Chelsea vs Brighton: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Friendly Match
Chelsea

9:00 AM41 minutes ago

How and where to watch the Chelsea vs Brighton match live?

If you want to directly stream it: Peacock

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

8:55 AMan hour ago

What time is Chelsea vs Brighton match for Friendly Match?

This is the start time of the game Chelsea vs Brighton of 22th July 2023 in several countries:

Argentina 8 pm: ESPN, Star +

Bolivia 7 pm: ESPN, Star +

Brazil 8 pm: ESPN, Star +

Chile 7 pm: ESPN, Star +

Colombia 6 pm: ESPN, Star +

Ecuador 6 pm: ESPN, Star +

USA 7 pm ET: Peacock

Spain 1 am: DAZN, DAZN 1

Mexico 6 pm: No transmission

Paraguay 7 pm: ESPN, Star +

Peru 6 pm: ESPN, Star +

Uruguay 8 pm: ESPN, Star +

Venezuela 7 pm: ESPN, Star +

8:50 AMan hour ago

Speak up, Roberto De Zerbi!

"The situation is very clear - at the moment Moises is a Brighton player. I spoke to Tony Bloom and he told me that if the conditions don't change, Moises will stay with us. For me it must be great news because it is difficult to find another player like Moises.

If Moises leaves, we have to find another player of the same level. We deserve to play next season with the same level of midfielder and we deserve to play in the Europa League - we have to compete and we want to compete with our best. He has to adapt to this situation. Moises is a great player but he has to know he is playing for Brighton and he has to give his best for Brighton.

Okay, we are Brighton and I understand that we have to sell any player at the end of the season, like Mac Allister. But at the moment I have not received news that Caicedo can leave tomorrow or next week. I start next season with Caicedo in mind in the first eleven for sure.

Sarmiento could leave on loan and we decided together, me and Jeremy, that he stays at Brighton [while we are in the US], to wait for the best solution for him. For us, after the last injury last season, I think he needs to play 30, 35 games in a row."

8:45 AMan hour ago
Brighton
8:40 AMan hour ago

Speak up, Pochettino!

"No, I will mix it up. We have players who need time to train. For example, Enzo only arrived on Monday after a long period of vacation and now we are playing against Brighton. It's not a situation where we're playing against a Premier League team, so we need to play with an experienced player. We need to worry about the player and provide the best tools for him to arrive in the best condition at the start of the Premier League.

For all the players here, the goal is to arrive in the best condition against Liverpool. You can use excuses a week before the start of the Premier League. We need to arrive in good condition and for that we need to take advantage of the games against Brighton, Newcastle, Fulham and Dortmund.

We need to manage the players. Reece (James) arrived in the UK yesterday and it would be easy for me to say go and play, but there is a risk. Maybe nothing would happen and everything would be fine. But if something does happen, maybe we have to wait a month or two. So the aim is to provide the best tools for individuals and to set out the principles.

Balance is the most important thing. Sometimes you get that balance with less rather than more. In the end, you can only play with 11 players. And it's not that you can't manage that situation, the problem is the players who are not going to play, where do they get the motivation to be strong every day in training? Sometimes players who are not involved still need to be in the dynamic of the squad, it's normal that they don't bring good things. First it's not going to be easy for them, not fair, and then we can't ask them to be happy and bring good energy.

That's why we can't blame the players. We need to be smart, strong and be right in our decision about the number if we have injuries or suspended players to compensate. But it's not going to be that big because it's not going to benefit the team.

The goal is to win, it's not just to be good. For that we need good players. If they are young and good enough to be in the team, of course, but not because they will be easy to manage. I don't want players who are easy to manage. I want players who will perform on the pitch and bring good things and help the team win. Not other things. I don't want people who are easy to manage. I want people who care about the team, compete in the best way and have the ability to bring success to the team."

8:35 AMan hour ago
8:30 AMan hour ago

Seagulls

Brighton are preparing to make their first test for the season. The Seagulls last took to the field on May 28.

8:25 AMan hour ago

Blues

With no European competition, Chelsea will focus on the Premier League and the Cups. In preparation for 2023-24, the Blues have already played a friendly against Welsh side Wrexham, winning 5-0.
8:20 AMan hour ago

Eye on the game

Chelsea vs Brighton live this Saturday (22), at the Lincoln Financial Field at 7 pm ET, for the Friendly Match.
8:15 AMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the Friendly Match: Chelsea vs Brighton Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on  VAVEL USA.
