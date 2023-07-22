FC Dallas vs Charlotte LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Leagues Cup Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow here FC Dallas vs Charlotte Live Score
How to watch FC Dallas vs Charlotte Live Stream on TV and Online?
USA Time: 9:00 PM ET
USA TV channel (English): In Apple TV.
USA TV channel (Spanish): In Apple TV.
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for FC Dallas vs Charlotte: match for the in MLS Match?
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV channel and live transmissions
|
Argentina
|
Friday, July 21, 2023
|
22:00 hours
|
In Apple TV.
|
Bolivia
|
Friday, July 21, 2023
|
21:00 hours
|
In Apple TV.
|
Brazil
|
Friday, July 21, 2023
|
22:00 hours
|
In Apple TV.
|
Chile
|
Friday, July 21, 2023
|
22:00 hours
|
In Apple TV.
|
Colombia
|
Friday, July 21, 2023
|
20:00 hours
|
In Apple TV.
|
Ecuador
|
Friday, July 21, 2023
|
20:00 hours
|
In Apple TV.
|
Spain
|
Friday, July 21, 2023
|
23:00 hours
|
In Apple TV.
|
Canada
|
Friday, July 21, 2023
|
21:00 hours
|
In Apple TV.
|
USA
|
Friday, July 21, 2023
|
21:00 hours
|
In Apple TV.
|
Mexico
|
Friday, July 21, 2023
|
19:00 hours
|
In Apple TV.
|
Paraguay
|
Friday, July 21, 2023
|
22:00 hours
|
In Apple TV.
|
Peru
|
Friday, July 21, 2023
|
22:00 hours
|
In Apple TV.
|
Uruguay
|
Friday, July 21, 2023
|
22:00 hours
|
In Apple TV.
|
Venezuela
|
Friday, July 21, 2023
|
21:00 hours
|
In Apple TV.
Players to watch
On the other side, in Charlotte we find the Polish Karol Swiderski who in 20 games the forward has made 7 goals and 3 assists. Being the best element in the offense of his team.
Who will be in their group?
In this same section are teams like Cruz Azul or Inter Miami, possible direct rivals in the final stages.
How are both teams coming?
Charlotte is in 12th place in the Eastern Conference with 26 points, below NYC. With 3 consecutive draws in their last 3 games, against Cincinnati was their best game with the 2 to 2.
The Leagues Cup kicks off
They will be divided into West, Central, South and East groups with 4 groups, where there are 3 teams in each sector, with 2 teams from Liga MX and 1 MLS or 2 from MLS and one from Liga MX.
The group stage will be from July 21 to 31.
The round of 32 will be from August 2 to 5, 2023.
The Round of 16 will be from August 6 to 9, 2023.
The quarterfinals from August 11 and 12, 2023.
The semifinals on August 15, 2023.
The final and the match for 3rd place will be on August 19, 2023.