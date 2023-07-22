North Carolina FC vs Sunderland LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Match 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow here North Carolina FC vs Sunderland Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this North Carolina FC vs Sunderland match for the Friendly Match.
What time is the North Carolina FC vs Sunderland match for Friendly Match 2023?
This is the start time of the game North Carolina FC vs Sunderland of July 21st in several countries:
Argentina: 9:00 PM.
Bolivia: 8:00 PM.
Brazil: 9:00 PM.
Chile: 9:00 PM.
Colombia: 7:00 PM.
Ecuador: 7:00 PM.
United States (ET): 8:00 PM.
Spain: 2:00 AM.
Mexico: 6:00 PM.
Paraguay: 9:00 PM.
Peru: 8:00 PM.
Uruguay: 9:00 PM.
Sunderland latest lineup
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Anthony Patterson, Luke O'Nien, Danny Ballard, Dennis Cirkin, Lynden Gooch, Amad Diallo, Daniel Neil, Corry Evans, Ross Stewart, Jack Clarke, and Patrick Roberts.
North Carolina FC latest lineup
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Jordan Farr, Fabien Garcia, Lamar Batista, Mitchell Taintor, Jacori Hayes, Rida Zouhir, Jorge Hernandez, Ismaila Jome, Shannon Gomez, Justin Dhillon, and Tani Oluwaseyi.
Sunderland Players to Watch
There are three Sunderland players we should keep an eye on and who play a very important role in the team. The first is Amad Diallo (8), he was the team's top scorer in the last tournament with 14 goals in 39 games played and it is very likely that we will see him scoring in Friday's game. The other player is Jack Clarke (#20), he plays in the forward position and at only 22 years old he was the team's top assister with 12 assists. And lastly, we should keep an eye out for midfielder Ross Stewart (#14), he was the team's second highest scorer last season with 10 goals in 13 games played and we could also see him score against North Carolina FC.
Sunderlands
The English team is preparing for the EFL Championship that will start next month. Their preseason started a few days ago and they scheduled 5 friendly games to prepare for the tournament. Their preparation games are against North Carolina FC, New Mexico United, Carolina RailHawks, RCD Mallorca and Hartlepool. In the 2022-2023 tournament of the EFL Championship they were in sixth position with 18 wins, 15 draws and 13 losses, their preparation games will help them to have a good 2022-2023 season. Their last game was against Luton Town on May 16, 2023, the game ending in a 2-0 defeat at Kenilworth Road. They arrive as favorites to win this game and stay with the victory because of the incredible team they have and the good moment they are going through.
North Carolina FC Players to Watch
There are three North Carolina FC players we should watch out for and who play a very important role on the team. The first is striker Rafael Duizit Mentzingen (#16), he is the team's top scorer in the tournament with 9 goals in 10 games played and it is very likely that we will see him scoring on Friday. Another player is Michael Maldonado (#8), he plays in the midfielder position and is a player with a lot of ability to assist in games. And lastly, we should keep an eye on American striker Oalex Anderson (#20), he is the team's second highest scorer this season with 4 goals in 17 games played and we could see him score in Friday's game.
North Carolina FC
The American team has had a good start to the tournament so far in the USL League One, after 9 wins, 7 draws and 3 losses, they have 34 points in the general table that puts them in fourth position in the Western conference. Their goal this year is to qualify among the first 7 places in order to advance to the postseason and therefore they must win as many games as possible. Their last game was on July 15, 2023 and resulted in a 2-1 victory against El Paso Locomotive FC at Southwest University Park for their ninth win in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win this game, however they could surprise and win.
The stadium
WakeMed Soccer Park is located in the city of North Carolina, United States. It will host this game, has a capacity of 10,000 spectators and is the home of the North Carolina Football Club. It was inaugurated on April 13, 2013, and is one of the newer stadiums in Carolina.