2023 Women's World Cup with a 1-0 victory over 1995 champions Norway in their Group A opener at Eden Park.

Before a crowd of 42,137, the largest to ever witness a football match in New Zealand, the Football Ferns scored the only goal of the match three minutes into the second half as Hannah Wilkinson swept home Jacqui Hand's cross.

The co-hosts could have doubled their advantage in the closing stages of the match following a handball by Tuva Hansen, but Ria Percival missed the ensuing penalty.

Frida Maanum had the best chance of the evening for the Gresshoppene, who were lackluster throughout and never looked like equalizing.

A moment of silence was held before kickoff for the victims of the deadly shooting in Auckland, the city where the match was taking place.

Story of the match

New Zealand came out full of energy and within the first five minutes had an opportunity as Wilkinson was clear down the right and her cross was cleared as far as Malia Steinmetz, who fired over.

On 11 minutes, Norway created their first chance, Betsy Hassett getting on the end of a lovely through ball from Rebekah Stott, her shot on target, but blocked by Mathilde Harviken.

Aga Hegerberg is one of the best strikers in the world and the key to the Gresshoppene's chances this tournament. She rose highest to meet a Tuva Hansen corner, but failed to put the ball on target.

A minute later, the former Ballon d'Or winner was in the middle of a neat passage of play for Norway, receiving a cross from Julie Blakstad and nodded down for Frida Maanum, who blasted over from the edge of the area.

Steinmetz further energized the already excited crowd by picking up the ball in her own half and making a scintillating run but after overrunning it, the play broke down.

In the 28th minute, Blakstad was on the left, a one-two off of Football Ferns defender Ali Riley, her cross fired over and easily claimed by New Zealand goalkeeper Victoria Esson.

Blakstad gave away a free kick and Katie Bowen's delivery at the back post found an unmarked Wilkinson, but her header back across goal is too close to Norway shot-stopper Aurora Mikalsen.

On 35 minutes, the Gressenhoppe had the best chance of the match, Graham-Hansen turning on the speed down the right and feeding Hegerberg in the box, but what looked to be a sure goal was denied by a brilliant block from Stott.

Near the end of the first half, Percival sent the ball across, but Norway were able to clear and Riley laid it off to C.J. Bott, whose ball in was slightly overhit.

The decisive moment came in the 48th minute as from a goal-kick routine, Hand sent in an inch-perfect cross from the right and with the Gressenhoppe defense stretched, she found Wilkinson, who tapped home.

New Zealand forward Hannah WIlkinson beats Norway goalkeeper Aurora Mikalsen for the only goal of the match in the opening game of the 2023 Women's World Cup/Photo: Saeed Khan/AFP/Getty Images

Things nearly turned disastrous for Norway as a check for a possible penalty through VAR was made, but the ball was found to have deflected off of Harviken's leg before hitting her arm, so no penalty was given.

In the 56th minute, the Gressenhoppe made their first change, Blakstad replaced by Roma midfielder Emilie Haavi.

Just short of the hour mark, the 1995 champs had a golden opportunity to level, Hegerberg sprinting down the left and crossing for Maanum, who somehow rolled her close-range effort wide.

After Wilkinson and Hand were off-target, Indiah-Paige Riley curled a strike that seemed destined for the back of the net only to see Mikalsen make an incredible diving save.

Stott then made way for Melbourne Victory's defender Claudia Bunge on 69 minutes as New Zealand made their first change.

Norway's second change came five minutes later as Vilde Boe Risa, one of 108 players to play in England, was introduced.

The influential Wilkinson then laid off to Percival, who fired from the edge of the box, but the shot went wide.

Hansen came within inches of an equalizer, her curling long-range shot smashing off of the crossbar with Esson appearing to get the smallest of touches on it.

With four minutes to play, a Bott cross struck the arm of Hansen and referee Yoshimi Yamashita pointed to the spot. Percival stepped up and beat Mikalsen but not the post.

Ten minutes of stoppage time were given and Thea Bjelde was forced off injured, replaced by Anna Josendal in the second of those ten minutes.

Gabi Rennie was brought on for the Football Ferns and two minutes after that, Hegerberg set up Guro Reiten, but she was unable to provide the touch needed from close range.

That was the last action of the match as New Zealand claimed a memorable victory on a historic and emotional night in Auckland.

Player of the match: Hannah Wilkinson

She caused problems for Norway all night with her intelligent running, movement and hold-up play and took her chance coolly to send a nation into raptures.