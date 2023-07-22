Bradford vs Hull City LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Match 2023 Match
Image: Hull City

11:00 PMan hour ago

Stay tuned for Bradford vs Hull City live in a friendly match.

In a few moments we will share with you the starting line-ups for Bradford vs Hull City live in a pre-season friendly match, as well as the latest information from the Valley Parade stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
10:55 PMan hour ago

Valley Parade Stadium

Bradford Stadium, located in the United Kingdom, England, is one of the oldest stadiums in the English league, it has a capacity for 25 thousand spectators and was inaugurated in 1886, without a doubt a historic stadium, it will be the venue for this friendly preparation match between Bradford and Hull City and we will surely see a lot of fans supporting their team for the start of their respective seasons, both in the Championship and League Two, both leagues in England.

10:50 PMan hour ago

Where and how to watch Bradford vs Hull City online and live in friendly match

Bradford vs Hull City will not be broadcast on television.
Bradford vs Hull City will not be streamed.

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

10:45 PM2 hours ago

What time is Bradford vs Hull City live in a friendly match?

This is the kick-off time for the Bradford vs Hull City match on 22 July 2023 in various countries:

Argentina: 12:00 noon

Bolivia: 12:00 noon

Brazil: 12:00 noon

Chile: 12:00 noon

Colombia: 12:00 noon

Ecuador: 12:00 noon

United States: 10:00 a.m. PT and 11:00 a.m. ET

Mexico: 08:00 hours

Paraguay: 08:00 hours

Peru: 10:00 a.m.

Uruguay: 13:00 hours

Venezuela: 09:00 hours

Japan: 19:00 hours

India: 17:00 

Nigeria: 18:00

South Africa: 18:00

Australia: 18:00

United Kingdom ET: 18:00

10:40 PM2 hours ago

Absences

Neither team has any injured players so they will be able to rely on a full squad and even youngsters who can earn a place in the first team for the new season in the Championship and League Two in England.
10:35 PM2 hours ago

Background

The record leans towards Hull City, as they have only met on one occasion, where they finished 3-1, so tomorrow Hull City will come out as favourites to win this friendly preparation match, we expect a very close game full of intensity and goals.
10:30 PM2 hours ago

Latest Bradford line-up

This is Hull City's latest line-up:

1.Matt Ingram, 5.G.Cox, 2.Lewis Coyle, 19.Oscar Estupiñan, 36.William Jarvis, 16.Ryan Longman, 17.Sean McLoughlin, 35.Xavier Simons, 26.A.Smith, 30.Benjamin Tetteh, 15.Ryan Woods.

10:25 PM2 hours ago

Latest Bradford line-up

This is Last Lineup Bradford:

1.Harry Lewis, 26.Sam Stubbs, 2.Bradley Halliday, 24.Crichlow-Noble, 3.Liam Ridehalgh, 40.Adam Clayton, 11.Alex Gilliead, 6.Richard Smallwood, 10.Jamie Walker, 12.Scott Banks, 9.Andy Cook. DT:Mark Hughes.

10:20 PM2 hours ago

How does Hull City get there?

For its part Hull City in the same way in pre-season comes from defeating Barnsley 1-0, a very close game, but in the end managed to get the win by the minimum difference, they are preparing for the new season in the Championship, second division of England, and will seek to prepare in the best way to achieve promotion to the Premier League, likewise seek to test all their young players who are looking for a place in the first team, no doubt a very exciting game with two teams focused on their respective competitions.
10:15 PM2 hours ago

How does Bradford get there?

Bradford are coming off the back of a 3-2 penalty shoot-out win over Bradford Park, a match that had ended in a one-all draw but went to a penalty shoot-out to decide a winner in this pre-season friendly for both teams, and will come into this match with the sole aim of continuing to prepare for the start of a new League Two season.
10:10 PM2 hours ago

Good afternoon friends of VAVEL!

Good evening to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Bradford vs Hull City live stream, corresponding to the Friendly Match. The match will take place at the Valley Parade Stadium, kick-off at 08:00.
