FC Dallas vs Charlotte LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Leagues Cup Match
Photo:  Charlotte 

ADVERTISEMENT

Update Live Commentary
8:00 AM2 hours ago

Follow here FC Dallas vs Charlotte Live Score

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups FC Dallas vs Charlotte live, as well as the latest information from the Toyota Stadium, such as statements from the protagonists, players to watch and interesting facts about these two teams. Don't miss any details of the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
7:55 AM2 hours ago

How to watch FC Dallas vs Charlotte Live Stream on TV and Online?

USA Date: Friday, July 21, 2023

USA Time: 9:00 PM ET

USA TV channel (English): In Apple TV.

USA TV channel (Spanish): In Apple TV.

USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL

7:50 AM2 hours ago

Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for FC Dallas vs Charlotte: match for the in MLS Match?

This is the start time of the game FC Dallas vs Charlotte: of Friday, July 21, 2023 in several countries:

Country

Date

 Local Time

TV channel and live transmissions

Argentina

Friday, July 21, 2023

22:00 hours

In Apple TV.

Bolivia

Friday, July 21, 2023

21:00 hours

In Apple TV.

Brazil

Friday, July 21, 2023

22:00 hours

In Apple TV.

Chile

Friday, July 21, 2023

22:00 hours

In Apple TV.

Colombia

Friday, July 21, 2023

20:00 hours

In Apple TV.

Ecuador

Friday, July 21, 2023

20:00 hours

In Apple TV.

Spain

Friday, July 21, 2023

23:00 hours

In Apple TV.

Canada

Friday, July 21, 2023

21:00 hours

In Apple TV.

USA

Friday, July 21, 2023

21:00 hours

In Apple TV.

Mexico

Friday, July 21, 2023

19:00 hours

In Apple TV.

Paraguay

Friday, July 21, 2023

22:00 hours

In Apple TV.

Peru

Friday, July 21, 2023

22:00 hours

In Apple TV.

Uruguay

Friday, July 21, 2023

22:00 hours

In Apple TV.

Venezuela

Friday, July 21, 2023

21:00 hours

In Apple TV.
7:45 AM2 hours ago

Players to watch

Jesus Ferreira is expected to perform with FC Dallas after his time with the national team, with 18 games out of a possible 23 he has scored 10 goals in MLS.

On the other side, in Charlotte we find the Polish Karol Swiderski who in 20 games the forward has made 7 goals and 3 assists. Being the best element in the offense of his team.

7:40 AM2 hours ago

Who will be in their group?

In the Southern Conference are the South 4 hype 4 of the South 4 made up of FC Dallas, Necaxa and Charlotte FC. Two teams from MLS and one from Liga MX.

In this same section are teams like Cruz Azul or Inter Miami, possible direct rivals in the final stages.

7:35 AM2 hours ago

How are both teams coming?

The Dallas team comes in a regular moment in the Western conference in the 8th position with 30 points, almost inside the playoff zone, below the Dynamo. They are coming from 1 draw and 2 defeats. The most recent result was against Seattle Sounders 1 to 1.

Charlotte is in 12th place in the Eastern Conference with 26 points, below NYC. With 3 consecutive draws in their last 3 games, against Cincinnati was their best game with the 2 to 2.

Photo: Charlotte
Photo: Charlotte
7:30 AM2 hours ago

The Leagues Cup kicks off

MLS and La Liga merge for a new tournament where this summer the first champion of this new edition will be known. The tournament will start on July 21 and will end on August 19.

They will be divided into West, Central, South and East groups with 4 groups, where there are 3 teams in each sector, with 2 teams from Liga MX and 1 MLS or 2 from MLS and one from Liga MX. 

The group stage will be from July 21 to 31.

The round of 32 will be from August 2 to 5, 2023.

The Round of 16 will be from August 6 to 9, 2023.

The quarterfinals from August 11 and 12, 2023.

The semifinals on August 15, 2023.

The final and the match for 3rd place will be on August 19, 2023.

7:25 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023 in Leagues Cup Match FC Dallas vs Charlotte Live Updates!

My name is Mauricio Gonzalez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo