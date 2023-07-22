Montreal vs Pumas LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Leagues Cup 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Montreal vs Pumas live online
The match will be televised on Azteca 7.
Montreal vs Pumas can be tuned in from Apple TV live streams.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Watch out for this Pumas player
Juan Dinenno, forward. At 28 years of age, it is very likely that the Argentinean is about to live his best period as a player, with Pumas the striker has had a good performance, although he has gone through complicated moments, this tournament is undoubtedly important for the team, after three rounds of Liga MX, the striker has scored a goal and a good performance is expected in the Leagues Cup.
Watch out for this Montreal player
Chinonso Oxford, forward. Nigerian of 23 years old, he is undoubtedly the great promise of the team, his physical power helps him to generate clear opportunities in front of the goal, although the team is not doing well, he has in his hands the classification in the MLS, Oxford has 4 goals in 22 games this season, the Leagues Cup could be a great opportunity to regain confidence in front of the goal.
Latest Pumas lineup
Gonzalez, Aldrete, Ortiz, Nathan, Bennevendo, Caicedo, Rivas, Huerta, Del Prete, Salvio, Dinenno.
Latest Montreal lineup
Sirois, Waterman, Camacho, Corbo, Herrera, Piette, Choiniere, Lassiter, Duke, Offord, Opoku.
Arbitration quartet
To be confirmed.
Pumas to remain undefeated
Pumas wants to retake its role as a great team in Mexican soccer, the big name has been questioned a lot in Pumas since it has not achieved great success recently, the team has had many changes with the sole purpose of returning to the first places, the team has been dragging bad results and the previous tournament tried to turn it around by changing the coach, In the end it seems that the changes came too late and the team failed to qualify, now the team has prepared in a better way and tried to reinforce in areas where they had problems, Pumas in the three days played in Liga MX managed to score five points, this after having tied twice and scored one victory, for the Leagues Cup it is expected to continue with their good level and that would allow them to advance.
Montreal in a great challenge
Montreal is a Canadian team in MLS, although it is not a new team in the competition, it will barely be 13 years old, so it could be said that it already has a large fan base, the team has not transcended winning championships and the Leagues Cup could be its first major title, the team is 10th in MLS after 23 rounds, with a total of 29 points, the team will arrive at the duel against Pumas with a 2-0 victory over Charlotte, There is undoubtedly a lot of season to improve and tomorrow's victory could inject a lot of energy, however their rival has started the domestic tournament in good shape, on paper it could be a very even duel without a clear winner, Montreal has the advantage of home advantage and of having a better combination on the field, while their rival is still putting together the squad.
A very valuable duel
Montreal and Pumas will face each other in a duel that could determine their future in the competition, the Leagues Cup is the ideal tournament to improve in all aspects, being a short format with a group stage, a defeat conditions the teams, in this first day very entertaining duels and many surprises are expected, no doubt this duel could be one of the most balanced and there is no clear favorite to get the victory.
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Montreal vs Pumas match, corresponding to the Leagues Cup 2023. The match will take place at Saputo Stadium at 7:30 PM ET.