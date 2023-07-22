Cruz Azul vs Inter Miami LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Leagues Cup 2023 Match
Image: VAVEL

Where and how to watch Cruz Azul vs Inter Miami live online

The match will be televised on TUDN channel.

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

What time is the match Cruz Azul vs Inter Miami matchday 1 of the Leagues Cup 2023?

This is the kick-off time for the Cruz Azul vs Inter Miami match on July 21, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 22:30 hours

Bolivia: 10:30 p.m.

Brazil: 10:30 p.m.

Chile: 10:30 p.m.

Colombia: 10:30 p.m.

Ecuador: 10:30 p.m.

United States: 8:30 p.m. PT and 10:30 p.m. ET

Mexico: 6:30 p.m.

Paraguay: 6:30 p.m.

Peru: 8:30 p.m. PT

Uruguay: 11:30 p.m. ET

Venezuela: 7:30 p.m.

Japan: 7:30 p.m.

India: 5:30 p.m. 

Nigeria: 6:30 p.m.

South Africa: 6:30 p.m.

Australia: 6:30 p.m.

United Kingdom ET: 6:30 p.m.

Inter Statements

'Tata' Martino spoke before the match: "Well, I feel that I no longer have much right to talk about the Mexican National Team. In any case, it would not have been logical to have the possibility of renewing, what was done, in the end it was wrong and it was necessary to leave".

"And regarding what I think and what I could do, I do understand that it can be much better than it is because the tools are there, I have mentioned it many times when I was the coach and when I felt that I did have the right and obligation to touch certain points that seemed to me very important for the evolution of Mexican soccer, I believe that a very delicate extreme was touched with the decision regarding Diego Cocca and also now we have to be very careful in the steps to follow because this story, not only in soccer, not only in Mexico, is for life to walk on the extremes is somewhat difficult and in Mexico and especially in soccer we are very accustomed to walk on the lines.

Statements Cruz Azul

Cruz Azul spoke prior to the duel: "At this moment in what we have done in the Mexican championship, I think it could be good for us, because it is a new mentality, it is a tournament that is starting and it gives you the opportunity to gain confidence first if we do things well, and when we return, we can reverse what we are doing in Mexico".

"I think that if we improve our soccer, we would have a better chance of winning. We know the team we are going to face, they also have a situation very similar to ours, but I believe that neither they nor we should be confident". "I can't hide behind this either, we also have to assume our responsibility, because the players that arrived are none that we didn't know of their ability, maybe what Kevin and Diber dictate maybe, but they are quality players. I hope that tomorrow we can really imagine something of what we all want from Cruz Azul".

"Every team has its important nuance, here it is a new project, it is a new construction, time for a coach does not exist, time for a coach is the triumph in the next match, and more so as Mexican Soccer is managed. There are many people who make comments without any analysis, without any thought, with the simple fact that you won, you are good, you lost, you are bad".

How will Inter Miami fare?

Inter Miami lost their last match against St. Louis City, the Miami team will be looking for a good game and to make it three.
How is Cruz Azul coming in?

Cruz Azul arrives to this match without winning a single match in the first three rounds of Liga MX, the team will be looking for its first win against this complicated opponent.

The match Cruz Azul vs Inter Miami will be played at Lockhart Stadium.

The Cruz Azul vs Inter Miami match will be played at Lockhart Stadium, located in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The stadium has a capacity for 18,000 people.
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the live broadcast of the match Cruz Azul vs Inter Miami, corresponding to Matchday 1 of the Leagues Cup 2023. The match will take place at Lockhart Stadium at 20:00.
VAVEL Logo