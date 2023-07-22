Anderlecht vs Ajax: Live Stream, How to Watch and Score Updates in International Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Retrospect
Anderlecht and Ajax have met four times in their history, with one win for the Belgians, two for the Dutch and a draw, with the curiosity that all the games took place in the Europa League.
Probable Ajax
Ajax's probable team for the match is: Gorter, Renchs, Artessen, Hato and Salah-Eddine; Tahirovic, Van den Boomen and Klaassen; Kudus, Rasmussen and Bergwijn.
Probable Anderlecht
Anderlecht's probable team for the match is: Coosemans, Sardella, Debast, Vertonghen and N'Diaye; Arnstad, Ashimeru and Diawara; Amuzu, Raman and Dreyer.
Signatures
Ajax have so far signed Daramy, Tahirovic and Van den Boomen, while they have seen Hansen, Regeer, Grillitsch, Baas, Pierie, Timber, Tadic, Jensen and Warmerdam leave. On the Anderlecht side Van Crombrugge, Olsson, Verbruggen, Rafaelov and Wellenreuther left, while Dupé, Patris, Dolberg, Colassin, Bundu, Dauda and Mykhaylichenko arrived.
Pro League and Eredivisie
In the Pro League Anderlecht have had a disappointing season, picking up 46 points to sit in 11th place, two below Charleroi and Leuven and four above Truidense. Ajax in the Eredivisie were third with 69 points, two above AZ and five above Twente, as well as six above PSV and 13 above champions Feyenoord.
Last Matches: Ajax
Ajax on the other side arrives with two friendlies already done. The first, on Saturday (8), was a 2-2 draw at home to Den Bosch, with goals from Misehouy and Kalokoh, while Vicario and Kijser scored for the visitors. And on Tuesday (18), at home once again, the win was 3-0 over Shakhtar Donetsk, with goals from Kudus (2) and Bergwijn.
Last Matches: Anderlecht
Anderlecht come into this match having already played four friendlies. On June 24, away from home, the victory was 5-0 over Oudenaarde, with goals from Amuzu, Stassin, Monticelli and Angul (2). At home, on July 1, the win was 5-2 over Basel, with goals from Raman (2), Arnstad and Sardella (2), while Coman and Compagno discounted. On Friday (7), the victory was 3-1 over NK Lokomotiva, with goals from Raman, Diawara and Leoni, while Tuci discounted. And on Friday (14), the defeat was 6-0 to Sparta Prague, who scored with Krejci (2), Panak, Pesek, Minchev and Kuchta.
