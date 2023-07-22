Orlando City vs Houston Dynamo LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch 2023 Leagues Cup Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay with us to follow the Orlando City vs Houston Dynamo live from the Leagues Cup 2023!
In a few moments we will share the starting lineups for the Orlando City vs. Houston Dynamo live for the Group Phase of the Leagues Cup 2023, as well as the latest information coming from Exploria Stadium. Do not lose detail of the game with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch the Orlando City vs Houston Dynamo online and live from the Leagues Cup 2023?
This is the start time of the Orlando City vs Houston Dynamo game in various countries:
Argentina: 20 hours on Apple TV
Bolivia: 19 hours on Apple TV
Brazil: 20 hours on Apple TV
Chile: 19 hours on Apple TV
Colombia: 18 hours on Apple TV
Ecuador: 18 hours on Apple TV
US (ET): 20 hours on Apple TV
Spain: 00 hours on Apple TV
Mexico: 18 hours on Apple TV
Paraguay: 20 hours on Apple TV
Peru: 18 hours on Apple TV
Uruguay: 20 hours on Apple TV
Venezuela: 19 hours on Apple TV
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.
Hector Herrera, a must see player!
The Houston Dynamo midfielder arrives as one of the team's important references and as the top assister who should help the results begin to be generated. He managed to contribute 3 goals and 7 assists so far this regular season, becoming the team's top assister. What Herrera needs to focus on is being more consistent on the pitch and better combining with the likes of Ibrahim Aliyu and Nelson Quiñones for a scary offense that will keep up the pace throughout the season.
How does Houston arrive?
The Houston team closed out a bad season last season, missing out on the MLS Playoffs for the fifth consecutive season. For this, the team was reinforced with Nelson Quiñones and Iván Franco to strengthen the offense and try to score as many points as possible. Those led by Ben Olsen have had a better start than last season, and are in ninth place in the Western Conference with 29 points, after 8 wins, 5 draws and 10 losses. With these results, those from Houston are looking to have a great end to the season to try for the team to show better football and get into the Playoffs. Some interesting player names are Hector Herrera, Amine Bassi, Corey Baird, Artur and Micael. Now the team has the mission of changing the result of the previous season and looking to get into the 2023 MLS Playoffs.
Duncan McGuire, a must see player!
The Orlando City forward will seek to continue being a fundamental piece of the team, this is one of the orchestrators of the offense and he comes to this duel after having started the championship in a great way with 8 goals and 2 assists, being the leader in the Lions' offense. The most important thing for him is that the club begins to have more regularity on the pitch and gets along better with players like Facundo Torres and Mauricio Pereyra to form a lethal forward.
How does Orlando get here?
The Orlando team goes to their home, the Exploria Stadium, to face the Houston Dynamo and continue their journey in the Leagues Cup. They are in fifth place in the Eastern Conference with a record of 10 wins, 7 draws and 6 losses to reach 37 points. The Lions will seek to take advantage of the duel to continue climbing positions in search of getting back into the Eastern Conference Playoffs and looking for their first MLS title. This season, the team maintained a good base led by Duncan McGuire, Facundo Torres, Mauricio Pereyra, Pedro Gallese and Rafael Santos, as well as the incorporation of players such as Wilder Cartagena and Iván Ángulo. Those from Orlando will try to have a great season and continue adding important victories to lead their conference.
Where's the game?
The Exploria Stadium located in the city of Orlando will host this duel between two teams that seek to continue their path within the Leagues Cup 2023. This stadium has a capacity for 25,500 fans and was inaugurated in 2017.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Orlando City vs. Houston Dynamo match, corresponding to the Leagues Cup 2023 Group Phase duel. The match will take place at the Exploria Stadium, at 8:00 p.m. sharp.