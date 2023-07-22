Cruz Azul vs Inter Miami LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Leagues Cup 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned to follow Cruz Azul vs Inter Miami live on TV.
Where and how to watch Cruz Azul vs Inter Miami live online
The Philippines vs Switzerland can be tuned in from the live streams of the Apple TV App.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
What time is the match Cruz Azul vs Inter Miami matchday 1 of the Leagues Cup 2023?
Argentina: 22:30 hours
Bolivia: 10:30 p.m.
Brazil: 10:30 p.m.
Chile: 10:30 p.m.
Colombia: 10:30 p.m.
Ecuador: 10:30 p.m.
United States: 8:30 p.m. PT and 10:30 p.m. ET
Mexico: 6:30 p.m.
Paraguay: 6:30 p.m.
Peru: 8:30 p.m. PT
Uruguay: 11:30 p.m. ET
Venezuela: 7:30 p.m.
Japan: 7:30 p.m.
India: 5:30 p.m.
Nigeria: 6:30 p.m.
South Africa: 6:30 p.m.
Australia: 6:30 p.m.
United Kingdom ET: 6:30 p.m.
Inter Statements
"And regarding what I think and what I could do, I do understand that it can be much better than it is because the tools are there, I have mentioned it many times when I was the coach and when I felt that I did have the right and obligation to touch certain points that seemed to me very important for the evolution of Mexican soccer, I believe that a very delicate extreme was touched with the decision regarding Diego Cocca and also now we have to be very careful in the steps to follow because this story, not only in soccer, not only in Mexico, is for life to walk on the extremes is somewhat difficult and in Mexico and especially in soccer we are very accustomed to walk on the lines.
Statements Cruz Azul
"I think that if we improve our soccer, we would have a better chance of winning. We know the team we are going to face, they also have a situation very similar to ours, but I believe that neither they nor we should be confident". "I can't hide behind this either, we also have to assume our responsibility, because the players that arrived are none that we didn't know of their ability, maybe what Kevin and Diber dictate maybe, but they are quality players. I hope that tomorrow we can really imagine something of what we all want from Cruz Azul".
"Every team has its important nuance, here it is a new project, it is a new construction, time for a coach does not exist, time for a coach is the triumph in the next match, and more so as Mexican Soccer is managed. There are many people who make comments without any analysis, without any thought, with the simple fact that you won, you are good, you lost, you are bad".
How will Inter Miami fare?
How is Cruz Azul coming in?