Wigan vs Everton: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Friendly Match
Wigan

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
9:45 PMan hour ago

How and where to watch the Wigan vs Everton match live?

If you want to directly stream it: Everton TV

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

9:40 PMan hour ago

What time is Wigan vs Everton match for Friendly Match?

This is the start time of the game Wigan vs Everton of 22th July 2023 in several countries:

Argentina 10 am: Everton TV

Bolivia 9 am: Everton TV

Brazil 10 am: Everton TV

Chile 9 am: Everton TV

Colombia 8 am: Everton TV

Ecuador 8 am: Everton TV

USA 9 amET: Everton TV

Spain 8 pm: Everton TV

Mexico 3 am: Everton TV

Paraguay 9 am: Everton TV

Peru 8 am: Everton TV

Uruguay 10 am: Everton TV

Venezuela 9 am: Everton TV

9:35 PMan hour ago

Speak, Sean Dyche!

"The win is irrelevant, to be honest, because we need people fit. We've had people go down injured - not seriously, I must say. With illness, unfortunately, too. 

It's been very hot here. Whether that's affected their bodies a little bit, and there are still a number of first-team players to come back from fitness or, of course, there are still players missing and resting because they've played a lot of soccer over the summer.

Considering that, at the end of a very difficult week, it was a decent outing for us.  There are a lot of young players here, don't forget, and for many of them, it's their first time with the first team. Trust me, they found it a tough week, let's say, so I didn't expect miracles from them."

9:30 PMan hour ago
9:25 PMan hour ago

Speak, Shaun Maloney!

"I really enjoyed it. I just loved Hungary - and the time we were able to spend on the pitch. Since we've been back, I've been really happy and really pleased with what the team did against Hearts, especially out of possession, which I hope will happen this season.

I'm happy so far but I'm always going to want more. There won't be any big changes at 60 minutes and there are certain things I want to see on the pitch. I want everyone to be ready so I can be flexible with the teams next weekend. We have two very good games against Tranmere Rovers and Morecambe.

I want us to be as aggressive in possession and an improvement in possession. We're going to play a very good opponent, individually and collectively. We're playing against a very good manager (Sean Dyche), I love the job he's done at Burnley. 

It's a very difficult test, but it's an incredible game. I want to thank Everton because, as a club, they have been very patient in all our problems and I am very grateful to them for that."

9:20 PMan hour ago
Shaun Maloney, técnico do Wigan (Wigan)
Shaun Maloney, Wigan coach (Wigan)
9:15 PMan hour ago

Toffes

After avoiding relegation to the Championship, Everton are hoping to improve their record in the top flight of English soccer. The Toffes have already held an amist, they entered the field on the 14th of this month, where they beat Nyonnais, from Switzerland, 2-1.
9:10 PMan hour ago

The Latics

Manchester-area side Wigan have dropped down to League One, England's third tier. With the first round of fixtures in early August, The Latics will host their first pre-season friendly.
9:05 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the Friendly Match: Wigan vs Everton Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on  VAVEL USA.
VAVEL Logo