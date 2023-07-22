Bradford vs Hull City LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Match 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned for Bradford vs Hull City live in a friendly match.
Valley Parade Stadium
Where and how to watch Bradford vs Hull City online and live in friendly match
Bradford vs Hull City will not be streamed.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
What time is Bradford vs Hull City live in a friendly match?
Argentina: 12:00 noon
Bolivia: 12:00 noon
Brazil: 12:00 noon
Chile: 12:00 noon
Colombia: 12:00 noon
Ecuador: 12:00 noon
United States: 10:00 a.m. PT and 11:00 a.m. ET
Mexico: 08:00 hours
Paraguay: 08:00 hours
Peru: 10:00 a.m.
Uruguay: 13:00 hours
Venezuela: 09:00 hours
Japan: 19:00 hours
India: 17:00
Nigeria: 18:00
South Africa: 18:00
Australia: 18:00
United Kingdom ET: 18:00
Absences
Background
Latest Bradford line-up
1.Matt Ingram, 5.G.Cox, 2.Lewis Coyle, 19.Oscar Estupiñan, 36.William Jarvis, 16.Ryan Longman, 17.Sean McLoughlin, 35.Xavier Simons, 26.A.Smith, 30.Benjamin Tetteh, 15.Ryan Woods.
Latest Bradford line-up
1.Harry Lewis, 26.Sam Stubbs, 2.Bradley Halliday, 24.Crichlow-Noble, 3.Liam Ridehalgh, 40.Adam Clayton, 11.Alex Gilliead, 6.Richard Smallwood, 10.Jamie Walker, 12.Scott Banks, 9.Andy Cook. DT:Mark Hughes.