Crystal Palace vs Watford: Live Stream, How to Watch and Score Updates in International Friendly Match

Retrospect

There have been 113 matches between the two sides in history, with Crystal Palace winning 48, Watford 41 and 24 draws. It is the first time the two have met in a friendly, with all other matches taking place in an official competition.
Probable Watford

Watford's probable team for the match is: Bachmann, Porteous, Hoedt and Sierralta; Ngakia, Kone, Louza and Ferreira; Martins, Bayo and Sema.
Probable Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace's probable team for the match is: Johnstone, Ward, Tomkins, Andersen and Mitchell; Doucoure, Riedewald and Eze; Ayew, Mateta and Rak-Sakyi.
Departues and signatures

Crystal Palace had the departures of Boateng, Balmer, Goodman and Butland for this season, while signing Lerma, Ebiowei and Matthews. Watford had the departures of Choudhury, Ekong, Quina, Kamara, Bayo and João Pedro, in addition to the arrivals of Livermore, Chakvetadze, Pollock, Fletcher, Pussetto, Matheus Martins, Ince, Healey and Cabezas.
Premier League and Championship

In the Premier League 22-23 Crystal Palace were 11th on 45 points, seven below Fulham, one above Chelsea and three above Wolverhampton. In the Championship 22-23 Watford were 11th on 63 points, level with Preston, three below Swansea and West Brom and one above Norwich.
Last Matches: Watford

On the other side, Watford comes to the match with only one friendly made, in a goalless draw with Boreham Wood. Before that, still in the 22-23 season, Watford beat Stoke 2-0 on May 8, with goals from Louza and Davids. And on April 29, against Sunderland, it was a 2-2 draw with goals from Kabasele and Porteous, while O'Nien and Roberts equalized.
Last Matches: Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace come into the match with three pre-season friendlies already under their belt. The first was on Tuesday (11), away from home, in a 1-0 defeat to Barnet, with a goal from Senior. On Saturday (15), the draw was at home with Brondby in 2-2, with goals from Rak-Sakyi and Mateta, while Kvistgaarden scored two and discounted for the visitors. And on Wednesday (19), away from home, the victory was over Crawley Town, 4-0, with goals from Ajamada, Eze and Mateta (2).
