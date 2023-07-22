Rangers vs Hamburg LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Game 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is Rangers vs Hamburg match for the Friendly Game 2023?
This is the start time of the game Rangers vs Hamburg of July 22nd in several countries:
Argentina: 11:00 AM transmission to be confirmed
Bolivia: 10:00 AM transmission to be confirmed
Brazil: 11:00 AM transmission to be confirmed
Chile: 10:00 AM transmission to be confirmed
Costa Rica: 8:00 AM transmission to be confirmed
Colombia: 10:00 AM transmission to be confirmed
Ecuador: 10:00 AM transmission to be confirmed
United States (ET): 10:00 AM transmission to be confirmed
Spain: 4:00 PM transmission to be confirmed
Mexico: 8:00 AM transmission to be confirmed
Paraguay: 10:00 PM transmission to be confirmed
Peru: 9:00 AM transmission to be confirmed
Uruguay: 11:00 AM transmission to be confirmed
Hamburg: Getting promoted
One of the most traditional teams in the Bundesliga is Hamburg, a club that has been denied promotion in recent years, including last season when they lost 6-1 on aggregate to Stuttgart in the promotion clash, which is why they are focused on moving up to the First Division and have already begun their preparations. Hamburg beat Verden 04, drew 3-3 with Viktoria Plzen, and were beaten 4-1 by RB Salzburg. It should be noted that this will be their last preparation game, as the Bundesliga Second Division will kick off on July 28 against Schalke 04.
Rangers: continue with their preparation
One of the teams with the greatest tradition in Scotland is Rangers, which did not win the Scottish Premiership and which only half transcended in the Europa League, so for this new campaign they will seek to vindicate themselves and for that purpose they have already started their preparation phase: they already defeated Hallescher, but could not win in midweek against Newcastle United. They still have to face Olympiacos, from Greece, and Hoffenheim, from the Bundesliga, before kicking off Matchday 1 on August 5 against Olympiacos.
The match venue
The Ibrox Stadium will be the venue for this warm-up game, which is located in Glasgow, Scotland and is the home of Rangers. It was inaugurated on December 30, 1899 and has a capacity of 50,817 spectators.
