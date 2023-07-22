Hansa Rostock vs Sevilla: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Friendly Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Speak up, Kristian Walter!
How does the Hansa Rostock arrive?
Fala, Adrià Pedrosa!
"To be honest, my last year at Espanyol was difficult. What I'm looking forward to is; take the field, run and give it all I've got. Last year, I couldn’t do that."
"It was January 6, the Epiphany, when my agent called me. I thought it would be a normal call and in the end it's true. that Sevilla were very interested in me. I tried to pretend that nothing was happening and when I hung up I screamed with joy that I finally got that luck. When a club as big as Sevilla wants you, you need to be there. a big step."
" I played in the Europa League before, but at this club, in a tournament like the Champions League, it will be very different. I never played and I have to adapt. I'm very interested, so I'll adapt quickly. I will give everything for this badge."
"I have been keeping very up to date with the club. for what fans are or how they are seen. The fact that Sevilla have called me and sought me out, after a difficult year, makes me very emotional. Before that, I don't know why, but I realized that they had something special. When I played here with Espanyol I could feel it in the stadium, how the fans gave their all... I realized that there was something special here. É a different environment."
"O objectivo de todos os jogadores é jogar o máximo possível. Existem jogadores de topo aqui que vão tornar isso difícil, mas o meu principal objectivo é jogar o máximo possível. Acima de tudo, porém, alcançar grandes coisas como equipa é o mais importante."
"Não o conheço pessoalmente, mas quando joguei contra ele é um adversário muito duro. Foi muito difícil para mim. Ter o companheiro dele agora vai me fazer aprender muito com ele. Será mais um companheiro para brigar por uma vaga na equipe, com muito trabalho, humildade e respeito. Vou aprender muito."
"É difícil nestas situações porque mentalmente o teu trabalho não se reflete em campo. Infelizmente já passei por essa situação difícil duas vezes. Tive duas despromoções com o Espanyol e para ser sincero a primeira foi mais difícil. Fez-me crescer como jogador e como pessoa. Este ano vivi com mais experiência."
"Acho que me encaixo bem, o que Mendilibar procura com jogadores que teve como Edu Expósito significa que ele sabe que quer profundidade no flanco e fazer cruzamentos. Temos finalizadores como En-Nesyri, que saltam mais alto que o teto. Você tem que sair e dar aos seus companheiros oportunidades de marcar gols. Acho que posso me encaixar bem para isso."
"Honestly, the hardest match I faced was at Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán, with Navas and Ocampos on the wings. They attacked me a lot, especially Ocampos with the aggressiveness he has when he attacks. When I was tired, they brought in Suso in the second half, which is good. a very different player. top-level players up front who are tough to tie.”
"When I entered the field, the anthem was something different. This year, when we came from behind to take the lead, there was a moment when the Sevilla fans lifted the team. could tell they were boosting. In the end, they came back and won. I look forward to singing the anthem when I take the field.”
"When I was under-12 in Castelldefels, I tried out for Espanyol and they said the squad was full but they liked me. I was told to join a higher division team to compete against them. I went to Gab&a; for five years and then Espanyol signed me. I've always played as a winger, but I fell. further back to the; as I grew up. I played more on the inside at first and then turned to the wing."
"When I played for Gabá, we played against big base teams and the goal was not to concede too many. , we won the championship again. Three in four years. I was winning everything and I couldn’t ask for more."
"It was a spectacular debut. The trust that the technician showed in me was fundamental from the beginning. I had a youth contract, but I got to the end of the year. first team because a teammate left. They trusted me at the club and making my debut against Cádiz made me feel like I could be there for the rest of the season. and go far."
"The injury was practically in the last five games. We had a lot of tiredness. In the end, I played every game in pain and I had to make the decision to stop, I couldn't compete. I wasn't giving 100% and my teammates were. Now, the pre-season is to play games and be ready. This injury will be the hardest point of my career. I worked with my heart to recover in the best possible way."