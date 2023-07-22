RW Erfurt vs Borussia Dortmund: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Friendly Match
Borussia Dortmund

How and where to watch the RW Erfurt vs Borussia Dortmund match live?

If you want to directly stream it: No transmission

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

What time is RW Erfurt vs Borussia Dortmund match for Friendly Match?

This is the start time of the game RW Erfurt vs Borussia Dortmund of 22th July 2023 in several countries:

Friendly atmosphere

Edin Terzic talks results, training and the upcoming trip to the USA

"It's nice when you win games. But if you look at We had to defend a lot of counter-attacks and dangerous set-pieces (against Oberhausen). It's extremely important we get back into rhythm quickly. There were some things we didn't like and we have to do much better.

They started with performance diagnoses and have been on the pitch with us since Monday. We put real pressure on them once again. We are slowly adjusting the level and will decide who will be eligible in Erfurt.

Youssoufa and Karim have been in team training since Monday and have managed to complete full training so far. Félix has been with us for two weeks and took part in part of the training last week. Now, he has completed the first units. That looks good, but we won't make a decision. 

From Monday we are going on a trip. Sure, there are slightly different stresses due to flights, time difference and weather conditions. But we'll accept that too. Next week, Thursday, we have the first game in the USA. It's about the fact that we already have the guys so far that they can collect almost every minute. To solve the soccer issues, the games in the US are very important for us.

We had a very large training group this week,
some of which included 31 field players. Now we have to adapt to each other and get to a similar level, both in terms of load and recovery. We will use the days in Germany for that. From Monday we will go on a trip. Of course, there are slightly different stresses due to the flights, the time difference and the weather conditions. But we will also accept that. Next week, on Thursday, we have the first game in the USA. It's about the fact that we already have the guys so far that they can collect almost every minute. To solve the soccer issues, the games in the USA are very important for us.

It's not just about trying out new things, it's about reminding the guys of a lot of things. It's no secret that we were unhappy with the number of goals we conceded last year. That was still pretty decent at the start of 2023. We want to reduce the number of goals we concede, so we set ourselves a target. And we want to continue to develop in a playful way. Many processes have improved in the second half of the season. Now it's a question of inserting the new additions. Then we want to introduce new patterns little by little to be even better, more active and more dangerous in attack and at the same time strengthen the defense."

End of contract

Nico Schulz no longer wears the colors aurinegras. The defender and the club have come to an agreement and decided to end their relationship. Borussia Dortmund sporting director Sebastian Kehl said: "We are all aware that things have not developed as expected for Borussia Dortmund and Nico Schulz in recent years. However, we wish Nico all the best for his sporting and personal future."

 

Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund are coming off a 3-2 win over RW Oberhausen, also in the 3.Liga, as well as a 7-0 thrashing of Westfalia Rhynern, a team competing in Oberliga Westfalen, a regional league in Westphalia.
Erfurt

RW Erfurt, a team from central Germany, is playing in the 3. Liga, the local third division. They have played four friendly matches so far. Two wins, against Norten-Hardenberg (5-2) and Furth II (6-0), and two draws against Wurzburger Kickers (2-2) and Schweinfurt (1-1).
Eye on the game

RW Erfurt vs Borussia Dortmund live this Saturday (22), at the Steigerwaldstadion at 10:30 am ET, for the Friendly Match.
Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the Friendly Match: RW Erfurt vs Borussia Dortmund Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on  VAVEL USA.
