Leon vs Vancouver Whitecaps LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Leagues Cup 2023 Match
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Leon vs Vancouver Whitecaps live, as well as the latest information from the BC Play Stadium. Don't miss any details of the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Where and how to watch Leon vs Vancouver Whitecaps live online

The match will be broadcasted on TUDN channel, Azteca Siete.

Leon vs Whitecaps can be tuned in from the Apple TV App live streams.

What time is the match of Leon vs Vancouver Whitecaps matchday 1 of the Leagues Cup 2023?

This is the kick-off time for the León vs Vancouver Whitecaps match on July 21, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 00:30 hours

Bolivia: 00:30 a.m.

Brazil: 00:30 hours

Chile: 00:30 hours

Colombia: 00:30 hours

Ecuador: 00:30 hours

United States: 22:30 hours PT and 00:30 hours ET

Mexico: 20:30 hours

Paraguay: 20:30 hours

Peru: 22:30 hours

Uruguay: 01:30 hours

Venezuela: 21:30 hours

Japan: 9:30 p.m.

India: 7:30 p.m. 

Nigeria: 8:30 p.m.

South Africa: 8:30 p.m.

Australia: 8:30 p.m.

United Kingdom ET: 8:30 p.m.

Leon's Statements

Nicolás Larcamon spoke prior to the match: "The set-up for this match is the best, the decision will be to attack in the best way possible, we are not taking this competition with the possibility of giving minutes to players for the sake of it, we are here to set our foot firmly and aim to qualify for the final phase and we want to participate by looking for the best version of the team".

"It is a dynamic team, with a structure that has found a week with an offensive style and with individualities in some positions that can be decisive, if we are well planted to neutralize them."

"I had the intention, especially with the departure of Ángulo, of adding an element of hierarchy that is truly a reinforcement and today I say no, the board of directors told me about the urgencies that they have and bringing for the sake of bringing does not help me on that level, but I think that the possibilities that I have of having one more element are less and less".

How do Vancouver Whitecaps arrive?

Whitecaps arrive at this match after defeating LA Galaxy four goals to two, the Canadian team will be looking to make it three in this first match.
How does León arrive?

León arrives after losing in the last round of the Liga MX 2023 by the minimum against Tigres, Larcamón's team will be looking for a good game and to score goals and points.

Leon vs Vancouver Whitecaps match will be played at Lockhart Stadium

The León vs Vancouver Whitecaps match will be played at BC Play Stadium, located in Vancouver, Canada. The stadium has a capacity for 18,000 people.
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the live broadcast of the match León vs Vanccouver Whitecaps, corresponding to Matchday 1 of the Leagues Cup 2023. The match will take place at the BC Play Stadium, at 8:30 pm.
