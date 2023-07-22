Wigan vs Everton: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the Wigan vs Everton match live?
What time is Wigan vs Everton match for Friendly Match?
Argentina 10 am: Everton TV
Bolivia 9 am: Everton TV
Brazil 10 am: Everton TV
Chile 9 am: Everton TV
Colombia 8 am: Everton TV
Ecuador 8 am: Everton TV
USA 9 amET: Everton TV
Spain 8 pm: Everton TV
Mexico 3 am: Everton TV
Paraguay 9 am: Everton TV
Peru 8 am: Everton TV
Uruguay 10 am: Everton TV
Venezuela 9 am: Everton TV
Speak, Sean Dyche!
It's been very hot here. Whether that's affected their bodies a little bit, and there are still a number of first-team players to come back from fitness or, of course, there are still players missing and resting because they've played a lot of soccer over the summer.
Considering that, at the end of a very difficult week, it was a decent outing for us. There are a lot of young players here, don't forget, and for many of them, it's their first time with the first team. Trust me, they found it a tough week, let's say, so I didn't expect miracles from them."
⚡️ @NathanPatterson 💪 — Everton (@Everton) July 15, 2023
Speak, Shaun Maloney!
I'm happy so far but I'm always going to want more. There won't be any big changes at 60 minutes and there are certain things I want to see on the pitch. I want everyone to be ready so I can be flexible with the teams next weekend. We have two very good games against Tranmere Rovers and Morecambe.
I want us to be as aggressive in possession and an improvement in possession. We're going to play a very good opponent, individually and collectively. We're playing against a very good manager (Sean Dyche), I love the job he's done at Burnley.
It's a very difficult test, but it's an incredible game. I want to thank Everton because, as a club, they have been very patient in all our problems and I am very grateful to them for that."
