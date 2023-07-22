New York RB vs New England LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Leagues Cup Match
Photo: New England 

Follow here New York vs New England Live Score

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups New York vs New England live, as well as the latest information from the Red Bull Stadium, such as statements from the protagonists, players to watch and interesting facts about these two teams. Don't miss any details of the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
How to watch New York vs New England Live Stream on TV and Online?

USA Date: Saturday July 22, 2023

USA Time: 7:30 PM ET

USA TV channel (English): In Apple TV.

USA TV channel (Spanish): In Apple TV.

USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL

Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for New York vs New England: match for the in Leagues Cup Match?

This is the start time of the game New York vs New England: of Saturday, July 22, 2023 in several countries:

Watch out for these players

Carles Gil is an element to follow for New England, the 30 year old Spaniard from Madrid and captain of this squad has in 21 games, 7 goals and 6 assists. 
On the other hand, New York has its American goal scorer, Frankie Amaya in 15 games has scored 4 goals, hoping that in this new tournament he will make a leap in quality. 
How is your group?

This Eastern Conference group is formed by 2 MLS teams such as the New York Red Bulls and the New England Revolution. Apart from Atletico San Luis from Liga MX. 
How do both teams arrive?

The two teams arrive in different circumstances, New England is near the top of the Eastern conference with 43 points in the second position, winning their last two games and one loss in 3 possible games, the loss was against the opponent in door by 2 goals to 1. Their most recent win was against DC United 4 to 0.
New York is in 11th position with 26 points behind Charlotte in the Eastern Conference, coming with 2 losses and 1 win in the last 3 games. Their most recent game was against Real Salt Lake where they lost 3 goals to 1. 
Photo:New England
The Leagues Cup kicks off

MLS and La Liga merge for a new tournament where this summer the first champion of this new edition will be known. The tournament will start on July 21 and will end on August 19.

They will be divided into West, Central, South and East groups with 4 groups, where there are 3 teams in each sector, with 2 teams from Liga MX and 1 MLS or 2 from MLS and one from Liga MX. 

The group stage will be from July 21 to 31.

The round of 32 will be from August 2 to 5, 2023.

The Round of 16 will be from August 6 to 9, 2023.

The quarterfinals from August 11 and 12, 2023.

The semifinals on August 15, 2023.

The final and the match for 3rd place will be on August 19, 2023.

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023 in Leagues Cup Match New York vs New England Live Updates!

My name is Mauricio Gonzalez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
