RW Erfurt vs Borussia Dortmund: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the RW Erfurt vs Borussia Dortmund match live?
What time is RW Erfurt vs Borussia Dortmund match for Friendly Match?
Argentina 11:30 am: No transmission
Bolivia 10:30 am: No transmission
Brazil 11:30 am: No transmission
Chile 10:30 am: No transmission
Colombia 9:30 am: No transmission
Ecuador 9:30 am: No transmission
USA 10:30 am ET: No transmission
Spain 6:30 pm: No transmission
Mexico 9:30 am: No transmission
Paraguay 10:30 am: No transmission
Peru 9:30 am: No transmission
Uruguay 11:30 am: No transmission
Venezuela 10:30 am: No transmission
Friendly atmosphere
🥰 Mit Spaß bei der Sache. pic.twitter.com/OtoUFcHbk8 — Borussia Dortmund (@BVB) July 21, 2023
Edin Terzic talks results, training and the upcoming trip to the USA
They started with performance diagnoses and have been on the pitch with us since Monday. We put real pressure on them once again. We are slowly adjusting the level and will decide who will be eligible in Erfurt.
Youssoufa and Karim have been in team training since Monday and have managed to complete full training so far. Félix has been with us for two weeks and took part in part of the training last week. Now, he has completed the first units. That looks good, but we won't make a decision.
We had a very large training group this week,
some of which included 31 field players. Now we have to adapt to each other and get to a similar level, both in terms of load and recovery. We will use the days in Germany for that.
From Monday we are going on a trip. Sure, there are slightly different stresses due to flights, time difference and weather conditions. But we'll accept that too. Next week, Thursday, we have the first game in the USA. It's about the fact that we already have the guys so far that they can collect almost every minute. To solve the soccer issues, the games in the US are very important for us.
We had a very large training group this week,
some of which included 31 field players. Now we have to adapt to each other and get to a similar level, both in terms of load and recovery. We will use the days in Germany for that. From Monday we will go on a trip. Of course, there are slightly different stresses due to the flights, the time difference and the weather conditions. But we will also accept that. Next week, on Thursday, we have the first game in the USA. It's about the fact that we already have the guys so far that they can collect almost every minute. To solve the soccer issues, the games in the USA are very important for us.
It's not just about trying out new things, it's about reminding the guys of a lot of things. It's no secret that we were unhappy with the number of goals we conceded last year. That was still pretty decent at the start of 2023. We want to reduce the number of goals we concede, so we set ourselves a target. And we want to continue to develop in a playful way. Many processes have improved in the second half of the season. Now it's a question of inserting the new additions. Then we want to introduce new patterns little by little to be even better, more active and more dangerous in attack and at the same time strengthen the defense."
End of contract
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!