Rangers vs Hamburg LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Game 2023
12:00 AM19 minutes ago

11:55 PM24 minutes ago

What time is Rangers vs Hamburg match for the Friendly Game 2023?

This is the start time of the game Rangers vs Hamburg of July 22nd in several countries:

Argentina: 11:00 AM transmission to be confirmed

Bolivia: 10:00 AM transmission to be confirmed

Brazil: 11:00 AM transmission to be confirmed

Chile: 10:00 AM transmission to be confirmed

Costa Rica: 8:00 AM transmission to be confirmed

Colombia: 10:00 AM transmission to be confirmed

Ecuador: 10:00 AM transmission to be confirmed

United States (ET): 10:00 AM transmission to be confirmed

Spain: 4:00 PM transmission to be confirmed

Mexico: 8:00 AM transmission to be confirmed

Paraguay: 10:00 PM transmission to be confirmed

Peru: 9:00 AM transmission to be confirmed

Uruguay: 11:00 AM transmission to be confirmed

11:50 PM29 minutes ago

Hamburg: Getting promoted

One of the most traditional teams in the Bundesliga is Hamburg, a club that has been denied promotion in recent years, including last season when they lost 6-1 on aggregate to Stuttgart in the promotion clash, which is why they are focused on moving up to the First Division and have already begun their preparations. Hamburg beat Verden 04, drew 3-3 with Viktoria Plzen, and were beaten 4-1 by RB Salzburg. It should be noted that this will be their last preparation game, as the Bundesliga Second Division will kick off on July 28 against Schalke 04.
11:45 PM34 minutes ago

Rangers: continue with their preparation

One of the teams with the greatest tradition in Scotland is Rangers, which did not win the Scottish Premiership and which only half transcended in the Europa League, so for this new campaign they will seek to vindicate themselves and for that purpose they have already started their preparation phase: they already defeated Hallescher, but could not win in midweek against Newcastle United. They still have to face Olympiacos, from Greece, and Hoffenheim, from the Bundesliga, before kicking off Matchday 1 on August 5 against Olympiacos.
11:40 PM39 minutes ago

The match venue

The Ibrox Stadium will be the venue for this warm-up game, which is located in Glasgow, Scotland and is the home of Rangers. It was inaugurated on December 30, 1899 and has a capacity of 50,817 spectators.
Foto: Rangers
11:35 PM44 minutes ago

The Kick-off

The Rangers vs Hamburg match will be played at the Ibrox Stadium, in Glasgow, Scotland. The kick-off is scheduled at 10:00 am ET.
11:30 PMan hour ago

