USA vs Vietnam LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch 2023 Women’s World Cup Game

Stay with us to follow the United States vs. Vietnam live at the 2022 Women's World Cup!
In a few moments we will share the initial line-ups for the United States vs. Vietnam live for the Australia-New Zealand 2023 Women's World Cup, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from Eden Park. Do not lose detail of the game with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch the United States vs. Vietnam online and live from the 2023 Women's World Cup?
This is the start time of the United States vs. Vietnam match in various countries:
Argentina: 21 hours in FIFA+
Bolivia: 20 hours in FIFA+
Brazil: 21 hours on FIFA+
Chile: 20 hours in FIFA+
Colombia: 20 hours in FIFA+
Ecuador: 20 hours in FIFA+
USA (ET): 20 hours on TeleMundo Deportes, Fox Sports
Spain: 02 hours in GOL Play, FIFA+
Mexico: 19 hours on Vix+
Paraguay: 21 hours in FIFA+
Peru: 19 hours on FIFA+
Uruguay: 21 hours in FIFA+
Venezuela: 20 hours in FIFA+
Alex Morgan, a must see player!
The United States striker is one of the great figures of this generation, she belongs to the San Diego Wave of the NWSL. Morgan was one of the most outstanding players in the last CONCACAF W Championship and she comes with 5 goals and 4 assists in 11 games with her club, which is why we expect to see a great level from her. Alex Morgan is one of the great figures of international soccer and this will be a great opportunity for her to continue showing her talent and continue to leave her mark on her great career.
How does USA get here?
The reigning world champion appears at this match to start her path in a good way in search of repeating the world title. The United States arrives at this World Cup after having finished the CONCACAF championship in first place and getting their ticket to the highest international tournament. The Stars and Stripes team is part of Group E along with Vietnam, Portugal and the Netherlands. This generation of soccer players presents very interesting names such as Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe, Kelley O'Hara, Alyssa Thompson and Lindsey Horan. Prior to the start of the U-17 Women's World Cup, the team won a victory against Wales in a preparation match, those led by Vlatko Andonovski will have to win against Vietnam, and any result other than the world title would be a failure. The Americans are a very competitive team and they like to have the ball, so one of their objectives for the match against Vietnam will be to impose their style and ensure victory before thinking about a possible win.
Huynh Nhu, a must see player!
The forward of the Vietnam team is one of the great figures of this generation of footballers and hopes that the World Cup will help her continue to consecrate herself as a great female player. Nhu belongs to Länk Vilaverdense of Portugal and comes to this instance as one of the team's offensive leaders. During the Asian Women's Championship, she participated in all the games and scored 7 goals and 1 assist to qualify her team for the Women's World Cup. Together with Nguyen Thi Thanh Nha she has formed an important offense and she will look to be one of the best players in this World Cup.
How does Vietnam arrive?
The Vietnam team comes to this its first Women's World Cup, after a great campaign in the Asian qualifiers where they were champions of the southern region, winning the final against Myanmar. For this World Cup, the Vietnamese have prepared themselves with 3 previous matches, however, they have lost in all of them. Vietnam does not lose the illusion of qualifying for the next round of the World Cup, but by sharing a group with the Netherlands, Portugal and the United States, this looks complicated. These will seek to surprise in the championship trying to get a point from the current champions. This generation of Vietnamese soccer players features great players such as Huynh Nhu, Tran Thi Hong Nhung, Nguyen Thi Thanh Nha and Thị Thu Trần. In their first match in this World Cup, the Vietnamese team will face the reigning world champions and they will try to surprise by scoring a point, although everything indicates that the win is assured. Vietnam will try to leave a good impression to continue exporting players to other countries and continue their football development.
Where's the game?
The Eden Park located in the city of Auckland, New Zealand will host this duel of the Women's World Cup 2023 between two teams that seek to continue their journey in the competition. This stadium has a capacity for 50,000 fans and was inaugurated in 1900.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the United States vs. Vietnam live match, corresponding to the Group Phase of the Australia-New Zealand 2023 Women's World Cup. The match will take place at Eden Park, at 9:00 p.m. sharp.