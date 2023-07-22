New York RB vs New England LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Leagues Cup Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow here New York vs New England Live Score
How to watch New York vs New England Live Stream on TV and Online?
USA Time: 7:30 PM ET
USA TV channel (English): In Apple TV.
USA TV channel (Spanish): In Apple TV.
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for New York vs New England: match for the in Leagues Cup Match?
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV channel and live transmissions
|
Argentina
|
Saturday July 22, 2023
|
20:30 hours
|
In Apple TV.
|
Bolivia
|
Saturday July 22, 2023
|
17:30 hours
|
In Apple TV.
|
Brazil
|
Saturday July 22, 2023
|
21:30 hours
|
In Apple TV.
|
Chile
|
Saturday July 22, 2023
|
20:30 hours
|
In Apple TV.
|
Colombia
|
Saturday July 22, 2023
|
20:30 hours
|
In Apple TV.
|
Ecuador
|
Saturday July 22, 2023
|
18:30 hours
|
In Apple TV.
|
Spain
|
Saturday July 22, 2023
|
23:30 hours
|
In Apple TV.
|
Canada
|
Saturday July 22, 2023
|
19:30 hours
|
In Apple TV.
|
USA
|
Saturday July 22, 2023
|
19:30 hours
|
In Apple TV.
|
Mexico
|
Saturday July 22, 2023
|
17:30 hours
|
In Apple TV.
|
Paraguay
|
Saturday July 22, 2023
|
20:30 hours
|
In Apple TV.
|
Peru
|
Saturday July 22, 2023
|
18:30 hours
|
In Apple TV.
|
Uruguay
|
Saturday July 22, 2023
|
20:30 hours
|
In Apple TV.
|
Venezuela
|
Saturday July 22, 2023
|
19:30 hours
|
In Apple TV.
Watch out for these players
On the other hand, New York has its American goal scorer, Frankie Amaya in 15 games has scored 4 goals, hoping that in this new tournament he will make a leap in quality.
How is your group?
How do both teams arrive?
New York is in 11th position with 26 points behind Charlotte in the Eastern Conference, coming with 2 losses and 1 win in the last 3 games. Their most recent game was against Real Salt Lake where they lost 3 goals to 1.
The Leagues Cup kicks off
They will be divided into West, Central, South and East groups with 4 groups, where there are 3 teams in each sector, with 2 teams from Liga MX and 1 MLS or 2 from MLS and one from Liga MX.
The group stage will be from July 21 to 31.
The round of 32 will be from August 2 to 5, 2023.
The Round of 16 will be from August 6 to 9, 2023.
The quarterfinals from August 11 and 12, 2023.
The semifinals on August 15, 2023.
The final and the match for 3rd place will be on August 19, 2023.