Chelsea vs Brighton: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Friendly Match

Argentina 8 pm: ESPN, Star +
Bolivia 7 pm: ESPN, Star +
Brazil 8 pm: ESPN, Star +
Chile 7 pm: ESPN, Star +
Colombia 6 pm: ESPN, Star +
Ecuador 6 pm: ESPN, Star +
USA 7 pm ET: Peacock
Spain 1 am: DAZN, DAZN 1
Mexico 6 pm: No transmission
Paraguay 7 pm: ESPN, Star +
Peru 6 pm: ESPN, Star +
Uruguay 8 pm: ESPN, Star +
Venezuela 7 pm: ESPN, Star +
If Moises leaves, we have to find another player of the same level. We deserve to play next season with the same level of midfielder and we deserve to play in the Europa League - we have to compete and we want to compete with our best. He has to adapt to this situation. Moises is a great player but he has to know he is playing for Brighton and he has to give his best for Brighton.
Okay, we are Brighton and I understand that we have to sell any player at the end of the season, like Mac Allister. But at the moment I have not received news that Caicedo can leave tomorrow or next week. I start next season with Caicedo in mind in the first eleven for sure.
Sarmiento could leave on loan and we decided together, me and Jeremy, that he stays at Brighton [while we are in the US], to wait for the best solution for him. For us, after the last injury last season, I think he needs to play 30, 35 games in a row."
For all the players here, the goal is to arrive in the best condition against Liverpool. You can use excuses a week before the start of the Premier League. We need to arrive in good condition and for that we need to take advantage of the games against Brighton, Newcastle, Fulham and Dortmund.
We need to manage the players. Reece (James) arrived in the UK yesterday and it would be easy for me to say go and play, but there is a risk. Maybe nothing would happen and everything would be fine. But if something does happen, maybe we have to wait a month or two. So the aim is to provide the best tools for individuals and to set out the principles.
Balance is the most important thing. Sometimes you get that balance with less rather than more. In the end, you can only play with 11 players. And it's not that you can't manage that situation, the problem is the players who are not going to play, where do they get the motivation to be strong every day in training? Sometimes players who are not involved still need to be in the dynamic of the squad, it's normal that they don't bring good things. First it's not going to be easy for them, not fair, and then we can't ask them to be happy and bring good energy.
That's why we can't blame the players. We need to be smart, strong and be right in our decision about the number if we have injuries or suspended players to compensate. But it's not going to be that big because it's not going to benefit the team.
The goal is to win, it's not just to be good. For that we need good players. If they are young and good enough to be in the team, of course, but not because they will be easy to manage. I don't want players who are easy to manage. I want players who will perform on the pitch and bring good things and help the team win. Not other things. I don't want people who are easy to manage. I want people who care about the team, compete in the best way and have the ability to bring success to the team."
Brighton are preparing to make their first test for the season. The Seagulls last took to the field on May 28.
