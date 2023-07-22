Derby County vs Stoke City: Live Stream, How to Watch and Score Updates in International Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Derby County vs Stoke City Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Derby County vs Stoke City match.
How to watch Derby County vs Stoke CityLive in TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game Derby County vs Stoke City live on TV, your options is: none.
Stoke City’s pre-season friendly against Derby County will be available to stream live on the Potters’ official website 📺— Stoke City FC (@stokecity) July 21, 2023
Match passes are available priced at £5.
Retrospect
There are 137 games between Derby County and Stoke City, with Derby winning 54, Stoke 43 and 40 draws. And interestingly this is the first friendly in history between the two sides.
Probable Stoke City
Stoke City's probable team for the match is: Bonham, Wilmot, Taylor and Edwards; Thompson, Laurent, Sparrow and Tymon; Brown, Tezgel and Campbell.
Probable Derby County
Derby County's probable team for the match is: Vickers, Nelson, Cachin and Bird; Hourihane, Robinson, Mendez-Laing and Thompson; Collns, Wildsmith and Forsyth.
Back to Pride Park tomorrow! 😁#DCFC pic.twitter.com/Y6JjI10B62— Derby County (@dcfcofficial) July 21, 2023
Ins and Outs
At Derby County Osula, Knight, Bielik, Davies and McGoldrik left, while Wilson, Washington, Bradley, Nelson, Elder, Vickers and Ward arrived. At Stoke, Smallbone and Powell left, while Hoever, Vidigal, Johnson, Rose, Baker, Sparrow, Wright-Phillips, Nkokeu, Pearson and Stevens arrived.
The Potters have secured the signing of Ki-Jana Hoever, who returns to City on a season-long loan from Wolves.— Stoke City FC (@stokecity) July 21, 2023
Welcome back, @khoever51_ 🇳🇱
League One and Championship
Derby County, in League One, stayed in seventh place with 76 points, six above Portsmouth, one below Peterborough and five behind Bolton. Stoke City finished 16th in the Championship on 53 points, level with Birmingham and Huddersfield, three below Hull and four behind Bristol, and three above Rotherham and QPR.
Last Matches: Stoke City
Stoke City arrives for this game also with two friendly matches. On Saturday (8), the victory came by 5-1 over Notts County, with goals from Sparrow, Campbell (3) and Wright-Phillips, plus Langstaff discounting. And on Saturday (15), the draw was 1-1 with Levante, with Cantero opening the scoring and Campbell equalizing.
Last Matches: Derby County
Derby County arrive for the match with two friendly matches done. On Saturday (8) the victory was 2-0, over Matlock, with goals from Radcliffe and Collins. And on Wednesday (19), against Chesterfield, the victory was 1-0, with a goal by Collins.
